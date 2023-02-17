U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

Global Chloroform Strategic Market Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Chloroform Finds Wider Use as an Intermediate in Manufacture of Fluorocarbons & Refrigerants

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Chloroform

Global Market for Chloroform
Global Market for Chloroform

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chloroform: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Chloroform Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chloroform estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Technical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alcohol Stabilized segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR

The Chloroform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

369

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$7.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$9.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.6%

Regions Covered

Global

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Chloroform: Market Outlook

  • Global Economic Update

  • World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

  • War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

  • Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

  • Russia-Ukraine War Impact

  • Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Chloroform Price Trends in 2022

  • Competition

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 27 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • An Introduction to Chloroform

  • Historical Perspective

  • Production Technologies

  • Sources of Chloroform in the Hydrologic System

  • Key Applications of Chloroform

  • Banned Applications of Chloroform

  • Recent Market Activity

  • WORLD BRANDS

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured)

  • Abcr GmbH

  • Amadis Chemical Company Limited

  • Arihant Chemicals

  • BASF SE

  • Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Ineos Group Ltd.

  • Kem One

  • Khimprom

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation

  • PRODUCTOS ADITIVOS, S.A.

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • MilliporeSigma

  • SRF Limited

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Chloroform Finds Wider Use as an Intermediate in Manufacture of Fluorocarbons & Refrigerants

  • HCFC Phase Out Programs Impact Demand for Chloroform for Refrigerant Manufacture

  • Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects

  • PTFE Polymers Production: A Prominent End-Use Market for Chloroform

  • Growing Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth

  • Rise in Demand for Chloroform from Biotechnology Sectors

  • Phenol-Chloroform Extraction: A Preferred Technique to Extract Nucleic Acids

  • Methyl Chloroform Market: Growing Use as Industrial Solvent Boosts Outlook

  • Firefighting Applications Sustain Demand for Chloroform

  • Novel Applications Aid Growth Prospects

  • The Rise and Fall of Use of Chloroform as an Anesthetic

  • Criminal Use of Chloroform Emerges as a Major Concern

  • Harmful Effects of Chloroform on Human Body and Environment: A Key Market Challenge

  • Chloroform Poses New Threat to Ozone Recovery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ng3fk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


