U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,631.17
    +859.38 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Global Chloroform Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030 - Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects

·4 min read

 DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chloroform: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



Global Chloroform Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chloroform estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Technical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alcohol Stabilized segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR

The Chloroform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Chloroform: Market Outlook

  • Global Economic Update

  • World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

  • War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

  • Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

  • Russia-Ukraine War Impact

  • Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Chloroform Price Trends in 2022

  • Competition

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 27 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • An Introduction to Chloroform

  • Historical Perspective

  • Production Technologies

  • Sources of Chloroform in the Hydrologic System

  • Key Applications of Chloroform

  • Banned Applications of Chloroform

  • Recent Market Activity

  • WORLD BRANDS

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured)

  • Abcr GmbH

  • Amadis Chemical Company Limited

  • Arihant Chemicals

  • BASF SE

  • Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Ineos Group Ltd.

  • Kem One

  • Khimprom

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation

  • PRODUCTOS ADITIVOS, S.A.

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • MilliporeSigma

  • SRF Limited

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Chloroform Finds Wider Use as an Intermediate in Manufacture of Fluorocarbons & Refrigerants

  • HCFC Phase Out Programs Impact Demand for Chloroform for Refrigerant Manufacture

  • Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects

  • PTFE Polymers Production: A Prominent End-Use Market for Chloroform

  • Growing Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth

  • Rise in Demand for Chloroform from Biotechnology Sectors

  • Phenol-Chloroform Extraction: A Preferred Technique to Extract Nucleic Acids

  • Methyl Chloroform Market: Growing Use as Industrial Solvent Boosts Outlook

  • Firefighting Applications Sustain Demand for Chloroform

  • Novel Applications Aid Growth Prospects

  • The Rise and Fall of Use of Chloroform as an Anesthetic

  • Criminal Use of Chloroform Emerges as a Major Concern

  • Harmful Effects of Chloroform on Human Body and Environment: A Key Market Challenge

  • Chloroform Poses New Threat to Ozone Recovery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lm1wz8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chloroform-strategic-market-report-2023-market-to-reach-9-7-billion-by-2030---sustained-demand-for-chloroform-as-a-solvent-propels-market-prospects-301750077.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • ‘The risk is that we’re going to hit the brakes very, very hard,’ Larry Summers says

    Almost a full year of monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve appears to be having little impact on inflation, putting policy makers in danger of needing to do much more, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

  • CNBC's Becky Quick Fires Back at Viewer Upset About Network's Coverage of Tesla

    CNBC correspondent Becky Quick was quick to correct a disgruntled Twitter commenter on Feb. 17 when it came to her stance on the Tesla recall announced by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration on Feb. 16. When the user tagged her in a tweet commenting that she should look at other recalls besides Tesla's and pointing her toward an Apple security issue identified on Feb. 14 (which was not a recall), she had no problem clarifying her thoughts on the matter -- with an equal serving of salt. Commenters in the thread quickly jumped back into the use of the word "recall," which Musk pushed back on publicly after the NHTSA announcement in a Twitter exchange with Ark Invest Director Sam Korus.

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    Presidents Day is just around the corner. On Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to trade on Presidents Day.

  • JPMorgan’s top strategist warns markets could be heading for another ‘Volmageddon’

    “While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes,” Marko Kolanovic warned.

  • Comcast and Verizon Make List of Undervalued Dividend Stocks

    Morningstar created a list of 10 quality stocks with stable dividends that are trading below its fair-value estimates.

  • 14 dividend stocks that rose 100% or more in 5 years as the payouts doubled

    DEEP DIVE In basketball, a double-double is a combination of at least 10 or more of the following in a game: points scored, rebounds, assists, blocked shots or steals. For dividend stocks, you might find a screen of double-doubles below to be fascinating.

  • Meta just gave thousands of employees poor performance reviews that could clear the way for more layoffs during its ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.

  • Why energy stocks are sitting out the 2023 rally

    Energy stocks have been largely sitting out the recent broader market rally, despite a stellar 2022 performance. But there's hope.

  • ASML’s Big Bet on China Is Starting to Backfire Over Data Thefts

    (Bloomberg) -- In the 10 years that Peter Wennink has run ASML Holding NV, China has gone from a rounding error to the chip-technology company’s third-biggest market. After new revelations about data theft linked to the country, questions are now mounting over the risks associated with that growth.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Bill

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.

  • Natural-Gas Slump Could Last, Says Producer EQT

    EQT, the largest U.S. natural-gas producer, said the market could remain oversupplied for a while. Producers may have to slow their activity.

  • Lithium miner Sigma jumps on report Tesla considering buyout

    Tesla has been speaking with potential advisers about a bid, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, and added that Sigma Lithium is one of the many mining options the electric-vehicle maker is exploring as it mulls its own refining. Tesla and Sigma Lithium did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Sigma is finishing construction of a hard rock lithium mine in Brazil that it expects to open by April.

  • Albemarle, Lithium Stocks Beat the Market for Years. Until Now.

    The lithium sector took a dive on a risk off day for the market. Shares of Livent, SQM, and others dropped a lot.

  • Like Income? 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Worth a Look

    Many Consumer Staples stocks pay dividends, providing a passive income stream and a cushion against the impacts of drawdowns. And these three stocks are no different, all currently yielding more than 2.5% annually.

  • Is AT&T (T) a Good Pick for Value Investors?

    Is AT&T (T) a great pick from the value investor's perspective right now? Read on to know more.

  • Commercial Property Market Freezes, Sending Bond Volume Plummeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of commercial mortgage bonds have fallen off a cliff, plummeting about 85% year-over-year, as rising interest rates cut into lending volume and defaults spook investors. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Billion for His Wrestling EmpireUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the SkiesChina Hits Back at U