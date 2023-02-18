Global Chloroform Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030 - Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chloroform: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Chloroform Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chloroform estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Technical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alcohol Stabilized segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Chloroform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Chloroform: Market Outlook

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Chloroform Price Trends in 2022

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 27 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Chloroform

Historical Perspective

Production Technologies

Sources of Chloroform in the Hydrologic System

Key Applications of Chloroform

Banned Applications of Chloroform

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured)

Abcr GmbH

Amadis Chemical Company Limited

Arihant Chemicals

BASF SE

Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ineos Group Ltd.

Kem One

Khimprom

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

PRODUCTOS ADITIVOS, S.A.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

MilliporeSigma

SRF Limited

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Chloroform Finds Wider Use as an Intermediate in Manufacture of Fluorocarbons & Refrigerants

HCFC Phase Out Programs Impact Demand for Chloroform for Refrigerant Manufacture

Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects

PTFE Polymers Production: A Prominent End-Use Market for Chloroform

Growing Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rise in Demand for Chloroform from Biotechnology Sectors

Phenol-Chloroform Extraction: A Preferred Technique to Extract Nucleic Acids

Methyl Chloroform Market: Growing Use as Industrial Solvent Boosts Outlook

Firefighting Applications Sustain Demand for Chloroform

Novel Applications Aid Growth Prospects

The Rise and Fall of Use of Chloroform as an Anesthetic

Criminal Use of Chloroform Emerges as a Major Concern

Harmful Effects of Chloroform on Human Body and Environment: A Key Market Challenge

Chloroform Poses New Threat to Ozone Recovery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lm1wz8

