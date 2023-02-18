Global Chloroform Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030 - Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chloroform: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Chloroform Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chloroform estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Technical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alcohol Stabilized segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Chloroform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Chloroform: Market Outlook
Global Economic Update
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy
Russia-Ukraine War Impact
Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
Global Chloroform Price Trends in 2022
Competition
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 27 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Chloroform
Historical Perspective
Production Technologies
Sources of Chloroform in the Hydrologic System
Key Applications of Chloroform
Banned Applications of Chloroform
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured)
Abcr GmbH
Amadis Chemical Company Limited
Arihant Chemicals
BASF SE
Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd.
Ineos Group Ltd.
Kem One
Khimprom
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
PRODUCTOS ADITIVOS, S.A.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
MilliporeSigma
SRF Limited
Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Chloroform Finds Wider Use as an Intermediate in Manufacture of Fluorocarbons & Refrigerants
HCFC Phase Out Programs Impact Demand for Chloroform for Refrigerant Manufacture
Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects
PTFE Polymers Production: A Prominent End-Use Market for Chloroform
Growing Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth
Rise in Demand for Chloroform from Biotechnology Sectors
Phenol-Chloroform Extraction: A Preferred Technique to Extract Nucleic Acids
Methyl Chloroform Market: Growing Use as Industrial Solvent Boosts Outlook
Firefighting Applications Sustain Demand for Chloroform
Novel Applications Aid Growth Prospects
The Rise and Fall of Use of Chloroform as an Anesthetic
Criminal Use of Chloroform Emerges as a Major Concern
Harmful Effects of Chloroform on Human Body and Environment: A Key Market Challenge
Chloroform Poses New Threat to Ozone Recovery
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lm1wz8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chloroform-strategic-market-report-2023-market-to-reach-9-7-billion-by-2030---sustained-demand-for-chloroform-as-a-solvent-propels-market-prospects-301750077.html
SOURCE Research and Markets