U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.57 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1942
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4060
    +1.7550 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,116.91
    -859.36 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Global Chocolate (Milk, Dark, White) Market Overview 2022 to 2027: Featuring Barry Callebaut, Ezaki Glico, Ferrero and Godiva Chocolatier Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chocolate (Milk, Dark, White) Market Overview, 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The research report titled Global Chocolate Market Overview, 2027 provides a complete performance analysis regarding the segments present in the global chocolate market along with its historical and forecasted analysis. The global chocolate market is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.31% over the forecast period ending in 2027.

Company Profiles

  • Barry Callebaut

  • Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd

  • Ferrero

  • Godiva Chocolatier, Inc.

  • Lindt & Sprungli AG

  • Lotte Confectionery

  • Mars Wrignery

  • Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd

  • Mondelez International

  • Nestle S.A

  • The Hershey Company

Chocolate is one of the most profitable components of the confectionary industry globally. Chocolates are being portrayed as more than a treat and are considered as a portable gift option. The chocolate industry has been representing a multibillion dollar market for the past decade and is expected to reach new levels of growth within the next few years.

Rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming chocolate on a daily basis will remain a key booster for the global chocolate market over the next few years. A host of trends and opportunities that are currently driving the market are slated to shape the market's condition during the forecast period.

Increasing urbanisation and widespread availability of chocolate and derived products will remain another key factor fuelling the market for chocolate globally.

Moreover, the uncertain economy of the cocoa supply is likely to raise chocolate prices, which is foreseen to be a major challenge to market growth. With medical experts quoting chocolates as having health benefits, the customers' demand for healthier options in their favourite dessert is on the rise.

This opened up a new scope for the marketers to develop variants such as organic, sugar-free, and energy bars. The rise in external players entering the market, renowned local marketers in the region have brought in modernization of the product and their supply chain.

Seasonal and festive sales of chocolate are projected to surge in the next few years. Gifting chocolate hampers and bouquets are among some popular consumer trends in the market, which will strongly favour the market over the forecast period. Various companies launch a wide range of chocolate varieties on occasions like Easter and Christmas. Boxed chocolate collections have replaced flower bouquets, as they prove more value for money.

Other factors, such as the Premiumization of chocolate-based products, the utilisation of aesthetically appealing packaging to attract consumers' attention, along with the production of organic, vegan, and sugar- and gluten-free chocolates, are projected to drive the market further. Ultra-and high-end beans are used for gourmet chocolates.

The premium cocoa market, with sustainability certification and single-origin, accelerates the overall growth of the market studied. In response to the growing demand, manufacturers are introducing their single-origin and premium chocolate line-ups. They are also supporting the local economies. These strategies are helping brands gain more profit margins and grow with a more positive brand image.

An increasing global population coupled with changing tastes and preferences in developing nations is driving the market's growth. Chocolates' antioxidant content, blood pressure lowering capability, and ostensible anti-aging benefits are expected to drive future growth.

Additionally, flavours play a vital role in increasing its popularity, as a result of which manufacturers are introducing new formats and categories to meet new market demands. Chocolates are not only consumed selflessly but are also increasingly being considered as a gifting option on various occasions, bringing in a new revolution in the chocolate industry. Companies are increasingly promoting chocolates that are free of trans fat, saturated fats, and artificial flavours and sweeteners.

Dark chocolate is the fastest growing segment due to its anti-oxidant properties, free radicals and flavonoids, which aid in cancer prevention, heart health and cognitive ability. The cocoa polyphenols further aid in controlling cholesterol levels, thus driving increased consumption of dark chocolates. The report further examines dark, milk, and white chocolate market segments and explores their performance across international markets.

Chocolates are still largely considered an affordable luxury in some regions of the globe. Price sensitivity may lower the penetration of the chocolate market in some of the underdeveloped parts of the world. The presence of a large number of leading international chocolate brands and higher chocolate consumption will continue to account for the top market position in Europe.

The global chocolate market has observed a rise in consumption as well as the production of chocolates. Regions like Europe and North America have greatly contributed to this growth, whereas Asia-Pacific has been viewed as a promising market. Growth in the region's economy that is directly or indirectly affecting the people's lifestyle can be viewed as one of the factors driving its chocolate market.

Considered in this report

  • Geography: Global

  • Historical year: 2016

  • Base year: 2021

  • Estimated year: 2022

  • Forecast year: 2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Market Structure
3.1. Market Considerate
3.2. Market Definitions

4. Global Chocolate Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size By Value
4.2. Market Share
4.2.1. By Type
4.2.2. By Application
4.2.3. By Sales Channel
4.2.4. By Region
4.2.5. By Country
4.2.6. By Company

5. Global Dark Chocolate Market Outlook

6. Global White Chocolate Market Outlook

7. Global Milk Chocolate Market Outlook

8. North America Chocolate Market Outlook

9. Europe Chocolate Market Outlook

10. Asia Pacific Chocolate Market Outlook

11. South America Chocolate Market Outlook

12. Middle East & Africa Chocolate Market Outlook
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Key Drivers
13.2. Key Challenges

14. Market Trends and Developments

15. Company Profiles

16. Strategic Recommendations

17. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8qpnh-chocolate?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chocolate-milk-dark-white-market-overview-2022-to-2027-featuring-barry-callebaut-ezaki-glico-ferrero-and-godiva-chocolatier-among-others-301755721.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The Charts Are Cooking Up an 'Apple' Turnover

    Apple is perhaps the most closely followed company on the face of the planet. As a technical, analyst I follow the moves of the stock price. In this daily bar chart of AAPL, below, I can see that the price of AAPL is now back below the declining 200-day moving average line.

  • Boeing Once Again Suspends Deliveries Of 787 Dreamliners: What You Need To Know

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) suspended deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners following a new issue that was found in a component used near the front of the plane, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. Boeing said that in reviewing certification records, it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation." Deliveries of the long-haul plane hav

  • GM's truck production cut signals a turn in U.S. auto sales

    DETROIT (Reuters) -New vehicle sales in the United States are expected to increase in February, but the decision by General Motors Co to cut production of large pickup trucks at a U.S. plant points to new challenges for Detroit's automakers. The major Detroit pickup truck brands are sitting on growing inventories of unsold vehicles, according to Cox Automotive data provided to Reuters.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • How much money did India save in a year by buying Russian fuel?

    The West-led sanctions on Russia’s oil trade following the Ukraine invasion benefited India the most. In less than a year, the country has saved an estimated $4 billion (30,000 crore rupees) by importing Russian crude oil.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Considers Buying Explorer Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co., one the largest independent US oil producers, is considering an acquisition of Appalachian natural gas producer Range Resources Corp., according to people familiar with the the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Eth

  • America's 401(k) millionaires have plunged by a third

    Fewer employees have managed to stash away at least $1 million in retirement savings, according to Fidelity.

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • Natural Gas ETFs Draw ‘Buy the Dip’ Investors

    Fund buyers see value in the commodity after 65% drop since mid-December.

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • Tariffs on Russian Aluminum to Affect Tiny Slice of US Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s announcement Friday of a 200% tariff on imports of Russian aluminum is likely to offer little support to a domestic industry that has already largely shifted to other sources of the metal.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Eth

  • GE Healthcare pursues joint venture with Chinese government-owned firm

    GE Healthcare is entering a joint venture with a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned healthcare giant Sinopharm.

  • Putin’s energy war has flopped (so far)

    Russia is waging an energy war with Ukraine's allies in parallel with the military war on the ground. It's losing.

  • Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

    (Reuters) -Shares of Boeing Co fell nearly 5% on Friday after the U.S. planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets over a documentation issue related to a fuselage component. Boeing, after reviewing certification records, on Thursday said it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August. Boeing shares closed down 4.79% to $198.15.

  • Roku stock: One analyst breaks down the best and worst case scenarios

    Roku's shares has climbed by 64.6% year-to-date, but is down about 52% over the last 12 months. Should you be bullish or bearish on the stock? One analyst makes the case for both.

  • Tesla, GM Among Carmakers Flocking to Mining Events Amid Battery Metals Scramble

    (Bloomberg) -- Top automakers including Tesla Inc., General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are heading out on the mining conference circuit as soaring demand for metals used in electric vehicles ignites a scramble to lock in long-term supplies.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powel

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is H