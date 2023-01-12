Global Cholesterol Test Market Is Expected to Generate $18.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Growth & innovations in the pharmaceutical industry for the manufacturing of cholesterol kit serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global cholesterol test market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global cholesterol test market, as majority of the blood test centers experienced a broad spectrum of difficulties, and most were affected more in the second wave of the pandemic.

Portland, OR, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cholesterol Test Market garnered $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $18.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15739



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $18.4 billion CAGR 8.0% No. of Pages in Report 204 Segments covered product type, test type, end user, and region Drivers Rise in consumption of carbohydrate-based foods, packaged foods, poor eating habits, and unhealthy lifestyle among young generation as well adults Increase in the geriatric population Opportunities Growth & innovations in the pharmaceutical industry for the manufacturing of cholesterol kit Restraints Some medications, including beta-blockers and diuretics that are used to treat high blood pressure, steroids, hormone replacement therapy, and birth control pills, can elevate cholesterol levels and influence the results of cholesterol tests



Covid-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global cholesterol test market, as the majority of blood test centers experienced a broad spectrum of difficulties, and most were affected especially the second wave of the pandemic.

Samples arriving at test centers and the availability of laboratory equipment and reagents were disrupted due to postal delays & flight cancellation. Owing to infection, quarantine, or relocation within the healthcare facility, availability of laboratory staff was occasionally limited. Home sample collection, second-tier tests, and follow-ups were all impacted. Only a few centers were able to keep their cholesterol test programs fully operational.

However, the market witnessed a recovery in 2021, and is expected to show stable growth in the coming future.



Story continues

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global cholesterol test market based on product type, test type, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the test kits segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cholesterol test market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the test strips segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15739



Based on test type, the total cholesterol test segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global cholesterol test market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the diagnostic centers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global cholesterol test market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global cholesterol test market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global cholesterol test market analyzed in the research include Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Randox Laboratories Limited, thermo fisher scientific, Abcam plc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global cholesterol test market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market by Disease Type (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus, Syphilis, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and Other Diseases) and Location of Testing (Laboratory Testing, and Point-of-care (POC) Testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Flow Cytometry Market by Component (Instruments, Reagents and consumables, Software, Services), by Technology (Cell based flow cytometry, Bead based flow cytometry), by Application (Academic and clinical applications, Diagnostic applications), by End User (Hospitals, Medical schools and clinical testing labs, Commercial organizations, Academic institutions, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market by Component (Devices, System & Software, and services), Application (Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization, Connected Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement, and Drug Development) and End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Healthcare Payers, Research Laboratories, and Government Authority): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Product Type (Parenteral Containers, Plastic Bottles, Blister Packaging, Closures, Specialty Bags, Labels, and Others), Material (Glass, Aluminum Foils, Plastics and Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market By Product And Services (Reagents, Instruments, Software And Services), by Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Others), by Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others), by End User (Standalone Laboratories, Hospitals, Academic And Medical Schools, Point Of Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences



