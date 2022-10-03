U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Global Choline Bitartrate Market Size to grow USD 835.4 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 6.6%

·5 min read
The major global Choline Bitartrate vendors include Balchem Inc, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, Cepham Life Sciences, Finetech Industry Limited, Arochem Industries, Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd, Alfa Aesar, Jinan Pengbo Biotechnology Co., NutriScience Innovations, LLC, and TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

New York, USA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report, published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Choline Bitartrate Market Size to grow from USD 470 million in 2021 to USD 835.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6%   during the forecast period. The market is being driven owing to the rising acceptance of choline bitartrate in dietary supplements, infant formula, and fortified food and beverage industries.


COVID-19 Pandemic Impact and Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 104 market data tables and figures & charts from the report "Global Choline Bitartrate Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (L-Type, D-Type, and DL-Type), By Application (Baby Food, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical & Nutritional Supplement), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021–2030." in detail along with the table of contents

The DL-Type segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the type, the choline bitartrate market is categorized into L-Type, D-Type, and DL-Type. The DL-Type segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Choline and DL-tartaric acid combine to create DL-Type Choline Bitartrate. It's mostly employed in the production of dietary supplements. Supplements containing DL-Type choline bitartrate assist in treating choline shortage, which results in liver illness and muscle damage. The use of DL-type choline bitartrate in supplements is being driven by the health benefits of choline bitartrate, which include supporting brain health, lowering fatigue, increasing energy and endurance, conquering depression, and improving cognitive function. People's physical and mental well-being has been a bigger worry since the Covid-19 pandemic epidemic. The demand for DL-type choline bitartrate is anticipated to increase over the projected period as a result of this aspect and growing consumer awareness.

Baby food segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the choline bitartrate market is categorized into baby food, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical & nutritional supplement. The baby food segment will hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As choline bitartrate is crucial for brain development, the production of infant food uses it more and more frequently. Because choline bitartrate promotes healthy newborn growth, it is also added to infant formula and cereals, boosting market figures. Because choline bitartrate helps children's visuospatial memory, it is used to make organic and fortified baby meals. Millions of cells expand throughout a kid's early development, and as choline improves communication between cells and the supporting cell membrane, it is crucial for early child development. Choline bitartrate has many health advantages for infants; thus, its use in baby food is anticipated to drive total market demand throughout the forecast period. The demand for baby food is anticipated to rise due to rising concerns about the health of newborn babies, an increase in the number of working mothers, rising disposable income, economic development, and population growth. This is anticipated to accelerate demand for the choline bitartrate market. The market outlook is also anticipated to be boosted by rising demand for infant formula that is chemical-free, natural, and organic.


Asia Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Choline Bitartarate market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Due to a large number of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies in North America, it dominates. In addition, North America is the region that consumes the most dietary supplements due to its sedentary lifestyle, high disposable income, aging population, and rising chronic diseases. Over 75% of persons in the US use dietary supplements. Since the dietary supplement industry in North America is well established and the continent itself is a producer of Choline Bitartrate, its products are affordable and exported internationally. The region's demand for packaged food and beverages has increased as a result of changing lifestyles brought on by demanding schedules. Because packaged food and beverages are affordable, quick, and handy to consume, they are becoming more and more popular among young people in North America. This trend is also helping the regional market.

Key Companies & Recent Developments

Major global Choline Bitartrate vendors include Balchem Inc, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, Cepham Life Sciences, Finetech Industry Limited, Arochem Industries, Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd, Alfa Aesar, Jinan Pengbo Biotechnology Co., NutriScience Innovations, LLC, and TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.


