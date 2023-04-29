Global Chromatographic Silica Market Report 2023: Demand from the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chromatographic Silica Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global Chromatographic Silica market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.

Factors like usage of Chromatographic Silica in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology industry for the purification of certain anti-biotics are expected to drive the global Chromatographic Silica market.

Further, the use of Chromatographic Silica in Food & Drinks Industries to check the adulteration of items is projected to drive the global market. Moreover, the increased use of Chromatographic Silica in the Chemical & Medical industry is expected to drive the global Chromatographic Silica market.

However, high fluctuation in raw materials' price and availability of alternatives like Activated Alumina is likely to obstruct the Chromatographic Silica Market's growth.



Chromatographic Silica is primarily used as hypnotics, sedatives, analgesics, local anesthetics, and steroids, nutrient partition, sugar content analysis, fatty substance detection, analysis of the nutritional foods, deterioration detection, analysis of amino acids, colorants, and deposits, identification of aflatoxins in food, etc.



The Primary use of Chromatographic Silica is in the Pharmaceutical Industry. There has been a significant increase in the usage of Chromatographic Silica in the Pharmaceutical Industry due to rising drug awareness, major investments, and innovations being made every year.

Further, in the pharmaceutical industry, silica gel column chromatography is used to segregate and collect different drug components and are used in the purification process of antibiotics such as rosarimicin, coloradocin, and benzanthrins, among others, thereby driving the global Chromatographic Silica Market.

Chromatography silica resins are also used to study medicines such as hypnotics, sedatives, analgesics, local anesthetics, and steroids. These are some of the primary driving factors that are expected to drive the global Chromatographic Silica market. Further, the silica resins are also used extensively in the thin-layer chromatography used in biomedical analysis.

According to a report published by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, the industry is going to record a 3% annual growth rate from 2018-2024. These factors are evaluated to drive the growth of the Global Chromatographic Silica market.



Some of the market's key players are W.R. Grace, Silicycle Inc, Sorbead India, Sepax technologies, Nouryon among others.



North America region is expected to be a market leader in the future as it is one of the fastest-growing markets for Chromatographic Silica. With United States being the world's largest economy, U.S. firms conduct over half the world's R&D in pharmaceuticals and holds the intellectual property rights on most new medicines.

The overall economic impact of the biopharmaceutical industry on the U.S. economy is substantial with the industry representing 4 percent of total U.S. output in 2015 alone. Further, in 2020, for 20 selected brand-name prescription drugs, estimated U.S. prices paid at the retail level by consumers and other payers, such as insurers, were more than two to four times higher than prices in Australia, Canada, and France.

Furthermore, the Food and Drink Industry is also sizeable in the region with the plants in 2019 accounting for 15.8 percent of the value of shipments and 14.7 percent of all employees from all U.S. manufacturing plants. The chemical industry is one of the United States' largest manufacturing industries, serving both a sizable domestic market and an expanding global market, accounting for 18 percent of global chemical shipments, the United States is a world leader in chemical production and exports. Thus, factors like these have made North America an essential scope for the global Chromatographic Silica market.



In Oct 2021, CEM launched its Prodigy preparative high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system.



In June 2021, W. R. Grace and Co. acquired the Fine Chemistry Services Business of Albemarle Corporation.



