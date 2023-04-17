Global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Report 2023: Rising Popularity of Hyphenated Chromatography Techniques Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market

Global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market by Product (Columns, Detectors, Syringes, Vials, Autosamplers, Pumps), Technology (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography), End-user (Pharma-biotech, Petrochemical, Academia), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as the rising proteomics market and increasing public/private funding supporting research and development are responsible for the increasing growth of this market.

The Column segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2021

The column holds the largest market share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the increasing use of chromatography methods in food safety applications.

The Liquid Chromatography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the chromatography accessories and consumables market is segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography and other chromatography technologies. The liquid chromatography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Factors such as the increasing use of separation methods in the biotech industry, rising use of chromatography in the oil & gas sector, and drug approval process in pharmaceutical companies, liquid chromatography is witnessing higher CAGR during the forecast.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This share can be attributed to the increasing outsourcing of drug development by pharmaceutical companies in different countries within the region. The Chromatography accessories and consumables market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising investments in the biomedical sector and increasing biosimilars production.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

Rising Popularity of Hyphenated Chromatography Techniques

Rising Use of Chromatography for Food Safety Applications

Growing Importance of Chromatography in Drug Development

Increasing Demand for Environmental Analysis

Growing Significance of Biomolecular Analysis

Rising Demand for Chromatography Solutions in Applied Industries

Restraints

Premium Product Pricing

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Development of Novel Gas Chromatography Columns for Petrochemical Applications

Growing Proteomics Market

Emerging Markets

Green Chemistry and Sustainability

Challenges

Presence of Alternative Techniques

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

Table 8 Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market, by Technology, 2020-2027 (USD Million)

6.2 Liquid Chromatography

6.2.1 High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

6.2.1.1 High Accuracy and Sensitivity to Drive Market Uptake

6.2.2 Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography

6.2.2.1 Growing Use of Uplc in Drug Development Processes to Drive Market

6.2.3 Flash Chromatography

6.2.3.1 Online UV-Vis Detection and Parallel Multi-Sample Purification to Support Market Growth

6.2.4 Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography

6.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Lplc Systems in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries to Support Market Growth

6.2.5 Other Liquid Chromatography Technologies

6.3 Gas Chromatography

6.3.1 Utilization of Gc in Separation and Analysis of Volatile Compounds to Drive Market

6.4 Other Chromatography Technologies

7 Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Columns

7.2.1 Pre-Packed Columns

7.2.1.1 Ability to Run Large Samples Daily to Fuel Adoption

7.2.2 Empty Columns

7.2.2.1 Low Cost and Flexibility to Improve Performance

7.3 Column Accessories and Consumables

7.3.1 Guard Holders

7.3.1.1 Ability to Protect Columns from Harmful Contaminants to Support Market

7.3.2 Heaters and Ovens

7.3.2.1 Ability to Control Temperatures in Analytical Processes to Drive Adoption

7.3.3 Other Column Accessories and Consumables

7.4 Autosamplers

7.4.1 Use of Advanced Robotics to Enable Sample Handling

7.5 Autosampler Accessories and Consumables

7.5.1 Autosampler Syringe Filters

7.5.1.1 Ability to Remove Impurities from Gas or Liquid Samples to Support Growth

7.5.2 Vials

7.5.2.1 Importance of Vials in Sample Analysis to Propel Growth

7.5.3 Septa

7.5.3.1 Ability to Maintain Carrier Gas Pressure to Support Market

7.6 Flow Management Accessories and Consumables

7.6.1 Flowmeters

7.6.1.1 Ability to Measure Gas Exiting a Column or Split Vent to Drive Growth

7.6.2 Flow Splitters

7.6.2.1 Utilization in Automated Systems for Drug Metabolite Analysis to Drive Market

7.6.3 Pumps

7.6.3.1 Ability to Provide a Continuous Flow of Pressure to Drive Adoption

7.7 Chromatography Fittings and Tubing

7.7.1 Tubing

7.7.1.1 Heavy Utilization in Manufacturing Columns for Chromatography Machines to Support Growth

7.7.2 Ferrules and Nuts

7.7.2.1 Ability to Seal Tube Connections in Gc and Lc Systems to Drive Growth

7.7.3 Valves and Gauges

7.7.3.1 Ability to Control Fluid Flow and Column Pressure to Fuel Adoption

7.7.4 Liners and Seals

7.7.4.1 Ability to Eliminate Inlet Discrimination to Drive Growth

7.8 Detectors

7.8.1 Liquid Chromatography Detectors

7.8.1.1 UV Visible Pda Detectors

7.8.1.1.1 Ease of Use and Improved Sensitivity to Drive Growth

7.8.1.2 Refractive Index Detectors

7.8.1.2.1 Beneficial Analysis of Carbohydrates, Lipids, and Petrochemicals to Drive Growth

7.8.1.3 Fluorescence Detectors

7.8.1.3.1 Highly Sensitive and Selective Features to Drive Adoption

7.8.1.4 Other Liquid Chromatography Detectors

7.8.2 Gas Chromatography Detectors

7.8.2.1 Flame Ionization Detectors

7.8.2.1.1 Utilization in Quality-Control Analysis to Drive Growth

7.8.2.2 Mass Spectrometry Detectors

7.8.2.2.1 Ability to Determine Analyte Mass and Identify Components of Incomplete Separation to Propel Growth

7.8.2.3 Thermal Conductivity Detectors

7.8.2.3.1 Ability to Measure Gas Thermal Conductivity to Fuel Adoption

7.8.2.4 Other Gas Chromatography Detectors

7.9 Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables

7.9.1 Mixers and Mixing Chambers

7.9.1.1 Ability to Homogenize Mobile Phase Composition to Support Growth

7.9.2 Degassers

7.9.2.1 Ability to Prevent Outgassing at Connections and Detector Flow Cells to Support Growth

7.9.3 Other Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables

7.1 Fraction Collectors

7.10.1 Utilization in Gas and Liquid Chromatography for Sample Collection to Drive Adoption

7.11 Pressure Regulators

7.11.1 Ability to Allow Efficient Gas Flow to Drive Adoption

7.12 Other Chromatography Accessories and Consumables

8 Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

8.2.1 Rising Need for Rigorous Quality Analysis in Drug Development to Drive Market

8.3 Academic & Research Institutes

8.3.1 Rising Number of Research-Related Activities in Medicine & Proteomics to Drive Market

8.4 Food & Beverage Industries

8.4.1 Growing Focus on Food Quality and Safety to Drive Market

8.5 Hospitals and Clinics

8.5.1 HPLC Utilization in Diagnostic Applications to Drive Market

8.6 Oil & Gas Industries

8.6.1 Utilization of Gas Chromatography in Petroleum Refine Testing to Support Market Growth

8.7 Environmental Agencies

8.7.1 Increasing Concerns on Global Warming to Drive Uptake of Chromatography Systems

8.8 Other End-users

9 Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies

Avantor

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker

Centurion Scientific

Dikma Technologies, Inc.

Gilson Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Jasco International Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Nouryon

Optimize Technologies

Orochem Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Phenomenex

Postnova Analytics GmbH

Quadrex Corporation

Regis Technologies, Inc.

Restek Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

SRI Instruments

Sykam GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Trajan Scientific and Medical

UIC, Inc.

Unimicro Technologies Co. Ltd.

Valco Instruments, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Welch Materials

Xylem, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49tla2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



