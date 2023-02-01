The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is projected to reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 4.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

Factors such as the rising proteomics market and increasing public/private funding supporting research and development are responsible for the increasing growth of this market.



The column holds the largest market share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the increasing use of chromatography methods in food safety applications.



Based on technology, the chromatography accessories and consumables market is segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography and other chromatography technologies.The liquid chromatography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.



Factors such as the increasing use of separation methods in the biotech industry, rising use of chromatography in the oil & gas sector, and drug approval process in pharmaceutical companies, liquid chromatography is witnessing higher CAGR during the forecast.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021.This share can be attributed to the increasing outsourcing of drug development by pharmaceutical companies in different countries within the region.



The Chromatography accessories and consumables market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising investments in the biomedical sector and increasing biosimilars production.



• By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3– 21%

• By Designation: C-level–20%, Director-level–25%, and Others–55%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%



The prominent players in the chromatography accessories and consumables market are Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElemer Inc (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor (US), Hitachi (Japan), Restek Corporation (US), Gilson Inc (US).



This report studies the chromatography accessories and consumables market based on product, technology, end user and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



