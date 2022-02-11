U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Global Chromatography Market Growth Forecasts to 2025

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Chromatography Market, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chromatography market is projected for a short-term rebound with a forecasted rate of 5.6% over the next five years.

Chromatography is a versatile method of separating and analyzing the components or solutes within complex chemical mixtures.

In this report, the chromatography market is grouped into nine technology segments consisting of:

  • Analytical HPLC

  • Preparative HPLC

  • Clinical HPLC (HbA1c)

  • Gas Chromatography

  • Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography

  • Ion Chromatography

  • Flash Chromatography

  • Thin Layer Chromatography

  • Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

Analytical HPLC dominates the market, commanding half of the total demand for systems, as technological advancements expand its application across many industries.

Gas chromatography is the second-largest product segment, with growth in this technology will be moderate due to market saturation, especially in developed countries. However, the rebound of the chemical industry, along with increasing environmental testing demand in developing regions, buoys revenues for GC.

Chromatography Product Category Coverage

  • Technology Overview

  • Product Segmentation

  • Unit Shipments

  • Application Segmentation

  • Regional Demand

  • Competitive Situation

  • Recent Developments

  • Future Prospects


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc5wfo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


