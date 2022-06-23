U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Global Chromatography Resin Markets, 2022-2027 - Synthetic Resins are Projected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Chromatography Resin Market

Chromatography Resin Market
Chromatography Resin Market

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography Resin Market by Type, Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Mixed Mode), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage) and Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chromatography resin market is estimated to grow to USD 3.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.0%

Techniques such as liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry/mass spectrometry (LC/MS/MS) and gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) are gaining recognition as highly specific and extremely sensitive techniques for testing food products with high accuracy. This is a key driver supporting the growth of the chromatography resin market.

Synthetic resins are projected to be the fastest-growing chromatography resin type of chromatography resin market during the forecast period

Synthetic or manmade polymers, such as polyacrylamide, polymethacrylate, and polystyrene, are used as media in different chromatography applications. Synthetic copolymers, such as polystyrene divinylbenzene and methacrylate copolymers, are used as base matrices in chromatography. These resins are suitable in laboratories or analytical-scale experiments because of their high mechanical stability and ability to withstand large pH ranges. All these factors drive the market for synthetic resin.

Mixed mode is expected to be the fastest-growing chromatography technique, in terms of value

Mixed-mode chromatography uses more than one type of interaction between ligands and molecules in an analyte. The most popular application of this technique is the purification of mammalian antibodies and recombinant proteins. This technique is gaining importance, as it can achieve a better degree of purification in comparison to other chromatography techniques that use only a single interaction.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is estimated to be the largest application in chromatography resin market, in terms of value, in 2021

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and related testing service providers are among the key end-users of chromatography resins. They use analytical instrumentation during various stages of drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies, as well as during the manufacturing of bulk drugs and biological products, drug stability testing, and qualitative and quantitative pharmaceutical analysis.

Chromatography is also used to quantify the number of chemicals in drugs and for the analysis of various solvents used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The increased R&D expenditure of biotechnology companies is expected to lead to the increased usage of chromatography, thus bolstering the market for chromatography resin.

Europe is estimated to be second-largest chromatography resin market, in terms of value, in 2021

Europe was the second-largest market for chromatography resin, in terms of value, in 2021.

Germany is the key market for chromatography resins in Europe. The presence of more than 900 pharmaceutical manufacturers and strong R&D in the field of life sciences make Germany one of the most lucrative markets for chromatography resins. The chromatography resin market in the European region is driven by the presence of a number of pharmaceutical manufacturers and research organizations in countries such as the UK and Germany.

Competitive landscape

The key players profiled in the report include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Bio-Works Technologies AB (Sweden), Avantor Performance Materials, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Chromatography Resin Market
4.2 Chromatography Resin Market Size, by Region
4.3 North America: Chromatography Resin Market, by Technique and Country (2021)
4.4 Chromatography Resin Market Size, by Technique
4.5 Chromatography Resin Market Size, Technique Vs. Region
4.6 Chromatography Resin Market, by Key Countries

5. Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D Activities
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Biosimilars
5.2.1.4 Rising Concern for Food Safety
5.2.1.5 Increasing Use of Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (Lc-Ms) in Analytics and Research
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Adequate Skilled Professionals
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (Cmos) and Contract Research Organizations (Cros) in Pharmaceutical Industry
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Disposable Pre-Packed Columns
5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Chromatography in Drug Development and Omics Research
5.2.3.4 Growing Use of Chromatography in Proteomics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Presence of Alternative Technologies to Chromatography
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.5 Impact of COVID-19
5.6 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis

6. Industry Trends
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.2 Chromatography Resin Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios
6.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
6.3.1 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for Chromatography Resin Market
6.4 Connected Markets: Ecosystem
6.5 Technology Analysis
6.6 Case Study Analysis
6.6.1 Case Study on Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sa
6.7 Trade Data Statistics
6.8 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
6.9 Regulatory Landscape
6.10 Pricing Analysis
6.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.12 Patent Analysis

7. Chromatography Resin Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Natural Polymer
7.2.1 Greater Degree of Cross-Linkage in Industrial Scale Under Moderate Conditions to Drive Market
7.3 Agarose Producers Analysis, Cytiva Vs Purolite Corporation
7.4 Synthetic Resins
7.4.1 Rising Demand from Laboratories or Analytical-Scale Experiments to Propel Market
7.5 Inorganic Media
7.5.1 Wide Usage in Partition, Adsorption, and Reversed Phase Chromatography Techniques Boosting Market

8. Chromatography Resin Market, by Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ion Exchange Chromatography
8.2.1 Crucial in Maximum Biopharmaceutical Processes
8.2.2 Cation Exchange Chromatography
8.2.3 Anion Exchange Chromatography
8.3 Affinity Chromatography
8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Market
8.3.2 Bio-Specific Ligand-Based Affinity Chromatography
8.3.3 Pseudo Bio-Specific Ligand-Based Affinity Chromatography
8.4 Size Exclusion Chromatography (Sec)
8.4.1 Wide Application of Sec in Analytical-Scale Experiments in Laboratories Contributing to Market Growth
8.5 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (Hic)
8.5.1 Rising Demand for Biosimilars to Support Demand for Hic
8.6 Mixed-Mode Chromatography
8.6.1 Mixed-Mode Better Degree of Purification Fueling Market

9. Chromatography Resin Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
9.2.1 Increased R&D Expenditure of Biotechnology Companies to Boost Demand for Chromatography Resin
9.2.2 Production
9.2.3 Academics & Research
9.3 Food & Beverage
9.3.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to be Major Growth Driver of this Segment
9.4 Water & Environmental Analysis
9.4.1 Rising Demand for Safe Water and Stringent Regulations to Support Market Growth
9.5 Others

10. Chromatography Resin Market, by Region

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2021
11.3.2 Market Share of Key Players
11.3.2.1 Danaher Corporation
11.3.2.2 Tosoh Corporation
11.3.2.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
11.3.2.4 Merck KGaA
11.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Four Players
11.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
11.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant
11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.1.2 Merck KGaA
12.1.3 Danaher Corporation
12.1.4 Tosoh Corporation
12.1.5 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
12.1.6 Bio-Works Technologies Ab
12.1.7 Avantor Performance Materials, Inc.
12.1.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
12.1.9 Purolite Private Limited
12.1.10 Repligen Corporation
12.1.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.2 Other Key Market Players
12.2.1 Novasep
12.2.2 Sepragen Corporation
12.2.3 Sterogene Bioseparations Inc.
12.2.4 Finex Oy
12.2.5 Chemra GmbH
12.2.6 Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.
12.2.7 Biotoolomics Limited
12.2.8 Cube Biotech
12.2.9 Jsr Life Sciences, LLC
12.2.10 Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co. Ltd.
12.2.11 Concise Separations
12.2.12 Genscript Biotech Corporation
12.2.13 Eichrom Technologies Inc.
12.2.14 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
12.2.15 Kaneka Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67qjzi

Attachment

