Global Chronic Disease Management Report, Featuring Profiles of Abbott, AbbVie, Amgen, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Medtronic, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer and Takeda
Global Chronic Disease Management Market
Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Disease Management: Therapeutics, Device Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market growth in the Chronic Disease Management market is fueled by a growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, superior clinical results of new drugs and biologics, increasing trend of digital health, the U.S..
Regionally, the U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the therapeutics and device technologies segments of global chronic disease management market. Those wishing to invest in the chronic disease management therapeutics and device technologies market ought to strongly consider high-growth areas such as pharmaceutical drugs, biologics, medical device technologies and software applications.
The report will provide detailed exposure to chronic disease management market. This report analyzes the market trends of chronic disease management with data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2026 (forecast period 2021 - 2026), and regional markets of the chronic disease management. This report will highlight the current and future market potential of chronic disease management along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Regulatory scenario, drivers, restrains, and opportunities will be covered in the current report. The report also covers market projections for 2026, and market Shares of key market players.
The market has been segmented based on product segment, segment, disease type, treatment provider, and geography. Based on product segment, the market in this report is segmented into pharmaceutical drugs & biologics (drugs and biologics) and medical device technologies and applications (traditional devices and wearable devices and applications). On the basis of disease type the market is segmented into cancer, diabetes, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, HIV and related conditions, gastro-intestinal, respiratory, neurology, psychiatry, and other disorders. Based on the treatment adherence, the market in this report is segmented into treatment adherence systems and treatment adherence applications (cloud-based). By delivery technology the chronic disease management market is segmented into injectable and parenteral delivery, oral delivery, nasal & pulmonary, transdermal and others. On the basis of treatment provider, the market is segmented into hospitals & others and home care.
The regional market analysis of chronic disease management is also covered in this report. The market has been segmented into various major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of world regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India are going to be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are going to be provided for 2020 because the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
Summary and Highlights
Chronic Diseases and Growing Burden on Economy
Impact of COVID-19
Chronic Diseases: Therapeutics
Device Technologies and Applications
Chronic Diseases: Treatment Adherence Devices and Applications
Market Size and Growth Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Strategies in the Market for Chronic Disease Management
Regulatory Structure: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
Pricing and Reimbursement: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
Conclusions - Outlook for Chronic Disease Management
