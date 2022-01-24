U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,278.22
    -119.72 (-2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,459.42
    -805.95 (-2.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,353.82
    -415.10 (-3.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,966.24
    -21.68 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.56
    -1.58 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.40
    +9.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.51 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7170
    -0.0300 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3469
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6810
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,827.56
    +684.01 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    815.71
    +5.11 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Global Chronic Disease Management/Self-Monitoring Market Report 2021: Smart Home Technologies to Empower the Elderly and Chronically Ill Patients

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities Enabling the Self-Monitoring of Health: The Way to Healthcare Consumerism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service analyzes the challenges associated with the traditional care delivery model and the advantages of self-monitoring technologies in chronic disease management.

It explores the various emerging technologies that enable self-chronic disease management and the companies to action. The technological voids and the design considerations for consumer products are also investigated.

Self-health monitoring products and technologies boost consumer awareness of their health and help them to monitor it, avail timely medical help, and lead a high-quality life.

Tools such as wearables, body patches, smartphone applications, lateral flow assays, and other peripheral devices are used to diagnose acute conditions, help patients reach their wellness goals, or self-manage their medical conditions. Self-monitoring is crucial for patients suffering from chronic conditions as continuous monitoring is essential to identify personal risk factors and lifestyle management to prevent the exacerbation of the condition.

Chronic diseases are a major risk factor for severe illness with COVID-19, and the limited access to healthcare systems due to lockdowns is leading to increased awareness and use of self-use medical devices and mobile healthcare applications for condition management. Healthcare consumers measure and track their health regularly, set personal health goals, and make lifestyle changes accordingly.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound impact on healthcare consumer behavior and is enabling the growth of the self-monitoring health industry. Self-monitoring products are available in diverse platforms, and the key industry participants leverage advancements in AI, IoT, mHealth, sensor technologies, and disruptive technologies such as flexible sensors and flexible microfluidics for their consumer health products.

The growth drivers and the restraints in the self-monitoring health industry are examined, and the growth opportunities offered by smart home technologies, sweat sensors and interstitial fluid sensors, and cancer care are discussed. Strategic recommendations for key participants are put forth, and the study also includes an IP landscape analysis of the patents filed over the past 6 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives
1.1 The Strategic Imperative: Factors creating Pressure on Growth in the Self-Monitoring Health Industry
1.2 The Strategic Imperative
1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Self-Monitoring Health Industry
1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine
1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Research Context
2.1 Research Context: Key Questions the Research Will Answer
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Key Findings

3.0 Technology Snapshot
3.1 Self-monitoring Tools Enable Acute Disease Diagnosis, Chronic Condition Management, and Fitness Monitoring
3.2 The COVID-19 Pandemic is Having a Profound Impact on Healthcare Consumer Trends
3.3 Traditional Chronic Illness Care Delivery is Not Easily Accessible
3.4 Self-monitoring of Chronic illnesses can Benefit both Patients and Physicians
3.5 Flexibility, Ease of Use, Sturdiness, and Other Vital Design Considerations for Self-use Devices
3.6 Technology for the Self-monitoring of Chronic Diseases can be Segmented based on Platform Type
3.7 The Technological Voids in Cancer Self-care and At-home Diagnostic Assays Must be Addressed

4.0 Industry Overview and Assessment
4.1 Impact Mapping of Growth Drivers and Restraints
4.2 The Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Will Drive Industry Growth
4.3 The Risk of Development of Mental and Behavioral Disorders in Patients Can Restrain Industry Growth

5.0 Technology Profiles
5.1 Technology Segment: Wearables for Self-Chronic Disease Management
5.1.1 AI-based Headband to Detect Neurological Injuries
5.1.2 Wearable Wristband that Enables the Real-time Monitoring of Oxygen Saturation, Respiration, and Heart Rate
5.2 Technology Segment: Vital Sign Monitoring for Self-Chronic Disease Management
5.2.1 Pocket Six-lead Electrocardiogram Device for Arrhythmia Detection
5.2.2 Home-use Kit of Wireless Digital Medical Devices for Self-cardiac Health Monitoring
5.3 Technology Segment: At-Home Diagnostic Assays for Self-Chronic Disease Management
5.3.1 Rapid At-home Diagnostic Test for Chronic Kidney Disease
5.3.2 Smart Glucose Meter and Expert Coaching for Diabetes Management
5.4 Technology Segment: Mobile Applications for Self-Chronic Disease Management
5.4.1 AI-powered Video-based Health Monitoring Mobile Application
5.4.2 Application for Personalized Behavioral Health Management

6.0 Intellectual Property Landscape
6.1 The Key Innovation Themes of IP Activity Include Blood Glucose Monitoring and Analyte Sensors
6.2 Key Patents

7.0 Growth Opportunity Universe
7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Smart Home Technologies to Empower the Elderly and Chronically Ill Patients
7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Sweat Sensors and Interstitial Fluid Sensors for Non-invasive Analyte Measurement
7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Self-monitoring Technologies for Cancer Care Enable Diagnosis of At-risk Patients and Cancer Survivors
7.4 Key Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations

8.0 Key Industry Participants
8.1 Database of Key Industry Participants

9.0 Appendix
9.1 Reference for Technology Readiness level

10.0 Your Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s40lxx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chronic-disease-managementself-monitoring-market-report-2021-smart-home-technologies-to-empower-the-elderly-and-chronically-ill-patients-301466627.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer - OPKO Health's Growth Hormone Deficiency Candidate Receives FDA Response Letter

    The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and OPKO Health Inc's (NASDAQ: OPK) somatrogon. Somatrogon is an investigational once-weekly long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD). Pfizer is evaluating the FDA's comments. Earlier this week, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare approved Ngenla (somatrogon) Injection 24 mg Pens and 60mg Pens for the long-term treatment of GHD pediatric patients. In 2021, H

  • What This FDA News Could Mean for AbbVie's Stock

    Earlier this month, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) completed its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Rinvoq to treat adults with a back arthritis (known as non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis) who previously tried nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) but did not benefit. If eventually approved by the FDA, this would be the fourth approved indication in the U.S. for Rinvoq. Let's take a look at Rinvoq's efficacy in treating patients with this form of back arthritis and the sales potential of the indication for pharma stock AbbVie.

  • Man whose wife sued hospital over COVID care dies after transfer to Texas

    The man’s wife sued a Minnesota hospital when their doctors attempted to take him off a ventilator after two months.

  • FDA has questions about Merck's experimental chronic cough drug

    The chronic cough drug was approved in Japan, where it will be marketed under the brand name Lyfnua.

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why do anti-vaxxers even show up at hospitals when they get COVID?

    Readers discuss an op-ed article by a doctor who has been verbally attacked by anti-vaccine COVID patients and their families.

  • The #1 Worst Drink for Your Heart, Says Dietitian

    There are plenty of things you can do on a daily basis to care for your heart health. You may decide to exercise a bit more, try regulating your stress levels, get better sleep, or change up your diet to include more heart-healthy foods.These steps are all valuable, especially because there isn't a one-step solution for caring for your heart health. And if you're someone who is taking these brave steps toward better health, you may also want to try avoiding certain foods and drinks that can nega

  • ‘I’m over Covid’: Bill Maher says Americans shouldn’t obediently follow all doctors’ advice

    That the medical establishment ‘never even attempted to get people to live a healthier lifestyle as a response to this pandemic is a giant scandal to me,’ HBO host says

  • What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

    You may have to step away from all your favourite foods unfortunately

  • You're 32 Times More Likely to Develop MS If You've Had This, Study Says

    Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disabling disease of the central nervous system in which the immune system attacks the myelin sheath—a layer of fatty tissue and protein that protects nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord—causing communication problems between the brain and body. Eventually, this can cause nerve damage, resulting in a whole host of phantom pains and sensations.Historically, MS has been a condition that's shrouded in mystery and often met with dismissal or disbelief, but experts

  • ‘I’m a Full Anti-Vaxxer Now’: How the Conspiracists Are Winning Over Fresh Converts

    “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide,” Robert Kennedy, Jr., who has been spreading the false claim that vaccines cause autism for decades, said at the anti-mandate march on Washington.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Predicted This Will Happen Next

    There is some qualified good news on the horizon: COVID cases in states first hit by Omicron are finally peaking. (They are still at record numbers, however, which is why hospitals are still filled.) So are you safe where you are? And how can you ensure you stay your safest? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on This Week with host Martha Raddatz. Read on for 6 life-saving tips—and

  • Omicron: ‘The main climax seems to be over,’ doctor says

    Emergency medical physician Dr. Calvin Sun joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the impact COVID-19 has placed on the health care industry, the importance of vaccinations, and the rise of daily cases in the U.S.

  • Masonic Cancer Center To Evaluate HCW Biologics' Bifunctional Fusion Protein In Advanced Cancers

    The FDA cleared the Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota to evaluate HCW Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ: HCWB) lead drug candidate, HCW9218, in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors with progressive disease after prior chemotherapies. HCW9218 is an injectable, bifunctional fusion protein complex designed to drive anti-tumor activity by activating desired immune responses to attack cancer cells while simultaneously blocking unwanted immunosuppressive activities. Hing C. Wong, Ph

  • Not Doing This at Night Could Sabotage Your Relationship, Experts Warn

    There's no such thing as a perfect relationship. Whether you've been together 10 months or 10 years, differences of opinion, life stressors, and even petty squabbles will rear their ugly heads. However, there are habits you can develop to avoid these issues as much as possible—and ones you'll want to avoid at all costs to prevent them in the first place. Ready to do a relationship audit? We recommend starting with your nighttime routine. Read on to discover the evening actions some couples skip

  • If You Do This When Getting Dressed, It May Be a Sign of Dementia

    Dementia affects memory, thinking, and reasoning, so the very nature of the disease makes it especially difficult to recognize symptoms in oneself. Instead, it's often a loved one who first notices the subtle signs of a neurodegenerative condition. Now, experts say there may be another sign of dementia to look out for—whether in yourself or someone you know—that can crop up when you're getting dressed. Read on to find out which wardrobe choice is considered a red flag, and why it could have seri

  • Dr. Fauci Says Omicron Will Cause "Pain and Suffering" in These States

    The COVID-19 virus has found a way to affect every corner of the U.S. at some point. But since the beginning of the pandemic, the timing with which certain places have been hit with surges in cases and hospitalizations has varied from region to region. Now, as Omicron continues to spread through new areas, chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, is warning that certain states could see significant "pain and suffering" in the coming weeks. Read on to see which places could soon see the

  • Vaccine mandates: 'I lost my job for being unvaccinated'

    Covid-19 vaccine mandates face stiff resistance in the US, where they are clashing with national ideals of personal freedom.

  • India's Omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks -experts

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's COVID-19 infections, led by the Omicron variant, may see a sharp rise in the coming weeks, some top experts said, noting that the variant was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite a decline in cases in major cities. India reported 306,064 new infections over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, about an 8% decline from the average daily cases reported in the last four days. But weekly positivity rates have risen to 17.03% in the week to Jan. 24, from about 0.63% Dec. 27, led by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

  • How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

    Nucleic acid vaccines use mRNA to give cells instructions on how to produce a desired protein. Libre de Droit/iStock via Getty ImagesThe two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who h