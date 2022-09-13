U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Drugs Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Key Trends Driving Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) drugs market is moderately competitive and is characterized by a large demand for over the counter medications. Considering CIC as a symptom and not a disorder, there is a greater tendency of patients towards opting for self-medication through OTC drugs.

This report on CIC drugs market studies, estimates and forecasts the market for various drugs indicated for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation. The global CIC drugs market report studies this market for drug types, prescription type and geographical distribution.

In terms of drug type, the global CIC market is studied for Lubiprostone, Linaclotide and other drugs. The market size and forecast for these segments is provided for the period 2020-2030, with respective CAGRs for the period 2022-2030, while considering 2021 as the base year. In addition, this report also studies the market prospects for Plecanatide and Elobixibat, the phase 3 CIC drugs.

The prescription-based market for CIC drugs is classified as prescribed CIC drugs market and OTC CIC drugs markets. The prescribed drugs market is further categorized into branded prescribed and generic prescribed CIC drugs segments.
In terms of geographic distribution, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions cumulatively make the global CIC drugs market. These regional markets are further studied for key countries that determine the overall market trends in the regions.

This report includes qualitative market analysis tools such as attractive investment proposition, market dynamics, competition mapping and others. The report concludes with mapping of the key CIC drugs manufacturers operating in the global CIC drugs market.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East - Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Restraints
3.3.3. Key Challenges
3.3.4. Key Opportunities
3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.5. See-Saw Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Force Model
3.6.1. Supplier Power
3.6.2. Buyer Power
3.6.3. Threat Of Substitutes
3.6.4. Threat Of New Entrants
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.3. Technology Landscape
3.7.4. Legal Landscape
3.7.5. Social Landscape
3.8. Heptalysis Analysis
3.9. Critical Investigation of Business Problems Through Five Whys Root Cause Analysis & Relevant Solutions

4. Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market: By Drug Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Lubiprostone
4.3.2. Linaclotide

5. Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market: By Prescription Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Prescribed Drugs
5.3.2. Over the Counter Drugs

6. North America Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile
11.1. Actavis
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financial Performance
11.1.3. Product Portfolio
11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.2. Chugai Pharmaceutical
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Performance
11.2.3. Product Portfolio
11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.3. Ferring International Center S.A.
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Financial Performance
11.3.3. Product Portfolio
11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4. Synergy Pharmaceuticals
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Financial Performance
11.4.3. Product Portfolio
11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.5. Pfizer
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Financial Performance
11.5.3. Product Portfolio
11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.6. GlaxoSmithKline
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Financial Performance
11.6.3. Product Portfolio
11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.7. Roche Holding AG
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Financial Performance
11.7.3. Product Portfolio
11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.8. Sanofi
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Financial Performance
11.8.3. Product Portfolio
11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.9. Bayer AG
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Financial Performance
11.9.3. Product Portfolio
11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.10. Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Financial Performance
11.10.3. Product Portfolio
11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.11. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc
11.11.1. Company Overview
11.11.2. Financial Performance
11.11.3. Product Portfolio
11.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals inc
11.12.1. Company Overview
11.12.2. Financial Performance
11.12.3. Product Portfolio
11.12.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.13. Progenics pharmaceuticals inc
11.13.1. Company Overview
11.13.2. Financial Performance
11.13.3. Product Portfolio
11.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9h9a3j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chronic-idiopathic-constipation-drugs-market-report-2022-to-2030---key-trends-driving-growth-301622838.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

