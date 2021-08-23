U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Global Cider Market Report 2021-2027: Market to Reach $16.6 Billion - Heineken Revels in Cider Business while C&C Languishes

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cider - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cider Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cider estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Apple Flavored, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fruit Flavored segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Cider market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.

Perry Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR

In the global Perry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$642.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$845.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Market Outlook

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Cider Capitalizes on Changing Consumer Behavior

  • Sizing the Market

  • Regional Focus

  • Trends in Cider Market Place

  • Key Market Trends/Drivers - Past, Present & Future

  • Filling the Gap

  • Growing Market for Premium Cider Products

  • Cider Manufacturers Move Towards Lightweight Bottles

  • New Pockets of Growth in Male-Oriented Cider Market

  • White Cider - A Low-Cost Substitute to Apple Juice

  • Too Many Flavor Innovations Erode Identity of Cider

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Major Cider Brands of Select Leading Companies

  • Heineken Revels in Cider Business while C&C Languishes

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 148 Featured)

  • Aston Manor Brewery (UK)

  • C&C Group plc (Ireland)

  • Carlsberg A/S (Denmark)

  • Distell Group (South Africa)

  • Halewood International Holdings PLC (UK)

  • Heineken N.V. (Netherlands)

  • The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest Of Middle East

  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 148

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vm4pd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


