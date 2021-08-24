U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Research Report 2021: Focus on Cancer Stem Cell & Tumorgenesis and Drug/Therapy Developments

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cells Markets 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global circulating tumor cells market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Many potential applications of CTCs in pre-diagnosis, pretreatment, and intra- and post-treatment provide lucrative growth opportunities to players involved in the development of CTC enrichment and isolation products Research organizations are engaged in endeavors aimed at developing CTC-based tests to improve cancer diagnosis in terms of efficiency and speed.

Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is anticipated to propel investments by key stakeholders in this area. CTC-based liquid biopsy tests lead to limited trauma and enable rapid recovery owing to their non-invasive nature.

Moreover, it enables minimal invasive screening of tumors before opting for complex surgical procedures, such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgical removal of tumors, thus positively impacting the adoption.

The limited applicability of these cells in rare cancers has hampered the revenue growth up to a certain extent. For instance, there is negligible evidence for the characterization of CTCs for sarcoma.

Conversely, several methods are being investigated for the isolation of these cells, such as methods based on epithelial antigen-targeted antibodies, which are anticipated to help overcome these challenges in the coming years.

Circulating Tumor Cells Market Report Highlights

  • The CTC detection and enrichment methods accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the presence of wide availability of products for CTC enrichment and isolation.

  • Moreover, high penetration in terms of usage of products offered under this segment has driven the segment share.

  • The growing application of nanomaterials in cancer management is anticipated to drive revenue for direct detection methods in the coming years.

  • The devices and systems segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 over its counterpart segments including kits and reagents and blood collection tubes.

  • The presence of high-throughput automated systems coupled with the availability of a substantial number of systems to carry out detection of tumor cells has contributed to a large revenue share.

  • CTC analysis has major applications in research settings, including investigational research, drug developments, and biomarker studies. This has resulted in a segment's large revenue share.

  • Currently, whole blood specimens are the key source of CTCs, thus accounting for the largest share in 2020.

  • Low use of bone marrow-derived cells in clinical settings has contributed to a smaller revenue share of this segment.

  • Other sources include CSF, spinal fluids, urine, and pleural effusion.

  • Easy availability of biological specimens, such as urine, is likely to accelerate adoption under this segment.

  • The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of well-established players, along with medium to small-sized players.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.1.1.1 Molecular applications of liquid biopsy for personalized medicine
3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Advancements in chip technology
3.3.1.2 Expanding applications of CTCs
3.3.1.3 Growing demand for early and rapid cancer diagnosis
3.3.1.4 Growing incidence of cancer
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1 Consistency-related challenges in CTC detection and enrichment
3.3.2.2 Higher preference for Point-of-Care (POC) testing and non-availability of POC adaptable CTC tests
3.3.2.3 Lower applicability of CTCs in rare cancers
3.4 Challenge Analysis
3.4.1 Challenges in detection of circulating tumor cells in sarcoma
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Technology, 2020
3.6 Pipeline Analysis
3.7 Technology Overview
3.8 Market entry strategies
3.9 User Perspective Analysis
3.10 Regulatory Framework
3.11 Case studies
3.11.1 Dissolution-enhanced time-resolved photoluminescence for direct detection of CTCs in blood
3.11.2 Integrated Microfluidic Device for Enrichment and Identification of Circulating Tumor Cells from the Blood of Patients with Colorectal Cancer
3.12 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)
3.13 Industry Analysis - Porter's

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Impact of covid-19 on cancer research
4.1.2 Impact of covid-19 on cancer diagnosis
4.1.3 Effect on pharmaceutical companies

Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis
5.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
5.2 Company/Competition Categorization
5.3 Vendor Landscape
5.4 Key Company Market Ranking, 2020
5.5 Public Companies
5.6 Private Companies
5.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Chapter 6 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market: Technology Business Analysis
6.1 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market: Technology Movement Analysis
6.2 CTC Enrichment & Detection
6.2.1 Global CTC enrichment & detection market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.2.2 Immunocapture/label-based
6.2.3 Size-based separation/label-free
6.2.4 Density-based separation (label-free)
6.2.5 Combined methods (label-free)
6.3 CTC Direct Detection
6.3.1 Global CTC direct detection market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.3.2 Microscopy
6.3.3 SERS
6.4 CTC Analysis

Chapter 7 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market: Application Business Analysis
7.1 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market: Application Movement Analysis
7.2 Clinical/Liquid Biopsy
7.2.1 Global Circulating tumor cells market for clinical/liquid biopsy, 2018 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.2.2 Risk assessment
7.2.3 Screening and Monitoring
7.3 Research
7.3.1 Global circulating tumor cells market for research, 2018 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.3.2 Cancer stem cell & tumorgenesis research
7.3.3 Drug/therapy development

Chapter 8 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market: Product Business Analysis
8.1 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market: Product Movement Analysis
8.2 Devices or Systems
8.3 Kits & Reagents
8.4 Blood Collection Tubes

Chapter 9 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market: Specimen Business Analysis
9.1 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market: Specimen Movement Analysis
9.2 Blood
9.3 Bone Marrow

Chapter 10 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market: Region Business Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • QIAGEN

  • Bio-Techne Corporation

  • Precision for Medicine

  • AVIVA Biosciences

  • BIOCEPT, INC.

  • BioCEP Ltd.

  • Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

  • Greiner Bio One International GmbH

  • Ikonisys Inc.

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • IVDiagnostics

  • BioFluidica

  • Canopus Bioscience Ltd.

  • Biolidics Limited

  • Creatv MicroTech, Inc.

  • LungLife AI, Inc.

  • Epic Sciences

  • Rarecells Diagnostics

  • ScreenCell

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • LineaRx, Inc. (Vitatex, Inc.)

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5efsy

