Global Class D Audio Amplifiers Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030

·27 min read
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Class D Audio Amplifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956294/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Class D Audio Amplifiers estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mono Channel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2-Channel segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $729 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR

The Class D Audio Amplifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$729 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$624.1 Million by the year 2030.

- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Icepower A/S
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Rohm Semiconductors
- Silicon Laboratories, Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments, Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude to Class D Audio Amplifier
Class D Audio Amplifier Market Set to Increase
Consumer Electronics Account for the Largest Share of the Market
Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity
for Class D Audio Amplifier Market: Consumer Electronics Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Automotive to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Asia-Pacific Region Drives the Global Market Growth
Class D Audio Amplifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Sales of Smartphones Augur Well for Market Growth
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016
through 2024
Increasing Popularity of Smart Home Devices
Market Penetration of In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems to
Positively Impact Growth
Rapid Evolution of IoT and Increase in Number of Connected
Devices: A Potential Growth Opportunity
Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices in
Billions for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
New Launches and Advancements Drive Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Class
D Audio Amplifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mono
Channel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Mono Channel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Mono Channel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Channel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for 2-Channel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for 2-Channel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
4-Channel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for 4-Channel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for 4-Channel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
6-Channel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for 6-Channel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for 6-Channel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial & Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial & Retail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Class D Audio Amplifiers Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Class D Audio Amplifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Class
D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel,
4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mono Channel,
2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Class
D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications,
Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel,
4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Class D Audio Amplifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel,
4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Class D Audio Amplifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel,
4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Class D Audio Amplifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel,
4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Class D Audio Amplifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel,
4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Class D Audio Amplifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel,
4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel,
4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Class D Audio Amplifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Class D
Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel,
6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mono Channel,
2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Class D
Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: UK Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications,
Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel,
4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel,
4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Class D Audio Amplifiers
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Class D Audio Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel,
2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel,
6-Channel and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Class D Audio Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications,
Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Healthcare, Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare,
Telecommunications, Industrial & Retail and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Class D Audio Amplifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Class D Audio Amplifiers by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Class D Audio
Amplifiers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

