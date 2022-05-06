Global Clean Ammonia Market: Analysis By Type, Application, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker

Executive Summary The Global Clean Ammonia Market stood at a volume of 1320. 16 Thousand Tonnes in the year 2021. Blue and green ammonia are both present in clean ammonia. Blue ammonia is made from blue hydrogen, which is created from natural gas, with the CO2 captured and stored in permanent reservoirs via a carbon capture and storage procedure (CCS).

Green ammonia is made carbon-free by using renewable energy to make green hydrogen.



Producing clean ammonia is thus a significantly more environmentally beneficial method of fertilizer production, as well as a viable naval fuel. Renewable energy generation and the clean ammonia distribution system continue to outperform fossil fuel power generation in terms of overall capacity expansion. Solar and wind are high-potential renewable energy sources and are likely to dominate the renewable energy market in the next years.



With the growing use of hydrogen as a fuel, ammonia has emerged as a convenient option to store it. Reconverting ammonia into hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel with no carbon emissions can be used in applications such as fuel cells for cars. Ammonia produced in this manner could become a viable fuel source in the future as investment pours into producing blue and green hydrogen in Gulf countries.



Scope of the Report

? The report analyses the Clean Ammonia Market by Volume (Thousand Tonnes).



? The report presents the analysis of the Clean Ammonia market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



? The report analyses the Clean Ammonia Market by Type (Blue Ammonia, Green Ammonia).



? The report analyses the Clean Ammonia Market by Application (Clean Fuel, Hydrogen Carrier).



? The report analyses the Clean Ammonia Market by End User (Marine, Power Production, Agriculture, Transportation, Others).



? The Global Clean Ammonia Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).



? The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of market share and recent developments. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region.



? Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



? The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Yara International ASA, Wesfarmers Chemicals, Nutrien Ltd., CF industries Inc., OCI N.V., EuroChem Group AG, BASF S.E., China National Petroleum Corporation, Qatar Petroleum, Uniper.



Key Target Audience



? Energy Companies



? Consulting and Advisory Firms



? Government and Policy Makers



? Regulatory Authorities

