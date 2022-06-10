U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,019.00
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,243.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,313.00
    +38.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.64
    +0.13 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.90
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    -0.23 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.28
    +2.32 (+9.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8910
    -0.4870 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,976.89
    -512.34 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.80
    -6.68 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.92
    -77.29 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Global Clean Ammonia Market Report 2022: Focus on Steam Methane Reforming, Auto Thermal Reforming, Alkaline Water Electrolysis, Proton Exchange Membrane, Solid Oxide Electrolysis

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Clean Ammonia Market

Global Clean Ammonia Market
Global Clean Ammonia Market

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clean Ammonia Market: Analysis By Type (Blue Ammonia, Green Ammonia), Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clean Ammonia Market stood at a volume of 1320.16 Thousand Tonnes in the year 2021.

Blue and green ammonia are both present in clean ammonia. Blue ammonia is made from blue hydrogen, which is created from natural gas, with the CO2 captured and stored in permanent reservoirs via a carbon capture and storage procedure (CCS).

Green ammonia is made carbon-free by using renewable energy to make green hydrogen. Producing clean ammonia is thus a significantly more environmentally beneficial method of fertilizer production, as well as a viable naval fuel. Renewable energy generation and the clean ammonia distribution system continue to outperform fossil fuel power generation in terms of overall capacity expansion. Solar and wind are high-potential renewable energy sources, and are likely to dominate the renewable energy market in the next years.

With the growing use of hydrogen as a fuel, ammonia has emerged as a convenient option to store it. Reconverting ammonia into hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel with no carbon emissions, can be used in applications such as fuel cells for cars. Ammonia produced in this manner could become a viable fuel source in the future as investment pours into producing blue and green hydrogen in Gulf countries.

In addition, with the growing use of hydrogen as a fuel, ammonia has emerged as a convenient option to store it. Reconverting ammonia into hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel with no carbon emissions, can be used in applications such as fuel cells for cars.

Ammonia produced in this manner could become a viable fuel source in the future as investment pours into producing blue and green hydrogen in Gulf countries.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

  • Yara International ASA

  • CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

  • BASF S.E.

  • OCI N.V.

  • Nutrien Ltd.

  • Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy and Fertilizers

  • China National Petroleum Corporation

  • Qatar Petroleum

  • EuroChem Group AG

  • Uniper

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Clean Ammonia Market: Product Overview

4. Global Clean Ammonia Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2021-2031
4.2 Global Clean Ammonia Market: Growth & Forecast
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Clean Ammonia Market

5. Global Clean Ammonia Market By Type
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Ammonia Market: By Type (2021 & 2031)
5.2 By Blue Ammonia- Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)
5.3 By Green Ammonia - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

6. Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation, By Blue Ammonia Technology (Volume)
6.1 Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation By Blue Ammonia Technology (2021-2031)

7. Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation, By Green Ammonia Technology (Volume)
7.1 Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation By Green Ammonia Technology (2021-2031)

8. Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation, By Application (Volume)
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Ammonia Market: By Application (2021 & 2031)
8.2 By Clean Fuel- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2031)
8.3 By Hydrogen Carrier- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2031)

9. Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation, By End User (Volume)
9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Ammonia Market: By Application (2021 & 2031)
9.2 By Marine- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2031)
9.3 By Power Production- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2031)
9.4 By Agriculture- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2031)
9.5 By Transportation- Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)
9.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

10. Global Clean Ammonia Market: Regional Analysis
10.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Ammonia Market: By Region (2021 & 2031)

11 North America Clean Ammonia Market: An Analysis (2021-2031)
11.1 North America Clean Ammonia Market by volume: Size and Forecast (2021-2031)
11.2 North America Clean Ammonia Market: Prominent Companies
11.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Blue Ammonia, Green Ammonia)
11.4 Market Segmentation By Blue Ammonia Technology (Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Auto Thermal Reforming (ATR))
11.5 Market Segmentation By Green Ammonia Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE))
11.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Clean Fuel, Hydrogen Carrier)
11.7 Market Segmentation By End user (Marine, Power Production, Agriculture, Transportation, Others)
11.8 North America Clean Ammonia Market: Country Analysis
11.9 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Clean Ammonia Market - By Country, By Volume (2021-2031)
11.10 Competitive Scenario of North America Clean Ammonia Market - By Country (2021 & 2031)
11.11 United States Clean Ammonia Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2031)
11.12 United States Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation By Type, By Blue Ammonia Technology, By Green Ammonia Technology, By Application, By End User (2021-2031)
11.13 Canada Clean Ammonia Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2031)
11.14 Canada Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation By Type, By Blue Ammonia Technology, By Green Ammonia Technology, By Application, By End User (2021-2031)

12 Europe Clean Ammonia Market: An Analysis (2021-2031)

13 APAC Clean Ammonia Market: An Analysis (2021-2031)

14. Global Clean Ammonia Market Dynamics
14.1 Global Clean Ammonia Market Drivers
14.2 Global Clean Ammonia Market Restraints
14.3 Global Clean Ammonia Market Trends

15. Market Attractiveness
15.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Clean Ammonia Market - By Type (Year 2031)
15.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Clean Ammonia Market - By Application (Year 2031)
15.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Clean Ammonia Market - By End User (Year 2031)

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Share of global leading companies

17. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gane2l

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Saudis Cut Oil Flows to China While Meeting Most Asian Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesSaudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, while fulfilling requests from many other customers in Asia after

  • Oil prices fall as partial Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries

    Oil prices slipped on Friday but remained within touching distance of three-month highs as fears over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighed solid demand for fuels in the United States, the world's top consumer. Brent crude futures for August were down 33 cents, or 0.3%, at $122.74 a barrel at 0647 GMT, after dropping to as low as $121.60 earlier in the session and declining 0.4% on the previous day. "Oil has continued retreating in Asia, driven by China slowdown fears after widened COVID mass testing was announced for Shanghai this weekend," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

  • Putin says Russia will not mothball oil wells despite West's import ban

    The United States introduced its embargo on Russian imports in March just days after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine, while the European Union agreed last month in principle to gradually cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year. Putin said the West will not be able to completely stop using Russian energy resources over next few years.

  • Oil prices could go ‘parabolic,’ putting global economy in ‘critical situation,’ says Trafigura chief

    Oil prices could enter a “parabolic state,” posing a threat to global economic growth, the head of commodity trading giant Trafigura warns.

  • Shenzhen wants to double semiconductor output by 2025 under new plan to boost tech industry

    China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen wants to double the value of its existing chip sector within three years as part of a broader push to improve the country's self-sufficiency in core technologies. Shenzhen, known as China's Silicon Valley, announced a plan to build "an influential cluster" for the semiconductor industry by 2025, including the development of leading national capabilities in manufacturing, packaging and testing of chips. By 2025, Shenzhen aims to develop a semiconductor indust

  • UK food supply 'vulnerable' after fertiliser factory closes permanently

    Britain's food supply is now "vulnerable" after spiralling energy bills prompted the permanent closure of one of only two major fertiliser plants, farmers have warned.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Find Buyers

    Crude oil markets initially dipped on Thursday but have found buyers in order to continue to drive it higher.

  • Let's Check on DocuSign Ahead of Earnings

    In our last review of the charts of DocuSign back on March 11, we wrote that "Today could become a meaningful low on the chart but it is way too early to declare the downtrend is over. Stand aside and let's see if any lower shadows are seen in the days ahead.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Yields Break Higher

    Market prepare for Friday’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Air New Zealand raises annual earnings forecast on improved demand

    New Zealand recently said it would fully reopen its international borders from end-July, and the country welcomed travelers from trans-Tasman neighbor Australia for the first time since mid-2021 in April. The airline now expects an annual loss before tax and significant items to be less than NZ$750 million ($478.73 million), compared to a prior forecast of less than NZ$800 million. Domestic demand has improved in recent weeks with business-related demand returning to about 90% of pre-COVID levels, the airline said.

  • David Simon’s New Holiday: National Outlet Shopping Day

    The CEO was bullish on the U.S. and ready to double down on his real estate core in an interview with WWD.

  • Snowflake Looks Capable of Producing a Trading Bounce

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's "Mad Money" program from the West Coast, host Jim Cramer spoke with Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake Inc. , a data analytics company that dipped 15% when it last reported earnings, which included a murky forecast. This new model of data processing has allowed drug companies to reduce drug development from 12 years to just nine years, Slootman said, That's because data processes now can be run concurrently and data can more easily be shared among the many partners with which drug companies typically work.

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • Airbus deliveries fell 6% in May amid supply chain pressure

    Airbus confirmed on Wednesday it delivered 6% fewer airplanes in May, compared to the same month last year, as the aerospace industry wrestles with tight supply chains. The announcement confirms a Reuters report last week that Airbus had delivered approximately 47 jets in May. Deliveries included 37 of the A320-family single-aisle aircraft that make up the bulk of the company's income, suggesting that Airbus added to a backlog of undelivered planes based on its latest announced production rate of 50 a month.

  • Brazil's Vale moves closer to developing nickel sulfate operation in Canada

    Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it had completed studies for potentially developing a nickel sulfate operation in Quebec, Canada, with annual capacity seen at 25,000 tonnes. A final investment decision will depend on a number of additional factors including regulatory approval and needs from the battery industry, which would be supplied by the plant, Vale added in a securities filing. The move would come as the mining giant steps up its focus on supplying low-carbon, high quality products to the electric vehicle industry, it said.

  • Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Signals a Buying Opportunity

    One way to measure sentiment around Bitcoin is the Fear and Greed Index, a compilation of differently weighted statistics that gives us a gauge on whether there is too much fear or too much greed in the market. This index has proved to be fairly efficient at capturing future trends for Bitcoin. A moving average of the Fear and Greed Index provides more context to the current market and is less influenced by day-to-day swings.

  • As Gas Prices Near $5 a Gallon, Record Fuel Costs Upend Businesses, U.S. Economy

    As gasoline prices approach a record average of $5 a gallon, fuel costs are rippling through almost every corner of business and beginning to alter consumer behavior.

  • Intel pauses some hiring, inflation hits lawn services, Amy Schumer blamed for tampon shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Intel's hiring freeze, inflation impacting landscape services, and Procter & Gamble blaming Amy Schumer for the nationwide tampon shortage.

  • Why Chevron, Devon Energy, and Marathon Oil Stocks Exploded in May

    Higher oil prices, huge cash flows, and big dividends kept investor interest in these oil stocks high.