Global Clean Beauty Market Report 2022: A $37.65 Billion Market by 2028 - Skincare, Haircare, Makeup and Color Cosmetics Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Clean Beauty Market Report

Global Clean Beauty Market Report
Global Clean Beauty Market Report

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clean Beauty Market: Analysis By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, Others), Age Group, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Clean Beauty Market is forecast to be valued at $37.65 billion by 2028 from $5.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Clean beauty is described as beauty and personal care products that are made with the safest possible ingredients and have the lowest possible environmental impacts. Clean beauty pertains to products that are safe, non-toxic, and clearly label its ingredients Also, the ingredients used are cruelty free and are screened for non-GMO feedstock and residual pesticides.

Growth of Clean Beauty market is backed by changing working lifestyles, increasing demand for clean products by millennial population followed by rising awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Dandruff, dry and itchy scalp, hair loss, and dull hair are some of the major factors propelling growth of clean products in haircare segment. Moreover, Gen Z group is more inclined towards purchasing clean beauty products, influenced by social media.

The European region acquires the largest share in the clean beauty market and is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to the region's awareness about the environmental impact of clean beauty as well as the presence of major clean beauty brands in the region.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

280

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$5.89 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$37.65 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

40.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Value (USD Million).

  • The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Product Type (Skin care, Haircare, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, Others).

  • The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18- 30 years, 30-45 years, More than 45 years).

  • The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Online Channel, Others).

  • The Clean Beauty Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares.

  • Also, the major trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include

  • Bare Minerals

  • The Honest Co

  • Fenty Beauty

  • Aveda Corporation

  • Westman Atelier

  • Victoria Beckham Beauty

  • Kora Organics

  • Saie Beauty

  • True botanicals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Clean Beauty Overview
1.2 Scope of Research

2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics

5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Raw material Suppliers
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Distributors
5.4 Application

6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Clean Beauty Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis

7. Porter Five Force Analysis

8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 GDP per capita growth (annual %)
8.2 Global Urban Population By Region
8.3 Consumer Goods
8.4 Share of Population using Internet
8.5 Age Structure

9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region
9.2 Average Selling Price, By Product Type

10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies' Product Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Company Profiling
10.4.1 Bare Minerals
10.4.3 The Honest Company
10.4.4 Fenty Beauty
10.4.5 Aveda Corporation
10.4.6 Westman Atelier
10.4.7 Victoria Beckham Beauty
10.4.8 Kora Organics
10.4.9 Saie
10.10 True Botanicals

11. Global Clean Beauty Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR
11.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index
11.2 Global Clean Beauty Market: Dashboard
11.3 Global Clean Beauty Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028 (USD Million)
11.4 Global Clean Beauty Market: Summary

Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Product Type
12.1 Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Product Type: Snapshot
12.2 Skincare
12.3 Haircare
12.3 Makeup and Color Cosmetics
12.4 Others

13. Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Age Group
13.1 Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Age Group: Snapshot
13.2 Less than 18 years
13.3 18-30 years
13.4 30-45 years
13.5 More than 45 years

14. Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Sales Channel
14.1 Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application: Snapshot
14.2 By Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
14.3 By Specialty Stores
14.4 By Online Channel
14.5 By Departmental Stores
14.6 By Others

15. Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Regional Analysis
15.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lobuh-clean?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


