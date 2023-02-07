Global Clean Beauty Market Report 2022: A $37.65 Billion Market by 2028 - Skincare, Haircare, Makeup and Color Cosmetics Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts
Global Clean Beauty Market Report
Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clean Beauty Market: Analysis By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, Others), Age Group, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Clean Beauty Market is forecast to be valued at $37.65 billion by 2028 from $5.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Clean beauty is described as beauty and personal care products that are made with the safest possible ingredients and have the lowest possible environmental impacts. Clean beauty pertains to products that are safe, non-toxic, and clearly label its ingredients Also, the ingredients used are cruelty free and are screened for non-GMO feedstock and residual pesticides.
Growth of Clean Beauty market is backed by changing working lifestyles, increasing demand for clean products by millennial population followed by rising awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly products.
Dandruff, dry and itchy scalp, hair loss, and dull hair are some of the major factors propelling growth of clean products in haircare segment. Moreover, Gen Z group is more inclined towards purchasing clean beauty products, influenced by social media.
The European region acquires the largest share in the clean beauty market and is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to the region's awareness about the environmental impact of clean beauty as well as the presence of major clean beauty brands in the region.
Scope of the Report
The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Value (USD Million).
The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.
The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Product Type (Skin care, Haircare, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, Others).
The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18- 30 years, 30-45 years, More than 45 years).
The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Online Channel, Others).
The Clean Beauty Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).
The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares.
Also, the major trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
The companies analysed in the report include
Bare Minerals
The Honest Co
Fenty Beauty
Aveda Corporation
Westman Atelier
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Kora Organics
Saie Beauty
True botanicals
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Clean Beauty Overview
1.2 Scope of Research
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics
5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Raw material Suppliers
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Distributors
5.4 Application
6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Clean Beauty Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis
7. Porter Five Force Analysis
8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 GDP per capita growth (annual %)
8.2 Global Urban Population By Region
8.3 Consumer Goods
8.4 Share of Population using Internet
8.5 Age Structure
9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region
9.2 Average Selling Price, By Product Type
10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies' Product Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Company Profiling
10.4.1 Bare Minerals
10.4.3 The Honest Company
10.4.4 Fenty Beauty
10.4.5 Aveda Corporation
10.4.6 Westman Atelier
10.4.7 Victoria Beckham Beauty
10.4.8 Kora Organics
10.4.9 Saie
10.10 True Botanicals
11. Global Clean Beauty Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR
11.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index
11.2 Global Clean Beauty Market: Dashboard
11.3 Global Clean Beauty Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028 (USD Million)
11.4 Global Clean Beauty Market: Summary
Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Product Type
12.1 Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Product Type: Snapshot
12.2 Skincare
12.3 Haircare
12.3 Makeup and Color Cosmetics
12.4 Others
13. Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Age Group
13.1 Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Age Group: Snapshot
13.2 Less than 18 years
13.3 18-30 years
13.4 30-45 years
13.5 More than 45 years
14. Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Sales Channel
14.1 Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application: Snapshot
14.2 By Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
14.3 By Specialty Stores
14.4 By Online Channel
14.5 By Departmental Stores
14.6 By Others
15. Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Regional Analysis
15.1 Regional Coverage of the Study
