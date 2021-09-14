U.S. markets closed

Global Clean Energy Inc. Finalizing Feedstock Agreement and Land Lease

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI) is currently in the final stages of negotiations of a feedstock agreement and a land lease, which shall enable the company to proceed with the building of a waste to fuel facility in the Southeastern United States. Upon successful execution of the agreements, the company will be able to finalize its capital deck, and start ordering equipment for the pyrolysis facility, which will convert waste tire to Oil and Recovered Carbon Black. The company looks forward to being able to order the equipment in the first quarter of 2022, with a commissioning date nine months later.

"Global Clean Energy is excited to conclude the negotiations with its feedstock supplier, which will allow it to proceed with its business plan and start the build out of its facility," stated Steven Mann, president of GCEI.

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy, Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clean-energy-inc-finalizing-feedstock-agreement-and-land-lease-301376790.html

SOURCE Global Clean Energy, Inc.

