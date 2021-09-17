Global Clean Energy Inc. Hires Construction Controls and Automation Specialists

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI) is pleased to announce the retaining of construction controls specialist Chris Boll and automation specialist Heiko Habig. The engagement of Mr. Boll and Mr. Habig is another important phase for GCEI in solidifying its progress towards the construction and management of its pyrolysis division to handle waste conversion to Synthetic Fuels and Carbon Black.

Chris Boll operates his own construction company involved with the design and building of turnkey industrial and mechanical facilities. Mr. Boll's experience includes having held the position of Vice President of an upper midwest construction company with annual revenues of $120,000,000. He was also involved with the development of a plastic production plant though the design and buildout of the facility.

Heiko Habig owns and operates his own construction company specializing in automation. Habig Industrial Services was started by Mr. Habig, an immigrant from Germany. Prior to opening his business over 15 years ago, he had more than 10 years of global experience in designing, installing, and/or building industrial equipment. Mr. Habig also comes to GCEI with extensive experience in providing first class consultation for last industrial startup projects.

"We are extremely proud to bring on board these two experienced people. They both have a wide range of hands on experience in the very areas we need to implement our business plans," stated Gerald Enloe, Chairman of Global Clean Energy, Inc.

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy, Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

