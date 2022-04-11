Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Report 2022 with Extensive Competitive Benchmarking of the Top 25 Players

Company Logo

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clean Label Ingredients Market: Focus on Ingredients, Application, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clean label ingredients market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.65% and reach $32.08 billion by 2026.

Consumers have become highly educated about the detrimental effects of unnatural and processed foods and artificial ingredients, which is thereby driving the high demand for transparency. Clean label ingredients are the food industry's response to increasing consumer demand for consumables without questionable ingredients such as aspartame, brominated vegetable oil, artificial dyes, and caramel color.

Clean label is proving to be an evolving concept that has shifted in its meaning and significance over the years. The clean label is majorly associated with products infused with natural ingredients that are easily recognizable and are considered safe for consumption. Cleaner formulations are characterized by a shorter list of ingredients, as the presence of a few ingredients signifies natural and high-quality products.

Global Clean Label Ingredients Industry Overview

Product transparency presents an opportunity for manufacturers and brands to emerge as trusted sources for consumers, which in turn aids the providers in strengthening their image and position in the market. Providing detailed information on the product plays a major role in creating transparency and establishing brand loyalty among consumers. Hence, brands offering transparency to fulfill the customers' demand have the potential to gain significant market share.

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market by Application

The global clean label ingredients market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the food sector. This scenario is majorly attributed to the multiple variants of food products that drive major application of clean label ingredients. Among the various food categories listed, bakery & confectionery accounts for the highest share.

Story continues

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market by Product

The global clean label ingredients market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by baking staples accounting for majority share in the bakery & confectionery category. Clean label is a growing trend in the baking industry largely driven by the consumers looking for alternative ways to consume baked products. Also, the introduction of baked concept in the savory is driving the application of baking staples, thereby making it the leading category.

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market by Region

North America region is expected to lead the global clean label ingredients market due to high presence of national and international market players in the region. North America also has been witnessing high utilization of organic ingredients owing to increased demand from food and beverage industry.

Recent Developments in Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

In November 2020, Beneo launched instant and precooked functional rice starch named Remypure S52 P for clean label food product processing.

In July 2021, Chr. Hansen's launched Vega Culture Kit which offers flexibility that delivers superior performance.

In October 2021, under clean label category, Cargill had launched a soluble rice flour, named SimPure 92260, which exhibits similar taste, texture as well as functionality as maltodextr, an ingredient usually used as a bulking agent also flavor carrier.

This extensive report can help with:

Major regions associated with the clean label ingredients market.

Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 25 players has been done to offer a holistic view of the global clean label ingredients market landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Outlook

Market Definition

Supply Chain Network

Emerging Trends

Consumer Insights

Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis (by Status)

Patents Analysis (by Year and Status)

Patents Analysis (by Organization)

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Growing Demand for Transparency of Nutritional Labels

Significant Inclination for Organic Food

Health Issues Associated with Consumption of Artificial Food Additives

Business Challenges

High Price of Clean Products

Supply-Demand Gap

Business Strategies

Market Development

Product Launches

Business Expansion

Corporate Strategies

Acquisitions

Partnerships

Other Strategies

Business Opportunities

Emerging Concept of Plant-Based Products

Awareness about the Health Benefits of Clean Label Products

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Beneo

Brisan Group

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen A/S

Corbion

DuPont

Frutarom

Givaudan

Groupe Limagrain

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

DSM

Sensient Technologies

Tate & Lyle

Campbell's

Hain Celestial

Kellogg's Company

Mondelez

Nestle

Organic India

Panera Bread

Snyder's of Hanover

SUJA LIFE, LLC

Tetra Pak

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckn58c

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



