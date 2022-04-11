U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.75
    -26.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,509.00
    -104.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,178.50
    -148.50 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.50
    -8.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.02
    -2.24 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    +15.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.33 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.78
    +1.23 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4100
    +1.0900 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,192.89
    -418.36 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.17
    -37.43 (-3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.68
    -33.88 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Report 2022 with Extensive Competitive Benchmarking of the Top 25 Players

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market
Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clean Label Ingredients Market: Focus on Ingredients, Application, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clean label ingredients market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.65% and reach $32.08 billion by 2026.

Consumers have become highly educated about the detrimental effects of unnatural and processed foods and artificial ingredients, which is thereby driving the high demand for transparency. Clean label ingredients are the food industry's response to increasing consumer demand for consumables without questionable ingredients such as aspartame, brominated vegetable oil, artificial dyes, and caramel color.

Clean label is proving to be an evolving concept that has shifted in its meaning and significance over the years. The clean label is majorly associated with products infused with natural ingredients that are easily recognizable and are considered safe for consumption. Cleaner formulations are characterized by a shorter list of ingredients, as the presence of a few ingredients signifies natural and high-quality products.

Global Clean Label Ingredients Industry Overview

Product transparency presents an opportunity for manufacturers and brands to emerge as trusted sources for consumers, which in turn aids the providers in strengthening their image and position in the market. Providing detailed information on the product plays a major role in creating transparency and establishing brand loyalty among consumers. Hence, brands offering transparency to fulfill the customers' demand have the potential to gain significant market share.

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market by Application

The global clean label ingredients market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the food sector. This scenario is majorly attributed to the multiple variants of food products that drive major application of clean label ingredients. Among the various food categories listed, bakery & confectionery accounts for the highest share.

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market by Product

The global clean label ingredients market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by baking staples accounting for majority share in the bakery & confectionery category. Clean label is a growing trend in the baking industry largely driven by the consumers looking for alternative ways to consume baked products. Also, the introduction of baked concept in the savory is driving the application of baking staples, thereby making it the leading category.

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market by Region

North America region is expected to lead the global clean label ingredients market due to high presence of national and international market players in the region. North America also has been witnessing high utilization of organic ingredients owing to increased demand from food and beverage industry.

Recent Developments in Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

  • In November 2020, Beneo launched instant and precooked functional rice starch named Remypure S52 P for clean label food product processing.

  • In July 2021, Chr. Hansen's launched Vega Culture Kit which offers flexibility that delivers superior performance.

  • In October 2021, under clean label category, Cargill had launched a soluble rice flour, named SimPure 92260, which exhibits similar taste, texture as well as functionality as maltodextr, an ingredient usually used as a bulking agent also flavor carrier.

This extensive report can help with:

  • Major regions associated with the clean label ingredients market.

  • Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 25 players has been done to offer a holistic view of the global clean label ingredients market landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Outlook

Market Definition

  • Supply Chain Network

  • Emerging Trends

  • Consumer Insights

Patent Analysis

  • Patent Analysis (by Status)

  • Patents Analysis (by Year and Status)

  • Patents Analysis (by Organization)

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Transparency of Nutritional Labels

  • Significant Inclination for Organic Food

  • Health Issues Associated with Consumption of Artificial Food Additives

Business Challenges

  • High Price of Clean Products

  • Supply-Demand Gap

Business Strategies

  • Market Development

  • Product Launches

  • Business Expansion

Corporate Strategies

  • Acquisitions

  • Partnerships

  • Other Strategies

Business Opportunities

  • Emerging Concept of Plant-Based Products

  • Awareness about the Health Benefits of Clean Label Products

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

  • Beneo

  • Brisan Group

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Chr. Hansen A/S

  • Corbion

  • DuPont

  • Frutarom

  • Givaudan

  • Groupe Limagrain

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Kerry Group

  • DSM

  • Sensient Technologies

  • Tate & Lyle

  • Campbell's

  • Hain Celestial

  • Kellogg's Company

  • Mondelez

  • Nestle

  • Organic India

  • Panera Bread

  • Snyder's of Hanover

  • SUJA LIFE, LLC

  • Tetra Pak

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckn58c

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. "Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company's supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover," the company said on its mobile app. "Due to the impact of this Nio has had to halt car production."

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • China Stocks Caught in Fresh Rout on Covid, Regulation Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday as mounting concern over a Covid outbreak at home and rising global interest rates added to persistent regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RH , the former Restoration Hardware, recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 2 Important Risks Investors Should Know Before Buying Upstart Stock

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), whose stock price was up by more than 2,000% after its initial public offering (IPO), has seen its share price fall by 77% from its peak, as of this writing. Through Upstart's platform, a customer can apply for a loan and have it approved by the banking partners almost instantaneously. In return, Upstart receives a fee from the bank for every successful loan originated from its platform.

  • Surge in Treasury Yields Sends Ripples Across Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless rise in U.S. Treasury yields continued to send waves through global markets Monday, at the start of a key week for inflation watchers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Ov

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • Bank Deposits Could Drop for First Time Since World War II

    Analysts have been slashing expectations for bank deposits in recent weeks as expectations for interest rates have soared.

  • 2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Dividend-paying companies can form the bedrock of a diversified investment portfolio. That's because the best dividend stocks can provide you with a powerful way to protect and grow your wealth. They can also deliver a steadily growing stream of cash income along the way.