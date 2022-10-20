U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.50
    -22.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,380.00
    -80.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,047.00
    -106.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.90
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.91
    +1.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9789
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.22
    +0.72 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1198
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9300
    +0.1150 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,135.84
    -49.51 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.73
    -3.96 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.43
    -7.56 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Global Cleaning Robot Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~25% during 2022-2031; Market to Expand on the Back of Constant Evolution of Internet of Things (IoT), and Deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI)– Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research
·8 min read
Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research

Key Companies Covered in the ‘Global Cleaning Robot Market’ Research Report by Kenneth Research are Panasonic Corporation, Pentair, iRobot Corporation, Nilfisk Group, Vorwerk SE & Co.KG, Haier Group, Xiaomi, Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., LG Electronics, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporatio, and other key market players.

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘Global Cleaning Robot Market’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031, which includes the following factors:

  • Market growth over the forecast period

  • Detailed regional synopsis

  • Market segmentation

  • Growth drivers

  • Profiling of key market players

Global Cleaning Robot Market Size:

The global cleaning robot market generated the of revenue of nearly USD 9.2 billion in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The growth of the market can majorly be attributed to the constant evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI). Moreover, the easy and efficient use of these robots is one of the major factors expected to drive the market growth. It was observed that between the years 2016 and 2019, the number of domestic household robots around the globe rose to about USD 31 million. Moreover, during the same period, the sales value of robots that cleans floors and swimming pools, as well as mowing lawns reached higher than USD 12 billion. Besides, these robots save a major chunk of time by minimizing manual labor, especially for working-class population and students, which is considered to drive the market growth immensely.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154387

Global Cleaning Robot Market: Key Takeaways

  • The North America region gained the largest portion of the revenue in the year 2021

  • The professional cleaning robot segment to dominate the revenue graph

  • Healthcare segment remains prominent in the application segment

Increasing Adoption of Robots around the Globe to Boost Market Growth

The electronics and robotics industry has been in the limelight throughout the years. It was observed over the past decade, that the number of industrial robots sold globally tripled, reaching a peak of about 420,000 units in 2018. The electronics industries, which accounted for about 33% of new installations in 2020, are largely responsible for the enormous development in industrial robot exports globally. As a result, industrial robot use is more common than average in nations with robust electronics industries, such as Japan, China, South Korea, Germany, and the United States. Seven times more than the global average, South Korea has about 900 robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers. Hence, the growth of this industry, and high adoption rate of robots are estimated to be major factors to immensely propel the growth of the global cleaning robot market over the projection period.

In addition to this, increasing cleaning expenditure around the world is estimated to be another significant factor to drive the growth of the global cleaning robot market. Cleaning robots are autonomous machines that can clean windows, floors, lawns, and other surfaces. These robots' designs include a spinning brush to find the tight corners and other cleaning features in addition to vacuuming, including mopping and UV sterilising, among others. These robots are used in a number of industries, such as healthcare, retail, and business. Robots for cleaning the floors, lawns, pools, and windows are among the few goods that fit under this category. Since there is a much greater need for cleaning in these industries, the market is anticipated to expand significantly in the forecast years. According to UNICEF, the average cleaning expenditure per capita was USD 24 in 2020 and it is estimated to increase more in the projection period.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Cleaning Robot Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/cleaning-robot-market/10154387

Global Cleaning Robot Market: Regional Overview

The global cleaning robot market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Cleaning Expenditure across the Region Favored Market Growth in the North America Region

The market in North America region witnessed a modest growth in the year 2021 as a result of advancement in the field of technology, and large consumer base in this region. Additionally, increasing cleaning and housekeeping expenditure is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the cleaning robots market. It was noted that, in 2020, the average expenditure on housekeeping supplies amounted to nearly USD 837 dollars per consumer unit in the United States. Further, in 2020, the average expenditure on laundry and cleaning supplies in the United States amounted to nearly USD 171 per consumer unit. In comparison, the country's average expenditure on laundry and cleaning supplies amounted to approximately USD 148 per consumer unit in 2014. Additionally, high adoption of technologically advanced products in the region, and growing R&D activities to develop products that improve user comfort by companies in the regional market are also propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Significant Advancement in Technology to Boost Market in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness modest growth by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing disposable income among consumers in this region. Moreover, budding awareness about these robots and rising trend of these devices are anticipated to be the major factors adding to the growth of the market. In the Asia Pacific region, countries such as China, Korea, and Japan are the major consumers of these robots since the penetration rate of smart homes are the highest in these countries. It is estimated that, smart household penetration will be nearly 17% in 2022 and is expected to hit nearly 30% by 2026. Additionally, the advancement in technology and improvement in IoT & AI infrastructure are also projected to drive the cleaning robot market growth majorly.

Get a Sample PDF of the Global Cleaning Robot Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154387

Global Cleaning Robot Market, Segmentation by Type

  • Domestic Cleaning Robot

  • Professional Cleaning Robot

The professional cleaning robot segment is anticipated to hold the largest market size in value and is estimated to grow at a promising CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be majorly attributed to the easy handling of professional these robots. Moreover, its ability to save time, minimize manual labor, and exhibit spotless cleaning are certain beneficial properties contributing to the growth of the segment. Additionally, increasing expenditure toward digitalization across various organizations is estimated to be another important factor, which will positively influence the growth of this segment over the forecast period. For instance, nearly 65% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is predicted to be digitized by 2022, and digitally transformed organizations are projected to contribute to more than half of the global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2023, accounting for nearly USD 54 trillion.

Global Cleaning Robot Market, Segmentation by Application

  • Residential

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

  • Healthcare

  • Others

The healthcare segment is anticipated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period on the back of increasing awareness in healthcare, increasing diagnosis rate, which results in increasing visits to healthcare facilities, and increasing health expenditure per capita among the global population. According to the World Bank, as of 2019, the current health expenditure per capita among the global population was USD 1,121.97.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154387

Global Cleaning Robot Market, Segmentation by Product

  • Floor Cleaning Robot

  • Lawn Cleaning Robot

  • Pool Cleaning Robot

  • Window Cleaning Robot

  • Tanks, Tubes & Pipe Cleaning Robot

  • Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global cleaning robot market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Panasonic Corporation, Pentair, iRobot Corporation, Nilfisk Group, Vorwerk SE & Co.KG, Haier Group, Xiaomi, Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., LG Electronics, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Cleaning Robot Market

  • In February 2022, Midea Group announced details of its next-gen robot vacuum cleaner, Midea’s S8+ auto-dust-collection robot, made by Midea Robozone Technology. The S8+ joins Midea’s intelligent cleaning product line that provides optimum performance covering all household cleaning solutions.

  • In December 2020, an autonomous robot was developed, according to LG Electronics announcement.

Browse More Related Reports:

Enterprise Portal Market Segmentation by Verticals (IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, Transportation, Government, and Others); and by Product Type (Collaborative, Application, and Information Portal)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Telecom Managed Services Market Segmentation by Service Type (Data Center, Network Services, Communications Services, Security Services, Data & Information Services, Mobility Services, and Others); by Organization Size (Small & Medium Scale Enterprises and Large Enterprises)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Security-Orchestration Market Analysis by Component (Solution, Services, and Others); by Application (Threat Intelligence, Network Forensics, and Others); by Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise); by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs); and by Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Transparent-Caching Market Analysis by Content Type (Live streaming videos, Static videos and Others); by Software (Policy management, Security, and Analytics); by Hardware (Converged Servers and Switches); by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services); and by End-User (ISPs, Telecom Operators, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Data-As-A-Service Daas Market Analysis by Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud); by Organization Size (Large, and Small & Medium Enterprises); and by End-Users (Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BSFI, Retail, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Web: https://www.kennethresearch.com/


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • AT&T Is in Talks With Investors on Fiber Build-Out

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is in discussions to create a joint venture that would invest billions of dollars on fiber-optic network expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe company is working

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • Elon Musk’s Dogecoin & Toon Finance Sky Rocketing After Twitter News

    Meme Coins DOGE VS TFT In recent months, there’s been a lot of talk about so-called “meme coins” like DOGE in which Elon Musk claims to be a huge fan of.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Last month, Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models as an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to a Bloomberg News report.

  • Shareholder group wants Tesla to link Musk's pay to ESG metrics

    Retail activist shareholder platform Tulipshare called on Tesla Inc to tie its executive pay to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and said it expects to file a shareholder resolution on the matter for the electric carmaker's annual meeting next year. Antoine Argouges, chief executive of Britain-based Tulipshare, said a decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices last spring to oust Tesla from a widely followed ESG index showed the company faces reputational and legal risks that investors will not tolerate.

  • Spirit Airlines shareholders approve sale to JetBlue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines shareholders accepting a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • Exxon Mobil exits Russia after Kremlin’s ‘expropriation blackmail’

    Exxon Mobil announced its exit from Russia this week after Moscow grabbed the company’s 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture. Exxon Mobil has operated in Russia for more than 25 years.

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • Jack In The Box's New Prototype Store May Be A Sign Of Things To Come In Fast Food

    Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) has introduced its new off-premise-only restaurant prototype with the opening of a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The prototype is designed to meet the increasing demand for drive-thru service and digital ordering. At 1,350 square feet, the restaurant features a double y-lane drive-thru, a walk-up window for ordering, dual assembly kitchens and a dedicated pick-up window for mobile and third-party delivery orders. The prototype's goal is to reduce buildout costs

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe Risks Winter Chill With Little Control Over Hoarded Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has worked hard to fill up natural gas reserves for the winter, but the inconvenient truth is that national governments have little to no control over those supplies. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerOnly about 10% of t

  • Cleveland Clinic and IBM begin installing quantum computer

    Installation of the IBM Quantum System One in Cleveland — expected to be completed in early 2023 — is a key part of a 10-year partnership to speed health care discoveries.

  • Foxconn Unveils 2 New EVs. The Apple iPhone Maker Is Pushing Into the Car Business.

    Not all car companies want to build their own vehicles anymore. The reason is that they don't have to.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.