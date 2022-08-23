U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market to Grow from $7.1 Billion to $9.6 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cleanroom Technologies Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Product (Fan Filter Units, HVAC, vacuum systems, disinfectants), Construction (Drywall, Hardwall, Softwall), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical device manufacturers) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The cleanroom technologies market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, increasing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology.

Also, the increasing demand in developing economies and the growing focus on energy-efficient cleanrooms are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. However, the high operational cost associated with the cleanrooms is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Based on product, the consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on product, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and controls. The consumables segment accounted for the larger market share in 2020. The high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing has resulted in the increased adoption of the consumables in the cleanroom technologies market. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end users.

Based on construction type, the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on construction type, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.

The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2020

Based on end user, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and other end users. The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. This is attributed to the industrial growth in this sector, the robust pipeline of injectable formulations, and rising focus on ensuring the quality of healthcare products.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cleanroom technologies market during the forecast period

The cleanroom technologies market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to its favorable government regulations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing base of pharma companies in the country, all of which are driving the adoption of cleanroom solutions in the Asia Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Stringent Regulatory Framework

  • Growth of the Biologics Sector

  • Rising Demand for Parenteral and Injectable Pharmaceutical Formulations

  • Growing Demand for Medical Devices

  • Advancements in Cleanroom Technologies

  • Increasing R&D Spending in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Market Restraints

  • High Operational Costs Associated with Cleanrooms

  • Market Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand for Cleanrooms in Developing Economies

  • Growing Focus on Energy-Efficient Cleanrooms

Market Challenges

  • Customization of Cleanroom Designs Per Requirements

Industry Trends

  • Growing Awareness of Modular Cleanrooms

  • Emergence of Rental Cleanroom Services

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Cleanroom Technologies Market, by Product

7 Cleanroom Technologies Market, by Construction Type

8 Cleanroom Technologies Market, by End-user

9 Cleanroom Technologies Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Abn Cleanroom Technology

  • Airplan

  • Airtech Japan, Ltd.

  • Ardmac

  • Atlas Environments, Ltd.

  • Azbil Corporation

  • Berkshire Corporation

  • Bouygues Group

  • Camfil

  • Clean Air Products

  • Clean Air Technology, Inc.

  • Clean Rooms International, Inc.

  • Colandis GmbH

  • Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd.

  • Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

  • Dynarex Corporation

  • Exyte AG (A Subsidiary of M+W Group GmbH)

  • Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation

  • Labconco Corporation

  • Octanorm-Vertriebs-GmbH

  • Parteco Srl

  • Taikisha Ltd.

  • Terra Universal, Inc.

  • Weiss Technik (A Schunk Company)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0pgyd


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cleanroom-technologies-market-to-grow-from-7-1-billion-to-9-6-billion-by-2026--301610661.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

