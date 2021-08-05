U.S. markets closed

Global Clear Aligner Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025 Featuring Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Envista, SmileDirectClub, Straumann, 3M Company

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clear Aligner Market (by End-users, Distribution Channels & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and markets logo
Research and markets logo

The global clear aligner market value is anticipated to reach US$4.66 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% for the period spanning 2021-2025.

The brand of aligners chosen, length of treatment required and how many aligners are needed determine the cost of treatment. Many companies provide a "payment plan" option, which allows patients to pay a deposit up-front with smaller monthly payments.

Factors such as growing urban population, increasing population suffering from teeth misalignment, improving consumer confidence index, inclining disposable income, rising attention towards facial appearance and increasing dental tourism are expected to drive the market.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by high treatment cost. A few notable trends include escalating MedTech research and development expenditures, technological advancements and high product launches.

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the clear aligner sales have witnessed slowdown. The fastest growing regional market is North America. The growth would be supported by growing teen population, surging customized clear aligner demand, rising malocclusions and development in dental equipment manufacturing process.

Scope of the Report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global clear aligner market.

  • The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed along with country coverage of US, Canada, China & Japan.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. The 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Straumann Holding AG and SmileDirectClub, Inc. are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

  • Clear Aligner Manufacturers

  • Component Suppliers

  • End Users

  • Consulting Firms

  • Investment Banks

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Work Mechanism
1.3 Popular Clear Aligners

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players Revenues

3. Global Clear Aligner Market Analysis
3.1 Global Clear Aligner Market Value
3.2 Global Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast
3.3 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Age Group
3.3.1 Global Teen Clear Aligner Market Value
3.3.2 Global Teen Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast
3.3.3 Global Adult Clear Aligner Market Value
3.3.4 Global Adult Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast
3.4 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Distribution Channels
3.5 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by End Users
3.6 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Region

4. Regional Clear Aligner Market Analysis
4.1 North America
4.1.1 North America Clear Aligner Market Value
4.1.2 North America Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast
4.1.3 North America Clear Aligner Market Value by Country
4.1.4 The U.S. Clear Aligner Market Value
4.1.5 The U.S. Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast
4.1.6 Canada Clear Aligner Market Value
4.1.7 Canada Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast
4.2 Europe
4.2.1 Europe Clear Aligner Market Value
4.2.2 Europe Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast
4.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Clear Aligner Market Value
4.3.2 Asia-Pacific Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Clear Aligner Market Value by Country
4.3.4 China Clear Aligner Market Value
4.3.5 China Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast
4.3.6 Japan Clear Aligner Market Value
4.3.7 Japan Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Urban Population
5.1.2 Increasing Population Suffering from Teeth Misalignment
5.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index
5.1.4 Inclining Disposable Income
5.1.5 Rising Attention towards Facial Appearance
5.1.6 Increasing Dental Tourism
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Escalating MedTech Research and Development Expenditures
5.2.2 Technological Advancements
5.2.3 High Product Launches
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 High Treatment Cost

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Clear Aligner Market
6.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison
6.1.2 Key Players - Revenues Comparison
6.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison
6.1.4 Key Players - R&D Expenditures Comparison

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies

  • Align Technology, Inc.

  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.

  • Envista Holdings Corporation

  • SmileDirectClub, Inc.

  • Straumann Holding AG

  • The 3M Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pdem1

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clear-aligner-market-insights--forecast-report-2021-2025-featuring-align-technology-dentsply-sirona-envista-smiledirectclub-straumann-3m-company-301349637.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

