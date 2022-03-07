U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.25
    -70.00 (-1.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,134.00
    -449.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,559.50
    -280.25 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.00
    -38.80 (-1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.45
    +9.77 (+8.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.50
    +29.90 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.29 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3205
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0250
    +0.2450 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,985.85
    -1,421.35 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.51
    -75.19 (-8.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Global Clear Aligners Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of USD 28.17 Billion and Rise at a CAGR 28.9% during the Analysis Timeframe from 2022 to 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summary: [175+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Vantage Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Clear Aligners Market size & share revenue is expected to make approximately USD 28.17 Billion in revenue by 2028, with a CAGR of around 28.9% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Dentsply Sirona, 3M EPSE, Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., TP Orthodontics Inc., Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation Inc., Dentsply International Inc. and Straumann Group.

Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Clear Aligners Market finds that mounting demand for aesthetics as well as swelling demand for clear braces in orthodontic treatment in addition to technological advancements along with increasing spending from population are factors that influencing the growth of Clear Aligners Market. The total Global Clear Aligners Market is estimated to reach USD 28.17 Billion by 2028.

The Global Market stood at a revenue of USD 3.24 Billion in the year 2021, and expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.9%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Clear Aligners Market by Age (Adults, Teens), by End-Use (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/clear-aligners-market-1315/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 175+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases

During last few years, there is a significant increase in the prevalence of the various dental compilations. Increasing spending, changing lifestyle, and rising geriatric population have elevated the demand for the clear aligners across the globe. According to the oral health foundation, 20% of the children’s are admitted to the hospital due to dental complications. Now-a-days, Dental health is one of the major concern in the society. Clear aligners have helped to maintain the alignment of the teeth thereby improving the appearance Changing lifestyle and increasing awareness for maintain oral health have boosted the growth of market. Various macros and micro economic parameters affects the market growth such as population, spending power of the people, cost of procedures and many more. Developing countries such as India and China are expecting a huge future for the market being of the most populated countries in the world.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/clear-aligners-market-1315/0

Benefits of Purchasing Clear Aligners Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Rising demand for dental procedures

Owing to rising incidences of dental problems, the demand for dental procedures is increasing. Moreover, increasing development in dental technology is creating special opportunities for the market growth. Especially in the developing countries such as, India, China, Brazil among others. However, the market growth is estimated to be restrained by the high procedural & equipment costs and reported cases of the peri-implant malignancies besides other conditions such as peri-implant mucositis and peri-implantitis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/clear-aligners-market-1315

The Report on Clear Aligners Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Clear Aligners Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are increasing prevalence of the dental diseases, rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure. Additionally, presence of major players in the region as well as increasing fundings for development is further [propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Clear Aligners Market:

  • Dentsply Sirona (US)

  • 3M EPSE (US)

  • Henry Schein Inc. (US)

  • Patterson Companies Inc. (US)

  • TP Orthodontics Inc. (US)

  • Align Technology Inc. (US)

  • Danaher Corporation Inc. (US)

  • Dentsply International Inc. (US)

  • Straumann Group (Switzerland)

Recent Developments:

April 2021: Align Technology and DECA Dental Group, which has over 100 affiliated dental practices in the U.S., extended their partnership by signing an agreement for Invisalign systems till the end of 2025.

April 2021: Align Technology announced its plan to open a manufacturing facility in Poland to address the growing market opportunity in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/clear-aligners-market-1315/contact-analyst

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Clear Aligners Market?

  • How will the Clear Aligners Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Clear Aligners Market?

  • What is the Clear Aligners market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Clear Aligners Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Clear Aligners Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.24 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 28.17 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 28.9% From 2022 – 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

Age

  • Adults

  • Teens

End-Use

  • Hospitals

  • Standalone Practices

  • Group Practices

  • Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/clear-aligners-market-1315/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Crude Oil Surges; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stocks, Futures Drop as Oil Soars on Embargo Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Monday along with European and U.S. equity futures amid fears of an inflation shock in the world economy as crude oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Ru

  • GOOG or GOOGL: Which Stock to Buy?

    Google created a corporate structure under a new holding company and moniker called Alphabet in 2015. The short answer is a stock split, but a longer answer is an attempt by the company’s top shareholders—Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, along with company chair Eric Schmidt—to retain as much control of the company as possible. Google split its stock in April 2014, which created the A- and C-share classes.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Slide in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    A jump in demand for U.S Treasuries weighed on U.S Treasury yields and mortgage rates as investors responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stock futures sink as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is exploring a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Wil

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukra

  • U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis and Whiting in talks to merge - source

    U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc and Whiting Petroleum Corp are close to agreeing an all-stock merger that could be announced as soon as this week, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The combined value of the two companies would be around $6.07 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon Friday's closing prices, which valued Oasis at $2.80 billion and Whiting at $3.27 billion. The deal talks between the pair, which both operate in the Bakken shale formation of North Dakota, come amid a significant spike in crude oil prices on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • In Tech’s Bust, Not All Stock Funds Have Fallen Equally—or at All

    Here’s a look at how different companies, sectors and funds are faring in an overall dismal environment.

  • This 1 Innovation Could Disrupt Pfizer and Moderna's Vaccine Supremacy

    It's not news that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are the undisputed winners of the race to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer expects to make around $32 billion this year from sales of Comirnaty, whereas Moderna expects roughly $19 billion from sales of Spikevax. As great as the jabs from Pfizer and Moderna are at preventing severe disease, they falter when it comes to preventing people from falling ill and being able to infect others.

  • Gas prices top $4 a gallon nationwide, all-time record could be broken this week

    Gas prices have started to soar in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and more records could soon be set.

  • Gold to Copper Rack Up More Gains as War in Ukraine Spurs Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold, copper and palladium racked up fresh price gains at the start of another tumultuous week as Russia intensifies its war in Ukraine, which Citigroup Inc. says is “transformative” for global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil

  • Asian markets tumble as oil prices shoot higher amid calls for more sanctions against Russia

    The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and Asian markets were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.