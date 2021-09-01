U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

The Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market is expected to grow by $ 7.30 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the client solid-state drive (SSD) market and it is poised to grow by $ 7. 30 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period.

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921154/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the client solid-state drive (SSD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced performance and durability and reduction in ASP of NAND flash memory. In addition, enhanced performance and durability is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The client solid-state drive (SSD) market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.

The client solid-state drive (SSD) market is segmented as below:
By Product
• TLC NAND
• MLC NAND
• 3D NAND

By End-user
• Laptops
• PCs

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the increasing adoption rate of SSDs in laptops as one of the prime reasons driving the client solid-state drive (SSD) market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on client solid-state drive (SSD) market covers the following areas:
• Client solid-state drive (SSD) market sizing
• Client solid-state drive (SSD) market forecast
• Client solid-state drive (SSD) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading client solid-state drive (SSD) market vendors that include DataDirect Networks Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the client solid-state drive (SSD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921154/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


