Global Cling Films Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cling Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global cling films market reached a value of US$ 1.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.00% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Cling film is a transparent plastic sheet that adheres to itself and other smooth surfaces. It is manufactured using polyethylene, polyvinylidene chloride (PVC), biaxially oriented polypropylene and polyvinylidene dichloride (PVDC). It is commonly available in cast and blow cling variants and is used for packaging edible and non-edible items. It is also widely used to keep flowers fresh, seal and secure food items, prevent freezer burns and line shelves. Cling films have high transparency, tensile strength, heat resistance and adhesive properties. In comparison to the traditionally used shrink films, cling films are more flexible and can wrap multiple products together. As a result, they are widely used across various industries, such as food and beverage, healthcare and packaging

Significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Cling films are widely used to wrap food items to prevent insect, dust and microbial contamination and minimize the risks of spoilage and wastage.

Additionally, the widespread utilization of polymer-based cling films for packaging is favoring the market growth. These films are widely used to improve mechanical handling properties, prevent the loss of moisture from the food and minimize lipid migration and oxygen absorption.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of biodegradable and compostable cling film variants, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These films are environmentally friendly and aid in decreasing carbon emission. Other factors, including the increasing product demand for frozen meat and seafood products and the launch of high gloss variants, along with the widespread product utilization to wrap medical devices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, ADEX S.r.l., Anchor Packaging, Berry Global Inc., CeDo Ltd., Dow Inc., Harwal Group of Companies, Intertape Polymer Group, Jindal Poly Films, Klockner Pentaplast, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, MOLCO GmbH, Multi Wrap (Pty) Ltd. and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global cling films market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cling films market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the thickness?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global cling films market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cling Films Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Polyethylene
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 PVC
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 PVDC
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Form
7.1 Cast Cling Film
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Blow Cling Film
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Thickness
8.1 Up to 9 Micron
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 9 to 12 Micron
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Above 12 Micron
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Food
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Healthcare
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Consumer Goods
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3M Company
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 ADEX S.r.l.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Anchor Packaging
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Berry Global Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 CeDo Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Dow Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Harwal Group of Companies
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Intertape Polymer Group
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Jindal Poly Films
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Klockner Pentaplast
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 MOLCO GmbH
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 Multi Wrap (Pty) Ltd.
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chr2ej

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cling-films-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301533361.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

