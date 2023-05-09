Global Clinical Alarm Management Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 20.2%

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Alarm Management Market 2022-2032 by Component, Product, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical alarm management market will reach $12,984.1 million by 2032, growing by 20.2% annually over 2022-2032.

The market is driven by alarms' ability to reduce costs and enable better patient management, the rising illness prevalence along with expanding elderly population, an increasing alarm fatigue, and technological advancements coupled with the growing adoption rate.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global Clinical alarm management market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global Clinical alarm management market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, End User, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Solutions

Services

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Nurse Calling Systems

Button-Based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Other Nurse Call Systems

Physiological Monitors

EMR Integration Systems

Bed Alarms

Ventilators

Other Products

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hospitals & Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

