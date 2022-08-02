U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Global Clinical Alarm Management Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Masimo, Medtronic and Mobile Heartbeat Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Clinical Alarm Management Market

Global Clinical Alarm Management Market
Global Clinical Alarm Management Market

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Alarm Management Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Alarm Management Market is projected to reach USD 3,268.90 million by 2027 from USD 1,218.76 million in 2021, at a CAGR 17.87% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

  • The Americas Clinical Alarm Management Market size was estimated at USD 486.04 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 573.48 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.87% to reach USD 1,303.63 million by 2027.

  • The Asia-Pacific Clinical Alarm Management Market size was estimated at USD 309.04 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 365.59 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.97% to reach USD 833.17 million by 2027.

  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Alarm Management Market size was estimated at USD 423.67 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 498.93 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.79% to reach USD 1,132.09 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on clinical alarm management identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Americas Clinical Alarm Management Market
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Argentina
4.3. Brazil
4.4. Canada
4.5. Mexico
4.6. United States

5. Asia-Pacific Clinical Alarm Management Market
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Australia
5.3. China
5.4. India
5.5. Indonesia
5.6. Japan
5.7. Malaysia
5.8. Philippines
5.9. Singapore
5.10. South Korea
5.11. Taiwan
5.12. Thailand

6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Alarm Management Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. France
6.3. Germany
6.4. Italy
6.5. Netherlands
6.6. Qatar
6.7. Russia
6.8. Saudi Arabia
6.9. South Africa
6.10. Spain
6.11. United Arab Emirates
6.12. United Kingdom

7. Company Usability Profiles
7.1. Amplion Clinical Communications, Inc.
7.2. Ascom Holding AG
7.3. Connexall, GlobeStar Systems Inc.
7.4. Critical Alert Systems
7.5. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
7.6. GE Healthcare
7.7. Hill-Rom Services, Inc.
7.8. Johnson Controls International PLC
7.9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
7.10. Masimo Corporation
7.11. Medtronic PLC
7.12. Mobile Heartbeat, LLC
7.13. Nihon Kohden Corporation
7.14. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
7.15. Software Team Srl
7.16. Spok, Inc.
7.17. Vocera Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyhits

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


