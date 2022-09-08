U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.50
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,622.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,280.25
    +17.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.23
    +0.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.90
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.55
    +0.28 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.87
    -2.04 (-7.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1549
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6700
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,303.74
    +544.19 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.91
    +22.20 (+4.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,256.25
    +18.42 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Global Clinical Biomarkers Market Research Report 2022: Rising Key Player Initiatives & Increasing Demand for Clinical Biomarker Products

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Clinical Biomarkers Market

Global Clinical Biomarkers Market
Global Clinical Biomarkers Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Biomarkers - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Clinical Area, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the global clinical biomarkers market was valued at $21,304.3 million, and it is expected to reach $54,294.0 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period 2022-2032

The growth in the global clinical biomarkers market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for clinical biomarker products, increasing key player initiatives, and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer globally.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Clinical biomarkers have been extensively preferred in the field of clinical medicine to offer individualized treatment options to patients. Biomarkers are crucial to the rational development of medical therapeutics and are involved in their use in in-vitro diagnostics purposes, particularly in the fields of chronic disease and nutrition.

Companies such as Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc., in the clinical biomarkers market are launching products, majorly focusing on indications for infectious diseases and cancer types such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, and cervical cancer.

Several companies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., NeoGenomics Laboratories, and CENTOGENE N.V., are collaborating and partnering with the stakeholders to develop and expand technological expertise to offer potential products in the global clinical biomarkers market. Breast cancer is the most frequent tumor growth in women, and its incidence experienced innovation in systematic screening. The increasing incidence of breast cancer has led to an increase in demand for its diagnosis and treatment.

Increasing demand for clinical biomarkers products is anticipated to support the growth of the global clinical biomarkers market during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to opportunities such as the expansion of biomarker discovery and increased research funding for executing research and development exercises.

Impact of COVID-19

The current global clinical biomarkers market comprises various applications such as translational research and clinical diagnostic. It has been noticed that there has been a reduction in the capacity or shutdowns of laboratories and other research institutions, which has led to reduced usage of various products and services related to research.

The government imposed various restrictions during COVID-19, such as travel bans, quarantines, curfews, business shutdowns, and closures. This led to an increased cost of COVID-19-related services. There have been many issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as operational failures, shipping issues, inaccurate demand forecasts, and other production issues.

Furthermore, the health and safety of employees were impacted as COVID-19 reduced the efficacy of employees' work potential. However, the market related to COVID-19 grew during the pandemic as customers were in need of testing services. The implementation of lockdown and travel restrictions amidst the pandemic shook the entire clinical biomarkers industry globally, leading to manufacturing difficulties and delays in clinical trials of biomarkers.

The following section represents how the COVID-19 crisis is dismantling drug manufacturing along with the other industry sectors that rely on drug discovery and development, disease risk assessment, and others. The pandemic has impacted the clinical biomarkers market, resulting in fewer sales of the services.

Furthermore, the sales of products and services would grow after COVID-19, resulting in better-operating outcomes. However, things have been better after the removal of various restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments.

Market Segmentation

Based on offering, with respect to the overall market share, the service segment held the largest share, i.e., 55.41% of the global clinical biomarkers market in 2021.

This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2032, with the segment anticipated to hold a 52.88% share in 2032. The high share of the service segment is majorly due to the rising demand for clinical biomarkers services in oncology, the rising number of product launches and approval in recent years, and increasing emphasis on the adoption of clinical biomarkers technologies.

Based on technology, in 2021, global clinical biomarkers market was dominated by next-generation sequencing, with a massive market share of 31.28%. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2032, with the segment anticipated to hold a 34.34% share in 2032. This is primarily due to the growing cancer genomics research.

Based on application, the translational research segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding a 53.03% market share. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2032, with the translational research segment expecting to have a 54.11% share of the market in 2032.

Based on clinical area, the cancer biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding a 42.04% market share. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2032. Increasing cancer cases across the globe will contribute significantly to the growth of this market.

Based on end user, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding a 35.69% market share. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The North America region is expected to dominate the global clinical biomarkers market during the forecast period 2022-2032. North America has a high adoption rate of cancer genomics research. Backed by several healthcare companies working in the marketplace, the U.S. has the highest implementation of PCR, NGS, and other technologies.

Recent Developments in the Global Clinical Biomarkers Market

  • Acquisition in 2021: NeoGenomics Laboratories acquired Inivata. With this acquisition, the company strengthened its market position and expanded its footprint in the clinical biomarkers market.

  • Collaboration: In 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd collaborated with Nordic Bioscience to strengthen the development of biomarkers for chronic diseases.

  • Product Approval: In 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received FDA approval for an assay to detect the HER2 biomarker in breast cancer.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Clinical Biomarker Products

  • Rising Key Player Initiatives

  • Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancer Globally

Market Challenges

  • Higher Price of Product/Service Hampering the Expansion in Low-Income countries

  • Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Clinical Biomarkers Tests

  • Lack of Qualified Professionals

Market Opportunities

  • Technological Advancement in Biomarker Discovery

  • Increased Research Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercise

Industry Insights

Regulatory Framework in the U.S

  • FDA Regulations

  • Biomarker Qualification: Evidentiary Framework Guidance for Industry and FDA Staff

  • Regulatory Framework in the U.S. for Medical Devices

Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Market Overview

  • Clinical Biomarkers Approaches in Precision Medicine

  • Market Size Potential for Clinical Biomarkers, 2021-2032

  • COVID-19 Impact on Global Clinical Biomarkers Market

  • Impact on Market Size

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • Abbott.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • QIAGEN N.V.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • NeoGenomics Laboratories

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

  • Enzo Biochem Inc.

  • ALCEN

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.

  • CENTOGENE N.V.

  • bioMerieux S.A.

  • Arsenal Capital Partners

  • Novogene Co., Ltd.

  • Q2 Solutions

  • Caris Life Sciences

  • Broad Institute

  • Personalis Inc.

  • Azenta Life Sciences

  • Discovery Life Sciences(DLS)

  • BGI

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6oa00

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: AMD vs. Nvidia

    Last November, I compared Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and declared that the latter's stronger gaming and data center GPU sales made it a more promising investment than the former. AMD stock fared slightly better but was still nearly cut in half.

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Why the Fed wants to see a strong dollar and falling stock prices: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

  • Bet on These 3 Hot Tech Stocks Instead of NVIDIA (NVDA)

    We pick three technology stocks that are better buys than NVIDIA (NVDA), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid declining demand for gaming chips, supply-chain issues and restrictions on selling top AI chips to China.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $68.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now?

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks Poised for Growth

    With technology companies taking the brunt of the market downturn amidst inflation concerns, there are certainly opportunities brewing.

  • Verizon (VZ) Hikes Dividend on Solid Balance Sheet Strength

    A steady dividend payout with periodic increase is part of Verizon's (VZ) long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

  • Protect yourself 'from ugliness': These 3 top stocks have hiked their dividends for at least 25 straight years — and Cramer likes them for the rest of 2022

    Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.

  • China EV maker Nio reports wider-than-expected loss in Q2

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker NIO.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. With rising interest rates and fears of recession, the stock market has been volatile in 2022. Additionally, the […]

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    It generates most of its revenue by selling its charging systems to businesses, which either provide them to customers or use them to charge their own fleets, while the rest comes from subscription fees, which it collects from drivers who access its charging stations. ChargePoint's revenue only rose 1% in fiscal 2021, but it surged 65% to $242 million in fiscal 2022 (which ended this January) as it scaled up its charging network. Analysts expect its revenue to soar 99% to $482 million this year as even more businesses install EV charging stations.

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Petrobras (PBR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.