U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,596.50
    -28.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,047.00
    -213.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,900.75
    -83.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.60
    -14.10 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.85
    -2.28 (-2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.30
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.22 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.50
    +2.14 (+6.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1058
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7100
    +0.0190 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,087.32
    -178.78 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.20
    -10.93 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,879.19
    -80.12 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Other Products Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR

In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter Inc.

  • Biobase Biodusty (Shandong), Co., Ltd.

  • Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • EKF Diagnostics

  • ELITechGroup

  • Erba Mannheim

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Genrui Biotech Inc.

  • Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

  • Horiba, Ltd.

  • KPM Analytics, Inc.

  • Medica Corporation

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • SFRI SAS

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Teco Diagnostics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Trivitron Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to a digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Aging Population Propels the Market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

  • Shrinking Form Factor of Core Laboratories

  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Need for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

  • Dry Chemistry Analyzers Register Steady Growth

  • Portable Albumin Analyzers Gain Popularity

  • Improvements in Clinical Laboratories Design to Drive Operational Efficiencies

  • Continuous Flow Analysis Registers Significant Growth

  • Growing Automation Propels Market Growth

  • Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth

  • Supplementing Labs and Automated Instrumentation

  • Picking a Chemical Analyzer

  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Demand for market

  • Clinical Chemistry Keeps Buzzing & Boasts Ample Room for Product Innovations

  • Influx of New Assays & Biomarkers Propels Market Growth

  • Focus on New Connections and Data

  • Focus on Research and Development

  • Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25rzxd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories