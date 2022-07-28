U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Global Clinical Decision Support System Markets, 2022-2030 - Cohesive Market Environment Encouraging Rapid Growth of Technologies Remains as the key Driver

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Decision Support System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical decision support system market is forecast to grow at a compound annually growth rate of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

A clinical data management system includes clinical decision support systems. Healthcare providers use CDSS to analyze data for clinical decision making. The clinical decision support system enables doctors, and nurses to create and review diagnoses for better final outcomes.

Clinical decision-making can be a difficult task. It requires a competent practitioner, a supportive setting, and reliable informational inputs. CDSS as a supporting tool can address the problems healthcare entities face in clinical decision making. CDSS is recognized as an important tool that can be used to improve and streamline healthcare delivery.

Market growth is driven by the growing demand for quality care and integrated technological solutions. The market is evidencing an increase in adoption of information systems by hospitals, healthcare institutes, and favorable initiatives by various governments around the globe. FDA strictly regulates clinical decision-support systems.

CDSS Emerged as a Key Tool to Fight Against Covid-19, Opening Up New Application Areas

CDSS has played a pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19. Healthcare workers have been able to stay abreast with all COVID information and intelligence, CDSS helps to improve the quality care they give. Infectious disease society of America recommended that patients with a high to moderate probability of COVID-19 be tested again.

COVID-19, the pandemic, has created a need for social distancing of physicians and patients. This has driven the demand to remote patient monitoring and Telehealth Solutions. This market has many players that have integrated COVID-19 related features into their EHRs. These features are free to users.

EMR and EHR platforms for complex patient data management have increased in demand because of the increasing patient volume. As a consequence, hospitals are more focused on improving their capabilities by integrating multiple hospital systems and EHRs.

Cohesive Market Environment Encouraging Rapid Growth of Technologies Remains as the key Driver

Rapid technological advancements in biotechnology and bioinformics have led to improvements and optimizations of data storage, management, as well as analytics platforms.

Due to large corporate investments in R&D, there will be a significant number of innovations on the market. The seamless integration of cloud computing and interoperability Platforms in different systems will also promote smooth functioning. This will boost the adoption rate of CDSS.

Collaborations between CDSS providers with hospitals have experienced a huge increase over the past few years. There is a growing demand for CDSS and EHR system adoption due to government recognition.

Integration with Electronic Health Records increases efficiency of clinical care, as it reduces time and makes it easier to find a patient's past and clinical records. CDSS integration into EHRs (Electronic Health Records), has been approved by the U.S. Government.

Unintentional failures in drug treatment may lead to medication errors. These can adversely affect patients' health. Most preventable adverse events that can occur are caused by errors in the administration, storage, preparation, and prescribing of medicines. EHRs provide complete and accurate information that includes a patient's entire illness history.

Patients and healthcare professionals can receive proper care. These records can improve diagnostics, reduce errors, save patients time, and even lower waiting times. Hospitals and physicians need to implement and utilize CDSS and complementary systems in order provide high quality care. This trend is increasing worldwide.

In the clinical decision support market, there have been many trends such as a growing number and quality of collaborations among healthcare IT providers, increased mergers and acquisitions, new product launches and an increasing number.

Data Security Remains as The Key Impeding Factor

Cloud-based CDSSs pose a significant security risk. The vendor hosts the data, which is less secure than that on-premise. Patient information is highly confidential and should be protected so that it can only be accessed by authorized personnel. HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), is a legal framework that has examined patient information across countries.

The EU Data Protection Regulation was also established by the European Union. It has implications for the security of sensitive data. In many countries, the protected data of a patient cannot be transferred outside their country. Public cloud faces the same security challenges as traditional IT systems. It is therefore not recommended. Private clouds offer more access systems and protocols but are less reliable for healthcare professionals.

Level of Competition to Raise During the Forecast Period

The market is quite competitive and the level of competition is expected to rise during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence most prominent participants. Key competitive strategies include product launches, product innovations and acquisitions.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of clinical decision support system market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the clinical decision support system market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for clinical decision support system market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving global clinical decision support system market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the clinical decision support system market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

  • Cerner (US)

  • Epic US)

  • MEDITECH US)

  • Wolters Kluwer Health US (Netherlands)

  • Zynx Health US (Netherlands)

  • Elsevier B.V. US (Netherlands)

  • IBM Watson Health US (US)

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions US (US)

  • NextGen Healthcare US (US)

  • Siemens Healthineers Germany (Germany).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mc9ewj

