Global Clinical Diagnostics Market to Reach $102.99 Billion by 2027

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global clinical diagnostics market size reached US$ 71.39 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 102.99 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Clinical Diagnostics Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis, around the world. This, along with the growing adoption of automated platforms for disease prevention, detection, and management, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the practice of lipid panel tests to measure total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, HDL ratio, and non-HDL cholesterol.

This, coupled with the rising mortality rate due to increasing cardiovascular diseases, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of laboratory tests is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, the increasing utilization of clinical diagnostics by healthcare providers to develop targeted therapies through specific and sensitive diagnostic tests is bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, the escalating demand for personalized medicine among patients is positively influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global clinical diagnostics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on test, product and end user.

Breakup by Test:

  • Lipid Panel

  • Liver Panel

  • Renal Panel

  • Complete Blood Count

  • Electrolyte Testing

  • Infectious Disease Testing

  • Others

Breakup by Product:

  • Instruments

  • Reagents

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospital Laboratory

  • Diagnostic Laboratory

  • Point-of-care Testing

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Clinical Diagnostics Market

6 Market Breakup by Test

7 Market Breakup by Product

8 Market Breakup by End User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • bioMerieux SA

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Danaher Corporation

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

  • Siemens AG

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fme2b7

