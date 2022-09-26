Global Clinical Diagnostics Market to Reach $102.99 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clinical diagnostics market size reached US$ 71.39 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 102.99 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Clinical Diagnostics Market Trends:
At present, there is a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis, around the world. This, along with the growing adoption of automated platforms for disease prevention, detection, and management, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the practice of lipid panel tests to measure total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, HDL ratio, and non-HDL cholesterol.
This, coupled with the rising mortality rate due to increasing cardiovascular diseases, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of laboratory tests is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.
Apart from this, the increasing utilization of clinical diagnostics by healthcare providers to develop targeted therapies through specific and sensitive diagnostic tests is bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, the escalating demand for personalized medicine among patients is positively influencing the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global clinical diagnostics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on test, product and end user.
Breakup by Test:
Lipid Panel
Liver Panel
Renal Panel
Complete Blood Count
Electrolyte Testing
Infectious Disease Testing
Others
Breakup by Product:
Instruments
Reagents
Others
Breakup by End User:
Hospital Laboratory
Diagnostic Laboratory
Point-of-care Testing
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Clinical Diagnostics Market
6 Market Breakup by Test
7 Market Breakup by Product
8 Market Breakup by End User
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Laboratories
Becton Dickinson and Company
bioMerieux SA
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Danaher Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Qiagen N.V.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Siemens AG
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fme2b7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-diagnostics-market-to-reach-102-99-billion-by-2027--301632961.html
SOURCE Research and Markets