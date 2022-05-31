U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.75
    -16.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,027.00
    -131.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,668.75
    -9.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.10
    -9.70 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.76
    +3.69 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.70
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.29 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    -0.0084 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.52
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    -0.0062 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9850
    +0.3650 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,644.86
    +1,056.92 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.84
    +63.35 (+10.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.49
    +25.43 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report 2022: Market to Surpass $300 Billion by 2026 - Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Present Considerable Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Clinical Laboratory Services

Global Market for Clinical Laboratory Services
Global Market for Clinical Laboratory Services

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market to Reach $303.1 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Laboratory Services estimated at US$222.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$303.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period.

As Covid-19 financially disrupted healthcare organizations around the world, clinical laboratories of all sizes played a vital role in response to the pandemic by ramping up capacity to meet the increased demand for Covid-19 testing. The Covid-19 outbreak placed unprecedented demands on healthcare system in various countries with challenges of supply chain disruptions and heightened demand on health facilities.

The accelerated pace at which the novel coronavirus spread around the world saturated hospital capacity and exposed the deficiencies in the public health system. The pandemic highlighted the critical role of diagnostic testing in outbreak control. As governments and health authorities around the world sought ways to increase access to reliable testing to screen for the disease, the amplified global demand for Covid-19 test kits led to shortages of laboratory-based molecular testing.

Given the urgent global need for rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests to deal with the continuous spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, rapid testing emerged as a vital tool to meet the unprecedented demand.

Clinical Chemistry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$138 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Human & Tumor Genetics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.6% share of the global Clinical Laboratory Services market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $112.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026

The Clinical Laboratory Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$112.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 47.38% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market will continue to experience significant growth worldwide due to recent developments in diagnostic techniques, growth in the geriatric population and due to the growth of chronic diseases. The need to reduce hospital readmission rates and reducing hospitalization time has increased in the recent years, leading to increased compliance for diagnostic services among healthcare providers.

Increasing patient awareness of disease diagnosis, climate change, growing prosperity of emerging markets, evolution to pathogens, advanced in the area of biotechnology in proteomics and genomics, and advances in interoperability and automation are driving the market for clinical laboratory services.

Technological advancements are also driving market growth. Novel test areas such as genetic tests, companion diagnostics and molecular testing are witnessing significant growth and generating sizable revenues and margins for labs providing them. Advancements in molecular biology and genomics are yielding more advanced and accurate tests for various indications leading to their adoption.

Medical Microbiology & Cytology Segment to Reach $66.2 Billion by 2026

In the global Medical Microbiology & Cytology segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • Clinical Laboratories Step Up Strategies for Protecting Personnel

  • Assays for COVID-19 Detection

  • Clinical Labs Benefit from the Surge in COVID-19 Testing Volumes

  • Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in the Most Impacted Countries: As of December 8th, 2020

  • COVID-19 Affects Fortunes of Non-COVID Diagnostics

  • Cancer Testing Dives During First Half of 2020

  • Labs Embark New Journeys to Retain Overall Volumes

  • At Home Testing Presents Challenges for Clinical Lab Services

  • An Introduction to Clinical Laboratory Services

  • Types of Tests Conducted in Medical Labs

  • Types of Clinical Laboratories

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Hospital-based Laboratories Lead the Global Market

  • Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Present Considerable Growth Opportunities

  • Competition

  • Consolidation Activity Gathers Pace

  • World Brands

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 125 Featured)

  • ADICON Clinical Laboratories, Inc.

  • ARUP Laboratories

  • Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.

  • DaVita, Inc.

  • Enzo Clinical Labs

  • Genova Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Kingmed Diagnostics

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

  • Dynacare

  • Mayo Clinic Laboratories

  • NeoGenomics Laboratories

  • Genoptix, Inc.

  • Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Sonic Healthcare Limited

  • Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

  • American Esoteric Laboratories

  • SYNLAB International GmbH

  • The National Health Laboratory Service

  • Thyrocare Technologies Limited

  • Unilabs SA

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Population to Boost Demand for Laboratory Services

  • Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives the World Clinical Laboratory Services Market

  • Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

  • With COVID-19 Highlighting the Threat Posed by Infectious Diseases, Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases Grows in Importance

  • Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions

  • Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth

  • Lab Automation Speeds Up

  • Rise of Laboratory 4.0 Transforms Clinical Laboratory Space

  • Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction amidst Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

  • Artificial Intelligence: The Future of LIMS

  • Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Shape Growth

  • Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

  • Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology

  • Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend

  • Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

  • Advent of New & Advanced Devices Fuels Growth in Clinical Laboratory Services Market

  • New Technologies and Tests Drive Demand for Specific Testing

  • Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment Decision Making

  • Innovations Hold Potential to Improve Clinical Chemistry Lab Performance

  • Disruptive Innovations in Clinical Lab Space Present Growth Opportunities

  • Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services

  • Autoimmune Disease Testing: Labs Seek Cost-Effective & High Productivity Options

  • Genetic Disease Testing Offers Bright Prospects for Lab Services

  • Reduced Hospitalization Enhances Significance of Medical Labs

  • Standardization Gains Precedence in the Hunt for Automation

  • Assessing the Impact of Point-of-Care Testing on Clinical Labs

  • Hospital Laboratories to Transform into Profit Centers

  • Hospital Outreach Laboratories Deliver Better Value to Larger Organizations

  • Physician Office Laboratories: Focus on Reducing Turnaround Times for Testing

  • Emerging Clinical Laboratory Designs Focus on Improving Space Utilization and Promote Healthy Work Environments

  • Laboratory Outsourcing Trend Gains Strength

  • Challenges Facing Lab Testing Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h69gpe

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • How many times a week should you exercise and for how long?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • Why the Air at the Gym May Be More Likely to Spread COVID

    Many gyms and health clubs seem to be filling up again with people eager to return to their old routines and communities or get in shape for summer — at the same time that new omicron variants are pushing COVID infections up. So how safe is it to go back to the gym? Put another way, how many microscopic aerosol particles are the other cyclists in your spin class breathing out into the room? How many is the runner on the nearby treadmill spewing forth? A small study about respiration and exercise

  • Couple forced to keep dead baby in fridge after miscarriage 'hell'

    A woman was forced to keep her baby's remains in their home fridge after she suffered a miscarriage and was reportedly turned away by NHS staff.

  • U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

    Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.

  • Antipodean dairy firms eye baby food supply to U.S. after Bubs Australia nod

    (Reuters) -Dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand are queueing to restock empty shelves in the United States with baby food, after the country recently relaxed its import policy to mitigate one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history. New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk, and privately-run Australian firm Bellamy's Organic confirmed on Monday they had submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby food to the country. This followed fellow Antipodean firm Bubs Australia inking a deal with the FDA to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its formula.

  • Taking This Medication for Even a Short Time Spikes Your Dementia Risk

    Your risk of developing dementia is determined by a wide range of factors—some of which you can control, and others you can't. Your family history, for instance, is simply the luck of the draw, and much as you might wish to, you can't change your age. On the other hand, things like your diet, alcohol intake, and medication use are considered modifiable.A new report warns that taking one medication in particular may put you at increased risk of later developing dementia—and that's hardly this dru

  • Hepatitis A outbreak could be tied to organic strawberries, FDA says. What to know

    You should toss strawberries sold under certain brand names, officials warn.

  • A human rights movement 'disguised as a coffee shop' employs and empowers people with disabilities

    Only 19% of people with disabilities are employed due to false assumptions and stereotypes that "can prevent people from even getting an interview.”

  • Subtle Signs of Heart Disease for Women

    It's a common scenario. A woman in her 50s wakes up feeling nauseous. Dismissing it, she moves through her day, feeling a bit fatigued during her morning walk, even short of breath. Her friends urge her to go to the doctor after she experiences shooting pain in one arm. Despite thinking it's nothing, she goes to the emergency room where she is put through a battery of tests. She is told there isn't a blockage in one of the three main arteries, and that instead she may have a stomach issue or anx

  • Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak

    Around 17 people have been infected and 12 hospitalised in US, while Canada has recorded 10 infections and four hospitalisations

  • Should You Drink Green Tea Before Bed? We Weigh the Pros and Cons

    Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages on earth: It’s full of flavonoids that can help reduce inflammation, aids in lowering bad cholesterol and can lessen your chances of heart attack or stroke, Harvard...

  • Unlikely monkeypox outbreak will lead to pandemic, WHO says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will lead to a pandemic, an official said on Monday, adding it remains unclear if infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease. More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox - a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - have been reported in May, mostly in Europe. The WHO is considering whether the outbreak should be assessed as a "potential public health emergency of international concern" or PHEIC.

  • Everyday Habits That Age You Faster, According to Science

    A study from Harvard indicates that "higher intakes of fruit and vegetables were associated with lower mortality"—so have your 5 a day to live longer. But how can you look younger doing so? Rather than chase the Fountain of Youth, simply avoid the Pitfalls of Aging. "You can't change what you were dealt with genetically but you can take control of other factors which will help to stay looking younger," says Dr. Eugene D. Elliott of MemorialCare. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health o

  • Organic Strawberries Recalled After Being Potentially Linked to Hepatitis A Outbreak

    The brands include FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries

  • CDC warns of COVID "rebound" after taking Paxlovid, says drug still beneficial

    Rebound symptoms have been reported to occur two to eight days after a patient initially recovers.

  • The #1 Best Fruit For a Sharper Brain, New Research Says

    You probably know that the foods you eat can have an impact on your brain over time. In fact, some foods can actually impair your memory and increase your risk of neurodegenerative disorders, while others can help stave off cognitive decline.Now, a new study finds that eating cranberries could help keep you sharp as you age.In the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers examined a group of 60 adults ages 50-80 for a period of 12 weeks, supplementing some of their diet

  • US, Canada investigating strawberries linked to hepatitis A outbreak

    Several health agencies in the United States and Canada are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially connected to organic strawberries purchased in March and April. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers against eating strawberry brands FreshKampo and HEB, sold at major grocery stores including Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart…

  • Doing This Can Slash Your Risk of Heart Disease, Says New Study

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and one in three of those deaths are preventable, according to the CDC. "Heart disease is 90 percent treatable – everyone can prevent heart disease anywhere in the world, especially by eating foods that are low in salt and cholesterol, exercising regularly, and not smoking," said Leslie Cho, M.D., Section Head for Preventive Cardiology and Cardiac Rehabilitation at Cleveland Clinic. "Even if a person has a family history of heart disease,

  • US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

    U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. In a joint weekend statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada said illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada occurred after people consumed FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries. The agencies said the strawberries were purchased between March 5 and April 25.

  • Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries sold at stores including Walmart is being probed by the FDA

    The strawberries are sold at supermarket chains Aldi, H-E-B, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods.