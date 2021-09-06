U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.86
    -0.43 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8330
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,312.11
    +613.39 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,357.57
    +59.84 (+4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Global Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook to 2025: Asia Pacific Forecast to Grow to $20.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% Between 2020-2025

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Nutrition Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Clinical nutrition is nutrition for patients in a healthcare setting. It is the practice of assessing whether a person is consuming an adequate amount of nutrients. This report analyzes market trends for clinical nutrition with data from 2018-2019, estimates from 2020, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2025 (forecast period 2020-2025) and regional markets for clinical nutrition.

  • The global market for clinical nutrition is estimated to grow from $59.6 billion in 2020 to $75.4 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

  • The North American regional market for clinical nutrition is estimated to grow from $20.4 billion in 2020 to $25.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

  • The Asia-Pacific regional market for clinical nutrition is estimated to grow from $15.3 billion in 2020 to $20.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The market has been segmented by type, application, end user and geography. By type, the market is segmented into enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition and infant nutrition. The infant nutrition segment covers milk-based, organic, soy-based, prebiotics, probiotics and follow-up products. The enteral nutrition segment covers standard nutrition and disease-specific nutritional support. The parenteral nutrition segment in this report includes carbohydrates, lipids, trace elements, amino acids, vitamins and minerals.

This report also includes a detailed background of medical nutrition therapy: oral nutrition supplements (dietary supplements, functional and fortified foods and food intolerance products) and clinical nutrition routes, enteral and parenteral. Market sizing was done for infant, enteral, parenteral, adult and elder nutrition. A regional market analysis for clinical nutrition is also covered in this report.

The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantage, competitive landscape among key players and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out, incorporating various factors, from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market specific microeconomic influences needed to analyze the future trends of this market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents. Key vendor analysis, new products, developments and financials are also provided, to enable easy decision making.

The Report Includes:

  • 28 data tables and 55 additional tables

  • An updated review of the global market for clinical nutrition within the industry

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

  • Highlights of the key market regulations, new advances in clinical nutrition and nutritional sciences, and increasing demand for specific nutritional products; and their impact on the stakeholders in this market

  • Estimation of current market size and potential growth forecast for clinical nutrition market, and corresponding market share analysis by nutrition type, end user, application area, and geography

  • Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic study of Porter's Analysis and PEST Analysis for relevant geographic regions in the clinical nutrition industry

  • Competitive Landscape featuring major companies in the clinical nutrition market, their financial information, company share analysis and key development strategies

  • Review of the U.S. patents issued for innovations in clinical nutrition products

  • Profile description of the market leading players, including Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Danone, DSM, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (MJN), Nestle and Fresenius Kabi


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5: Medical Nutrition Background

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Type of Clinical Nutrition

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by End User

Chapter 8: Market Breakdown by Clinical Nutrition Application

Chapter 9: Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10: Patent Review

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Opportunities

Chapter 13: Company Profiles

  • Abbott

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • B Braun Melsungen AG

  • Danone

  • DSM

  • DuPont

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • Glanbia plc

  • Lonza

  • Mead Johnson & Co. LLC (Reckitt Benckiser Group plc)

  • Nestle

  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Perrigo Co. plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1tiuq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-nutrition-market-outlook-to-2025-asia-pacific-forecast-to-grow-to-20-2-billion-by-2025--at-a-cagr-of-5-7-between-2020-2025--301369837.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • 10 Trending Stocks on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 trending stocks on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Trending Stocks on Reddit. The finance world has been rocked in recent months by the dramatic influx of retail investors on the marketplace. According to a report by […]

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.

  • Bull run on Wall Street leaves bankers warning over risks of stock market sell-off

    Overheated markets are poised for a retreat amid concerns about inflation and flagging growth, according to signals from Wall Street.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • Strategists Say the Stock Market Could Struggle This Fall. What to Buy Now.

    Our panel sees muted gains for stocks as the Fed starts to taper and earnings growth peaks. Stick with quality companies—and keep an eye on rising bond yields.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock tumbled 10% on Sept. 2 after the artificial intelligence software provider posted its first-quarter earnings. C3 initially gained a lot of attention because its founder and CEO is Thomas Siebel. The seasoned executive previously co-founded Siebel Systems, an enterprise software company that sold to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2005.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • While Visa’s (NYSE:V) Stock Price Appears Weak, its Financials are in Great Shape

    The share price of Visa (NYSE:V) has stood out due to it's weak performance since the company released results on 27th July. The stock price has fallen nearly 12%, and briefly breached its 200-day moving average yesterday - the first time it has done so since January. Visa was also the worst performing of the 30 constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August.

  • 9 ways following Warren Buffett’s frugal habits can save you money

    The uber-wealthy investor buys breakfast at McDonald’s.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.9m in the last 12 months

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in International Business...