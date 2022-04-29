Global Clinical PCR Market Size - Forecasts to 2027

Global Market Estimates, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioFire Defense, LLC, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., PCR Biosystems, PCR-Dx, Curiosity Diagnostic, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 1drop Inc., Exact Sciences Laboratories, LumiraDx UK Ltd., and Sherlock BioSciences, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the clinical PCR market.

Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Clinical PCR Market is projected to grow from USD 8.41 billion in 2022 to USD 11.24 billion at a CAGR value of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.



The major drivers of the clinical PCR market are the growing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders among the population, increasing investment in the adoption of PCR tests, advancements in testing techniques such as ddPCR, and the growing applicability of PCR tests.





Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Clinical PCR Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the RT-PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

As per the indication outlook, the genetic disorder sequencing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Standard / Conventional PCR

Real Time PCR

Others





Indication Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Infectious Disease

Cancer

Genetic Disorder

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA









