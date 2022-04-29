Global Clinical PCR Market Size - Forecasts to 2027
Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioFire Defense, LLC, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., PCR Biosystems, PCR-Dx, Curiosity Diagnostic, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 1drop Inc., Exact Sciences Laboratories, LumiraDx UK Ltd., and Sherlock BioSciences, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the clinical PCR market.
Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Clinical PCR Market is projected to grow from USD 8.41 billion in 2022 to USD 11.24 billion at a CAGR value of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.
The major drivers of the clinical PCR market are the growing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders among the population, increasing investment in the adoption of PCR tests, advancements in testing techniques such as ddPCR, and the growing applicability of PCR tests.
Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Clinical PCR Market - Forecast to 2027’’
Key Market Insights
As per the type outlook, the RT-PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
As per the indication outlook, the genetic disorder sequencing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027
North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027
Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioFire Defense, LLC, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., PCR Biosystems, PCR-Dx, Curiosity Diagnostic, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 1drop Inc., Exact Sciences Laboratories, LumiraDx UK Ltd., and Sherlock BioSciences, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the clinical PCR market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/clinical-pcr-market-3783
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
Standard / Conventional PCR
Real Time PCR
Others
Indication Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
Infectious Disease
Cancer
Genetic Disorder
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238