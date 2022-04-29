U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,253.71
    -33.79 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.33
    -90.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,743.59
    -127.94 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.50
    +1.14 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.60
    +20.30 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    +0.0470 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    +0.0093 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2620
    -0.5750 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,051.76
    -408.08 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.64
    -11.72 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.64
    +18.45 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Global Clinical PCR Market Size - Forecasts to 2027

Global Market Estimates, Inc.
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates, Inc.
Global Market Estimates, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioFire Defense, LLC, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., PCR Biosystems, PCR-Dx, Curiosity Diagnostic, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 1drop Inc., Exact Sciences Laboratories, LumiraDx UK Ltd., and Sherlock BioSciences, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the clinical PCR market.

Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Clinical PCR Market is projected to grow from USD 8.41 billion in 2022 to USD 11.24 billion at a CAGR value of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The major drivers of the clinical PCR market are the growing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders among the population, increasing investment in the adoption of PCR tests, advancements in testing techniques such as ddPCR, and the growing applicability of PCR tests.


Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Clinical PCR Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the RT-PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027

  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

  • As per the indication outlook, the genetic disorder sequencing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027

  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioFire Defense, LLC, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., PCR Biosystems, PCR-Dx, Curiosity Diagnostic, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 1drop Inc., Exact Sciences Laboratories, LumiraDx UK Ltd., and Sherlock BioSciences, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the clinical PCR market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/clinical-pcr-market-3783


Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Standard / Conventional PCR

  • Real Time PCR

  • Others

Indication Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Infectious Disease

  • Cancer

  • Genetic Disorder

  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Diagnostic Centers

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Rest of MEA


CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238


Recommended Stories

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • AbbVie Crumbles On Mixed Earnings, Slashes 2022 Profit Outlook

    AbbVie beat first-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales came in light and the firm cut its 2022 profit guide. AbbVie stock fell Friday.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Apple unnerves investors with '$4 billion to $8 billion' guidance

    Even mighty Apple isn't immune to the ongoing effects of a global pandemic.

  • Why Comcast Stock Was Tumbling This Week

    Most stocks see their prices go up after an estimates-beating quarter is announced, but that hasn't been the case with Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) this week. Following the release of its first-quarter figures Thursday morning, the media giant's shares continued the downward trajectory they'd been experiencing for days. As of the close of trading Thursday, the stock was down by more than 8% week-to-date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm Stocks Fall After Intel Flags Problems Ahead

    PC sales are slowing as the Covid-19 pandemic phase looks to be ending and the economic outlook is uncertain, raising concerns for chip makers.

  • Netflix Torpedoed Warner Bros. Discovery Stock. 2 Top Execs Scooped Up Shares.

    CEO David Zaslav and Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels bought a combined $1.5 million of shares of the media giant this week.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Alibaba Stock Surges As Crackdown Fears Ease, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba was poised for a sharply higher open Friday on reports Beijing is ready to stimulate the economy further amid widespread Covid lockdowns. Alibaba stock has been hit hard by selling in recent weeks and could try to break out of its downtrend soon, but is BABA stock a buy right now? Sentiment was also positive around Alibaba stock and other Chinese stocks like JD.com, Pinduoduo after Bloomberg reported that Beijing is in talks with the U.S. to allow regulators to conduct on-site audits of U.S.-listed Chinese firms.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Dives As Generics, Revlimid Rivals Slam 2022 Outlook

    Bristol Myers Squibb cut its 2022 guidance Friday amid patent losses and Revlimid erosion. In response, BMY stock tumbled.

  • RECONAFRICA EXTENSION TO THE LETTER OF INTENT WITH NAMCOR

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) wishes to announce that, further to its announcement on February 6, 2022, it has entered into an extension to the Letter of Intent with its partner, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (PTY) LTD ("NAMCOR"), to acquire half of NAMCOR's 10% carried participating interest in the approximate 6.3 million acres petroleum exploration licence (PEL 73) in the Kavango basin, NE Namibia

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • Amazon stock plunges after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Should You Sell AMD Stock This Earnings Season?

    With shares down 41% so far in 2022, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors will be hoping for a turnaround in the stock's fortunes when the company releases its first-quarter results on May 3. AMD stock jumped nicely in February 2022 after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures sink as Amazon, Apple shares decline after quarterly reports

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.