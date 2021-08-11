Global Clinical Trial Imaging Markets, 2021-2026: Opportunities in Development of Innovative Imaging Modalities, Contrast Agents, Molecular Probes, and Radiopharmaceuticals
Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Software & Services (Operational Imaging, Read Analysis), Modality (CT, MRI, X-Ray, PET, Ultrasound, ECHO), Therapeutic Areas (Infectious, Oncology, CNS, CVS), End User (Pharma, Biotechnology, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clinical trial imaging market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
Market growth is driven by factors such as the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increase in R&D spending and an increasing number of CROs. On the other hand, the high implementation cost of the imaging system and the high cost of clinical trials are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.
The service segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the clinical trial imaging market, by product, during the forecast period.
The clinical trial imaging market is segmented into services and software based on product and service. In 2020, the service segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the clinical trial imaging market. increase in R&D spending and growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.
The medical device manufacturers segment accounted for the highest CAGR.
Based on end users, the clinical trial imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical devices manufacturers, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes and other end users. In 2020, the medical device manufacturers segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing number of CROs, increasing R&D spending and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region clinical trial imaging market.
The global clinical trial imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increase in R&D spending are driving the growth of the clinical trial imaging market in this region.
Prominent players operating in the global clinical trial imaging market are ICON plc. (Ireland), BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Biomedical Systems Corporation (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), IXICO plc. (UK), Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia), Radiant Sage LLC. (US), Bioclinica Inc. (US), Intrinsic Imaging LLC. (US), and Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC. (US).
Company Profiles
Key Players
Icon plc.
Biotelemetry Inc.
Biomedical Systems Corporation (A Part of Ert Clinical)
Medpace Holdings Inc.
Ixico plc.
Resonance Health Ltd.
Radiant Sage
Bioclinica Inc.
Intrinsic Imaging
Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies
Other Players
Medical Metrics
Prism Clinical Imaging
Boston Imaging Core Lab
Anagram 4 Clinical Trials
Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company
Calyx Group
Biospective
Proscan Imaging
Micron
Imaging Endpoints Li LLC.
Perspectum
Pharmtrace Klinische Entwicklung
Worldcare Clinical
