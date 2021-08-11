U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Markets, 2021-2026: Opportunities in Development of Innovative Imaging Modalities, Contrast Agents, Molecular Probes, and Radiopharmaceuticals

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Software & Services (Operational Imaging, Read Analysis), Modality (CT, MRI, X-Ray, PET, Ultrasound, ECHO), Therapeutic Areas (Infectious, Oncology, CNS, CVS), End User (Pharma, Biotechnology, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial imaging market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increase in R&D spending and an increasing number of CROs. On the other hand, the high implementation cost of the imaging system and the high cost of clinical trials are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The service segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the clinical trial imaging market, by product, during the forecast period.

The clinical trial imaging market is segmented into services and software based on product and service. In 2020, the service segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the clinical trial imaging market. increase in R&D spending and growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The medical device manufacturers segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on end users, the clinical trial imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical devices manufacturers, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes and other end users. In 2020, the medical device manufacturers segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing number of CROs, increasing R&D spending and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region clinical trial imaging market.

The global clinical trial imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increase in R&D spending are driving the growth of the clinical trial imaging market in this region.

Prominent players operating in the global clinical trial imaging market are ICON plc. (Ireland), BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Biomedical Systems Corporation (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), IXICO plc. (UK), Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia), Radiant Sage LLC. (US), Bioclinica Inc. (US), Intrinsic Imaging LLC. (US), and Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC. (US).

Premium Insights

  • Increase in R&D Spending to Drive Market Growth

  • Services Will Continue to Dominate the Market in 2026

  • Computed Tomography to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Oncology is the Largest Segment in the Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Therapeutic Area

  • Pharmaceutical Companies Form the Largest End-users of the Clinical Trial Imaging Market

  • Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest Growth Rate in the Clinical Trial Imaging Market During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing R&D Spending

  • Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

  • Increasing Number of Cros

Restraints

  • High Implementation Cost of Imaging Systems

Opportunities

  • Developing Countries

  • Development of Innovative Imaging Modalities, Contrast Agents, Molecular Probes, and Radiopharmaceuticals

Challenges

  • High Cost of Clinical Trials

Impact of COVID-19 on the Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Landscape

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Patent Analysis

  • Trade Analysis

  • Trade Analysis for X-Ray Apparatuses

  • Trade Analysis for Ct Apparatuses

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Disruptive Technologies in the Clinical Trial Imaging Market

  • Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for the Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Icon plc.

  • Biotelemetry Inc.

  • Biomedical Systems Corporation (A Part of Ert Clinical)

  • Medpace Holdings Inc.

  • Ixico plc.

  • Resonance Health Ltd.

  • Radiant Sage

  • Bioclinica Inc.

  • Intrinsic Imaging

  • Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Other Players

  • Medical Metrics

  • Prism Clinical Imaging

  • Boston Imaging Core Lab

  • Anagram 4 Clinical Trials

  • Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company

  • Calyx Group

  • Biospective

  • Proscan Imaging

  • Micron

  • Imaging Endpoints Li LLC.

  • Perspectum

  • Pharmtrace Klinische Entwicklung

  • Worldcare Clinical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96gjn3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


