U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,612.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,847.25
    -34.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.50
    +1.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.10
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.87
    -1.13 (-5.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8640
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,691.25
    +1,376.71 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.19
    +26.43 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.15
    +3.11 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Global Clinical Trial Kits Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Charles River Laboratories, Almac and Alpha Laboratories Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Kits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Kitting Solutions, Logistics), By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial kits market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. The factors driving market expansion include globalization of clinical trials, increasing demand for remote services, and rising clinical trial complexity.

Remote clinical trial services are becoming increasingly essential in terms of patient retention, satisfaction, and safety. To enhance their capabilities, pharmaceutical companies have created a relationship with global logistics partners to provide direct-to-patient services. These services provide participants with the flexibility and convenience of participating in the trials while remaining at home.

COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market which resulted in slowing down the trial process. The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly boosting advances in medical practices that allow people to connect with the healthcare system remotely. This effort of examining the patients at their homes has raised interest in at-home sample collection and testing. Such services offer convenience and minimize potential exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Companies began to move to provide direct-to-consumer testing digital services. More aspects of the testing process, from test ordering to sample collection, are already making their way into patients' homes. Besides, regulatory authorities have instantly given sponsors guidelines to resolve issues that have arisen during ongoing clinical studies. Changes such as the use of telemedicine, the elimination of non-essential visits and laboratory assessments, as well as diagnostic testing and sample collection, have allowed many studies to continue while ensuring patient safety during the pandemic.

Clinical Trial Kits Market Report Highlights

  • The logistics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.9% in 2020. This is due to the increasing demand for services to simplify the logistics process in clinical trials

  • The phase III segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.4% in 2020 as phase III trials require a large number of participants

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to favorable government support and the existence of a large number of companies offering innovative services in the U.S.

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period as the region is continuously growing in terms of clinical trials due to the vast population and developing technology

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Clinical Trial Kits Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1 Globalization of clinical trials
3.3.1.2 Increasing demand for remote services
3.3.1.3 Rising clinical trial complexity
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1 Varying regulations in countries
3.4 Clinical Trial Kits Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.2 PESTEL analysis
3.4.3 Major deals & strategic alliances
3.4.3.1 Acquisitions
3.4.3.2 Partnerships
3.4.3.3 Expansion
3.4.3.4 Product launch
3.4.3.5 Collaboration
3.5 Clinical Trial Kits Market: Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis
3.5.1 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact
4.1 COVID-19 Impact on the market
4.2 COVID-19 Impact on the logistics
4.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Clinical Trial Activity
4.3.1 Obstacles in clinical trials
4.3.2 Disrupted clinical trials
4.3.2.1 Companies with Phase I trial disruption
4.3.2.2 Companies with Phase 2 trial disruption
4.3.2.3 Companies with Phase 3 trial disruption

Chapter 5 Clinical Trial Kits Market: Service Segment Analysis
5.1 Clinical Trial Kits: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Kitting Solutions
5.2.1 Kitting solutions market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.2 Drug Kits
5.2.2.1 Drug kits market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.3 Sample Collection Kits
5.2.3.1 Sample collection kits market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3 Logistics
5.3.1 Logistics market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2 Transportation
5.3.2.1 Transportation market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.3 Warehousing & storage
5.3.3.1 Warehousing & storage market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.4 Others
5.3.4.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Clinical Trial Kits Market: Phase Segment Analysis
6.1 Clinical Trial Kits: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Phase I
6.2.1 Phase I Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3 Phase II
6.3.1 Phase II market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4 Phase III
6.4.1 Phase III market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5 Phase IV
6.5.1 Phase IV market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Clinical Trial Kits Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Brooks Life Science
8.1.1.1 Company overview
8.1.1.2 Financial performance
8.1.1.3 Service benchmarking
8.1.1.4 Strategy initiatives
8.1.2 Q2 solutions
8.1.2.1 Company overview
8.1.2.2 Financial performance
8.1.2.3 Service benchmarking
8.1.2.4 Strategy initiatives
8.1.3 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc)
8.1.3.1 Company overview
8.1.3.2 Financial performance
8.1.3.3 ServicebBenchmarking
8.1.4 Labcorp Drug Development
8.1.4.1 Company overview
8.1.4.2 financial performance
8.1.4.3 Service benchmarking
8.1.4.4 Strategy initiatives
8.1.5 Charles River Laboratories
8.1.5.1 Company overview
8.1.5.2 Financial performance
8.1.5.3 Service benchmarking
8.1.6 LAbConnect
8.1.6.1 Company overview
8.1.6.2 Service Benchmarking
8.1.6.3 Strategy initiatives
8.1.7 Almac group
8.1.7.1 Company overview
8.1.7.2 Service benchmarking
8.1.7.3 Strategy initiatives
8.1.8 Precision Medicine Group
8.1.8.1 Company overview
8.1.8.2 Service benchmarking
8.1.8.3 Strategic initiatives
8.1.9 Cerba research
8.1.9.1 Company overview
8.1.9.2 Service benchmarking
8.1.10 Alpha laboratories
8.1.10.1 Company overview
8.1.10.2 Service benchmarking
8.1.11 Marken a UPS company
8.1.11.1 Company overview
8.1.11.2 Service benchmarking
8.1.11.3 Strategy initiatives
8.1.12 Clinigen
8.1.12.1 Company overview
8.1.12.2 Financial performance
8.1.12.3 Service benchmarking
8.1.12.4 Strategy initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbz1ty

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Booster discussion 'a bit convoluted': Doctor

    Emergency Medicine Physician in New Jersey Dr. Anand Swaminathan joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Mixing & matching covid boosters ‘might be a great opportunity’: Doctor

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Emergency Medicine Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Nursing homes feeling staff pinch

    Nursing homes in Michigan are feeling a staff pinch because people are leaving over the upcoming vaccine mandates.

  • Los Angeles approves COVID vaccine mandate

    The Los Angeles City Council approved one of the strictest vaccination requirements in the U.S., requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter restaurants, bars, shopping centers and more. Omar Villafranca reports.

  • Almost 90% of New Mexico hospital staff are fully vaccinated, weeks before federal mandate deadline - 10pm package

    Almost 90% of New Mexico hospital staff are fully vaccinated, weeks before federal mandate deadline

  • Oklahoma pharmacist creates unique hashtag to spotlight poor working conditions

    Oklahoma pharmacist creates unique hashtag to spotlight poor working conditions

  • Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

    Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 in what would be a major expansion that could combat an alarming rise in serious infections in youngsters and help schools stay open.

  • FDA to discuss Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids ages 5-11

    Within a week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee is scheduled to discuss the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11.

  • Home care worker vaccine mandate

    Home care worker vaccine mandate

  • Workers sue Louisiana health system to block vaccine mandate

    Workers sue Louisiana health system to block vaccine mandate

  • Pfizer seeks approval for COVID vaccine for kids

    A COVID-19 vaccine for kids could be just weeks away. That's after Pfizer and BioNTech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve emergency use of their vaccine for children aged five to 11. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients told CNN the vaccine for young children could be ready to roll as early as November. The FDA set a date of Oct. 26 for its panel of outside advisers to meet and discuss the Pfizer-BioNtech application. It’s possible for kids to begin receiving the vaccines shortly afterwards. Zients told CNN: “We are ready. We have the supply. We're working with states to set up convenient locations for parents and kids to get vaccinated including pediatricians' offices and community sites." Rapid FDA approval could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide. Children currently make up about 27% of all U.S. coronavirus cases and an increasing percentage of hospital-isations, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Opendoor raises billions to buy thousands of homes

    “There’s a land grab going on, not just among iBuyers, but between anyone wanting to buy a house," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist.

  • Here are the three biggest risks for stocks right now, and the red flags to watch

    TS Lombard strategists have their eye on three big risks hovering over equities. They lay out what investors should watch.

  • Director Of Cim Commercial Trust Makes $325K Buy

    Avraham Shemesh, Director at Cim Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), made a large insider buy on October 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Shemesh purchased 37,644 shares of Cim Commercial Trust at at prices ranging from $8.60 to $8.70. The total transaction amounted to $325,741. Following the transaction, Shemesh now owns 391,614 shares of the company, worth $3,543,088. Cim Commercial Trust shares

  • Shock Default in China Has Investors Eyeing Repayment Dates

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis in recent weeks, fueling investor concerns over other highly leveraged borrowers and about global contagion.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interu

  • Bitcoin’s Options Market Is Now Skewed Bullish Across All Time Frames

    Premiums paid for downward protection in bitcoin are getting cheaper.

  • Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Earnings: AutoNation Stock

    IBD 50 member AutoNation (AN) stock is expected to report earnings on Oct. 21. The stock is now trading 6% below the 125.31 buy point from a third-stage cup without handle that it cleared earlier. Read "Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps" for more tips. Also, check out "Stocks To Buy And Watch:...

  • China markets return from holiday to rally, tracking Wall Street

    ASSOCIATED PRESS BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Friday after U.S. lawmakers temporarily averted a possible government debt default while investors waited for American jobs numbers.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Light-Volume, Two-Sided Trade Expected to Continue Ahead of NFP

    We’re looking for the two-sided trade to continue with prices mostly influenced by the direction of U.S. Treasury yields.