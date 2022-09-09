Global Clinical Trial Kits Market (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Almac, Alpha Laboratories and Brooks Life Science Among Others

Company Logo

Global Clinical Trial Kits Market

Global Clinical Trial Kits Market

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Kits Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service , By Phase , By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical trial kits market is anticipated to grow up to USD 2.85 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The major factors driving the global market include the globalization of clinical trials and rising clinical trial complexity. Remote medical trial services are becoming an essential part of patient satisfaction, safety, and retention. At present, pharmaceutical companies are partnering with global logistics partners in order to provide direct-to-patient services.



The logistics segment is leading the global industry in 2021. This huge market share can be attributed to the growing demand for services in order to simplify the overall logistics process in medical tests. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are partnering up with global logistics companies in order to provide remote services. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment over the coming years.



Based on Phase, the phase III segment is anticipated to dominate the industry in 2021. The basic objective of Phase III is to validate the safety and efficacy of a new medicine or vaccine, confirm the dosage levels, and discover the side effects. The number of clinical tests on humans increases in Phase III. Most of the medicines that passed phase II clinical trials generally fail in Phase III due to the side effects of therapeutic effectiveness.



The growing R&D investments along with the rapid technological advancements are further anticipated to drive the market growth. Alpha Laboratories designs, manufactures and assembles kits such as SpeciSafe packs, 95kPa pouchs, absorbents, Pastette, and others. These new products enable the market players to offer highly competitive pricing along with faster bespoke solutions where required.

Additionally, Q2 Solutions offerings can help in Covid-19 clinical trial, as they offer innovative & technologically advanced solutions such as SARS-CoV-2 virus & antibody detection, SARS-CoV-2 viral genome analysis, immunologic profiling of humans, and vaccine neutralization testing. Thus, these innovative introductions may further support the industry demand across the globe.

Companies Mentioned

Almac Group

Alpha Laboratories

Brooks Life Science

Cerba research

Charles River Laboratories

Clinigen

LabConnect

Labcorp Drug Development

Marken a UPS company

Patheon

Precision Medicine Group

Q2 Solutions

The publisher has segmented the clinical trial kits market report on the basis of service, phase, and region:

Clinical Trial Kits, Service Outlook

Kitting Solutions

Drug kits

Sample collection kits

Logistics

Warehousing & Storage

Transportation

Others

Clinical Trial Kits, Phase Outlook

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Clinical Trial Kits, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jf7uij

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



