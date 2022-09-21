U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,881.25
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,882.00
    +81.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,929.00
    +6.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.90
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.92
    +1.98 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.80
    +11.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.35 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0040 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.15
    +1.39 (+5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1344
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8850
    +0.1820 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,003.18
    -253.77 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.48
    -6.55 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,247.31
    +54.65 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

0
Visiongain Reports Ltd
·7 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Clinical Trial Supplies Market Report from 2021 to 2031. It includes profiles of Clinical Trial Supplies and Forecasts Market Segment by Location, (Offshore Clinical Site, Domestic Clinical Site) Market Segment by Type (Small Molecule Products, Biologic Products, Medical Devices) Market Segment by Services (Manufacturing, Packaging, Labelling, and Blinding, Logistics & Distribution, Storage & Retention, Comparator Sourcing, Other CTS Services) Market Segment by Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CNS and Mental Disorders, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Infectious Disease, Immunology Disease, Blood Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Digestive Disorders, Other Therapeutic Areas) Market Segment by Phase (Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III, Phase-IV) Market Segment by End-User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Other End-User) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/clinical-trial-supplies-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Clinical Trial Supplies Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a significant pressure on the clinical research business and is expected to have an impact on critical study outcomes; these effects must be evaluated during data analysis and interpretation. Nonetheless, the pandemic reaction has resulted in improvements that will improve the conduct of clinical research. There is an unmistakable need to reduce patient risks and facilitate their inclusion in clinical investigations. To respond to this new paradigm, innovation, flexibility, and judicious use of existing, available technologies will be critical.

Beyond COVID-19, sponsors will be trying to significantly accelerate patient recruiting and enrolment order to make up for lost time. The future of clinical trials is changing, and in addition to scientific breakthroughs, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted an urgent need for clinical trials powered by next-generation technologies. Deviating from protocols raises the danger of missing or delaying data collection from current investigations. This highlights the growing importance of digital medicine, which is being aided by advancements in cloud, mobile, and IoT technology. Virtual trials are showing an extraordinary possibility for pharma and healthcare, elevating clinical trial management to a new level. Beyond COVID-19, it is expected that digital healthcare and virtual trials would become more widespread as part of the new "normal."

How will this Report benefit you?

Visiongain’s567 page report provides 365 tables and 351 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global clinical trial supplies market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Clinical Trial Supplies. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, location, services, and end-user, phase and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing clinical trial supplies market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Integrated Services, Facilities, and Technology Development

In order to keep clinical trials going forward and prevent delays in medicines for patients who can benefit from them, supply and logistics sector, as well as pharma- and biotech businesses which work with other site solutions and more innovative techniques are vital. This is the first time that traditional onsite clinical trials have been disrupted around the world due to a pandemic. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are among the countries involved.

Considerations for the Cold Chain

Distribution facilities and managers need to provide in-house supply chain information in real time to assure patient safety and continuous dosing regimens in the whole research. Facilities must also support temperature-controlled storage at several temperature levels, including ambient, regulated, cooled, frozen and depth frozen temperatures. A key element of the biopharmaceutical mix is the cold chain. The effectively managed technique is of paramount importance for maintaining product safety and stability, and hence product safety. While this applies to commercial pharmaceuticals, the problem with clinical trial materials is particularly critical. Stage two should include a supplier audit, and in addition to regular business terms, followed by the implementation of quality technical agreements.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/clinical-trial-supplies-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

Integration of Technical Solutions

A good system of clinical trial supply chain management involves the tracking of returns, reconciliation and destruction. At the beginning of the study with the integration of technical solutions the return and destruction process should be defined. Best practice benefits from interactive responses systems for supply chain management, reduction of storage and dosing failures, numerous expiry times, ultimate reconciliation, recycling and disposal. The aspects that involve closure and data transmission should also be part of this step. A good system for dispensing and inventory logs should also include query resolution and comprehensive audit tracing to ensure that drug accountability data is accurate and transparent. Returns depot workers should be able to offer a link to destruction certification once the trial is concluded, indicating that the site, monitor, depot, and destruction facility information is fully integrated into comprehensive drug accountability criteria.

Rapid Market Growth Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

The clinical trial supply market has grown rapidly because to the COVID-19 issue. In clinical trials around the world the demand for a coronavirus vaccination has increased. Millions of people worldwide must be vaccinated, but tests must be finished before. This condition resulted in an improvement in trends in the supply of clinical trials. In clinical trials, not only vaccinations are being studied but also COVID-19 medications and their symptoms. This will be a major driver in the market for clinical trials.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the clinical trial supplies market are Catalent, Inc., Parexel, Biocair, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Piramal Pharma Solutions, UDG Healthcare PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, Marken (A UPS Company), PCI Pharma Services, Liveo Research, Lonza, SIRO Clinpharm, KLIFO, Clinigen Group Plc, Ancillare, N-SIDE, ADAllen Pharma, Rubicon Research Pvt S.A., Seveillar Clinical Supplies Services, Myonex, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, DHL, Endpoint Clinical, Coghlan Group, Sharp Corporation. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

Information found nowhere else.

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Clinical Trial Supplies Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Contract Services click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mexico Stru

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit

    Ripple Labs Inc. has objected to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suggestion that it may seek additional time and pages if other amici curiae (Latin for friends of the court) submit briefs, as the lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC, Ripple seek summary judgment in attempt […]

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine?

    The company has generated billions in sales from this product alone, although many investors now think this tailwind will soon end, as the demand for coronavirus vaccines could drop substantially starting next year. The company is currently working on another promising vaccine that may not become nearly as successful as Comirnaty, but could generate at least $1 billion in annual sales if approved. Let's look into this program and what it could mean for Pfizer.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices surge more than 2% as Putin mobilises more troops

    Oil jumped more than 2% on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply. Brent crude futures rose $2.28, or 2.5%, to $92.90 a barrel by 0707 GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP gains on SEC lawsuit developments, Ether post-Merge slide continues

    Bitcoin fell below the US$19,000 resistance level for the second time in a week in early Wednesday trading in Asia. Ether and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP was the exception, gaining on news the token’s issuer, Ripple Labs Inc, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission […]

  • How Raleigh, Triangle lost its most prominent public companies

    Despite the efforts of economic development officials and millions of dollars spent on trying to lure major public companies, the fact remains the Triangle is almost bone-dry when it comes to hosting corporate headquarters of large companies. In fact, in the past 20 years, it has lost major companies to mergers, asset sell-off, product discontinuation and system redundancies.

  • A Chronic Disease Still Waiting for a Drug

    As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high.

  • How the Inflation Reduction Act Can Help Retirees Save on Healthcare

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act contains five new healthcare benefits for retirees. Because Congressional Democrats in the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act through the reconciliation process, its healthcare provisions apply only to Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs. Consider … Continue reading → The post Inflation Reduction Act: 5 Ways Retirees Can Save on Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Target Shares Tumbled Today

    Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) were down 3.9% to session lows as of 1:53 p.m. ET Tuesday. Tuesday's slump came in the wake of a Wall Street Journal article reporting that apparel retailer Gap is eliminating 500 corporate jobs. Gap and Target aren't in the same position, but with Gap taking action to reduce its expenses, Target investors are wondering if that retailer might be facing challenges on the cost side as well.

  • $600K Buys You This Much Retirement

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Major U.S. banks threaten to leave Mark Carney's climate alliance - FT

    Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Bank of America are among the banks that are weighing an exit as they fear being sued over the alliance's stringent decarbonisation commitments, the report said. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), set up in 2021 by former Bank of England governor Carney, is a coalition of assets managers, banks and insurance firms representing $130 trillion in assets directed toward tackling climate change.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey gives deposition in lawsuit with Elon Musk

    Legal correspondent Alexis Keenan details Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's participation in the lawsuit against Elon Musk and when Musk himself is expected to give his testimony.&nbsp;

  • Oil prices climb after Putin announces partial draft and as Fed decision looms

    Oil prices moved higher as investors weighed up the possibility of an even more protracted war in Ukraine after Russia's president announced a partial draft.