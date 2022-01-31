U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Services, Type, Phase, Therapeutic Area, End-ser and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market Research Report by Services, by Type, by Phase, by Therapeutic Area, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market size was estimated at USD 1,902.84 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,026.52 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% to reach USD 3,028.85 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Trial Supplies Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market, including Almac Group, Ancillare, LP, Biocair, Catalent, Inc., Clinigen Group, Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Infosys Limited, KLIFO A/S, Liveo Research GmbH, Marken, Myonex, Inc., N-SIDE, Parexel International, PCI Pharma Services, Piramal Pharma Solutions, PRA Health Sciences, SIRO Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd., The Piramal Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and UDG Healthcare plc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
5.1.1.2. Government Funds to R&D Investments
5.1.1.3. Development of New Treatment Such as Personalized Medicine
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High Cost Associated With the Clinical Trials
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. New Drug Development and Availability in Emerging Countries
5.1.3.2. Increasing Demand for Innovative Solutions in Clinical Trials Services
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of Skilled Person to Operate Devices During Clinical Trials
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Services
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Comparator Sourcing
6.3. Logistics & Distribution
6.3.1. Cold Chain Distribution
6.3.2. Non-Cold Chain Distribution
6.4. Manufacturing
6.5. Packaging, Labeling, & Blinding
6.6. Storage & Retention

7. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Biologic Drugs
7.3. Medical Devices
7.4. Small Molecules

8. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Phase
8.1. Introduction
8.2. BA/ BE studies
8.3. Phase 1
8.4. Phase 2
8.5. Phase 3
8.6. Phase 4

9. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Therapeutic Area
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Blood Disorders
9.3. Cardiovascular Diseases
9.4. CNS & Mental Disorders
9.5. Dermatological Disorders
9.6. Digestive Disorders
9.7. ENT Diseases
9.8. Immunology
9.9. Infectious Diseases
9.10. Metabolic Disorders
9.11. Nephrology
9.12. Oncology
9.13. Rare Diseases
9.14. Respiratory Disorders

10. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Contract Research Organisations (CROs)
10.3. Medical Devices Companies
10.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies

11. Americas Clinical Trial Supplies Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Supplies Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Trial Supplies Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Almac Group
15.2. Ancillare, LP
15.3. Biocair
15.4. Catalent, Inc.
15.5. Clinigen Group
15.6. Eurofins Scientific, Inc.
15.7. Infosys Limited
15.8. KLIFO A/S
15.9. Liveo Research GmbH
15.10. Marken
15.11. Myonex, Inc.
15.12. N-SIDE
15.13. Parexel International
15.14. PCI Pharma Services
15.15. Piramal Pharma Solutions
15.16. PRA Health Sciences
15.17. SIRO Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd.
15.18. The Piramal Group
15.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.20. UDG Healthcare plc

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxvavv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-trial-supplies-market-research-report-2021-to-2027---by-services-type-phase-therapeutic-area-end-ser-and-region-301471799.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

