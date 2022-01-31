Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Services, Type, Phase, Therapeutic Area, End-ser and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market Research Report by Services, by Type, by Phase, by Therapeutic Area, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market size was estimated at USD 1,902.84 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,026.52 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% to reach USD 3,028.85 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Trial Supplies Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

Story continues

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market, including Almac Group, Ancillare, LP, Biocair, Catalent, Inc., Clinigen Group, Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Infosys Limited, KLIFO A/S, Liveo Research GmbH, Marken, Myonex, Inc., N-SIDE, Parexel International, PCI Pharma Services, Piramal Pharma Solutions, PRA Health Sciences, SIRO Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd., The Piramal Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and UDG Healthcare plc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.1.2. Government Funds to R&D Investments

5.1.1.3. Development of New Treatment Such as Personalized Medicine

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High Cost Associated With the Clinical Trials

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. New Drug Development and Availability in Emerging Countries

5.1.3.2. Increasing Demand for Innovative Solutions in Clinical Trials Services

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of Skilled Person to Operate Devices During Clinical Trials

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Services

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Comparator Sourcing

6.3. Logistics & Distribution

6.3.1. Cold Chain Distribution

6.3.2. Non-Cold Chain Distribution

6.4. Manufacturing

6.5. Packaging, Labeling, & Blinding

6.6. Storage & Retention



7. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Biologic Drugs

7.3. Medical Devices

7.4. Small Molecules



8. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Phase

8.1. Introduction

8.2. BA/ BE studies

8.3. Phase 1

8.4. Phase 2

8.5. Phase 3

8.6. Phase 4



9. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Therapeutic Area

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Blood Disorders

9.3. Cardiovascular Diseases

9.4. CNS & Mental Disorders

9.5. Dermatological Disorders

9.6. Digestive Disorders

9.7. ENT Diseases

9.8. Immunology

9.9. Infectious Diseases

9.10. Metabolic Disorders

9.11. Nephrology

9.12. Oncology

9.13. Rare Diseases

9.14. Respiratory Disorders



10. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Contract Research Organisations (CROs)

10.3. Medical Devices Companies

10.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies



11. Americas Clinical Trial Supplies Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Supplies Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Trial Supplies Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Almac Group

15.2. Ancillare, LP

15.3. Biocair

15.4. Catalent, Inc.

15.5. Clinigen Group

15.6. Eurofins Scientific, Inc.

15.7. Infosys Limited

15.8. KLIFO A/S

15.9. Liveo Research GmbH

15.10. Marken

15.11. Myonex, Inc.

15.12. N-SIDE

15.13. Parexel International

15.14. PCI Pharma Services

15.15. Piramal Pharma Solutions

15.16. PRA Health Sciences

15.17. SIRO Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd.

15.18. The Piramal Group

15.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific

15.20. UDG Healthcare plc



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxvavv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-trial-supplies-market-research-report-2021-to-2027---by-services-type-phase-therapeutic-area-end-ser-and-region-301471799.html

SOURCE Research and Markets