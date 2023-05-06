Global Clinical Trials Market to 2031: Increasing Number of Clinical Trials and Increase in Demand for Novel Therapies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Trials Market 2022-2031 by Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trials market will reach $79,977.1 million by 2031, growing by 7.0% annually over 2022-2031.

The market is driven by the increasing number of clinical trials and increase in demand for novel therapies, rising prevalence on chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, the outbreak of tropical and infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and the increase in government initiatives and R&D investments.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global clinical trials market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Region.



Based on Product Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Trials of Drugs

Small Molecule Drugs

Vaccines

Cell & Gene Therapy

Other Drugs

Trials of Devices

Trials of Procedures

Based on Phase, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Design, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Interventional Studies

Randomized Control Trial

Adaptive Clinical Trial

Non-randomized Control Trial

Observational Studies

Cohort Study

Case Control Study

Cross Sectional Study

Ecological Study

Expanded Access Trials

By Service Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Protocol Designing

Site Identification

Patient Recruitment

Laboratory Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Clinical Trial Data Management Services

Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services

Decentralized Clinical Trial Services

Medical Device Testing Services

Other Clinical Trial Services

By Indication, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Obesity

Diabetes

Neurology

Immunology

Pain Management

Other Indications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Clinical Testing Laboratories

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

