Global Clinical Trials Software Market Report 2022 to 2027: Advent of Drug Discovery Start-Ups & Small Biopharma Companies is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Software Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical trials play an essential role in discovering new treatments for diseases and better ways to detect diseases, diagnose, and prevent the chance of developing the disease. The clinical trial process indicates what works for humans and what doesn't by testing them on humans in a professional setup. The clinical trials software market growth is due to the increasing demand from pharmaceutical organizations to minimize the cost of medical research, reduce the burden, and increase access to advanced technologies.

Clinical trial software is also known as a clinical trial management system (CTMS). The software is used to manage research activities by the contract research organization (CROs). Increasing clinical trials worldwide drive the demand for new standard software solutions that enable easy access to activities for sponsors, CROs, medical device manufacturers, and outsourcing organizations engaged in medical research activities.

In global biopharmaceutical industries, there are significant changes addressed in the last decades, such as externalizing drugs research and development activities and manufacturing with the help of crucial strategies such as a partnership with small-medium size biopharma companies, academic institutes, government research institutes, and centers, etc. As a part of the significant changes in those industries, CROs became essential to clinical trial services. It helps speed up drug development processes and increase the manufacturing capabilities per the market's needs. But the introduction of CTMS solved several challenges. It allowed the CROs and sponsors to overcome the restraint burden in clinical trials, from drug discovery to clinical trial phases and the approval cycle of drugs.

Recently, the COVID-19 crisis increased the digitalization of medical trials, and the adoption of digital tools and remote monitoring devices in the virtual clinical trial process has risen sharply. High focus on R&D activities, increasing demand for specialty medicines, and real-world evidence are some factors that led to the adoption of clinical trial management software solutions.

Remote clinical trial monitoring is the new standard for performing research in recent times. Clinical trials are a highly complex and expensive, and time-consuming process. So, with the increasing burden of medical research activities, most biopharma companies complete clinical trials with their in-house capabilities or by contract research organizations. So, vendors are adopting remote monitoring software due to the growing security purpose, well-established protocol, and ensuring that the research site conducts the clinical trials as per the protocol.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the ongoing shift toward remote monitoring through clinical trial management software solutions. It is one of the essential elements in the medical practice and is one of the most critical connections between CROs, sponsors, and the research site.

Cloud computing is a rapidly growing concept leveraging opportunities for market vendors. The shift from traditional methods such as paperwork to complete electronic tool applications will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. The electronic data capture, transcribing data, Smart devices, and wearable solutions help directly collect data from patients without visiting the trial site. It helps collect data faster without disturbing patients' daily life activities. It helps in the retention of patients. It reduced transportation and travel cost. Conversely, the growing craze for virtual research activities among the biopharma and medical device organizations will drive the demand for Clinical trials management software.

Due to insufficient recruitment and retention of participants in the study population, more than 80% of the research is failing, getting extended, and adding new study sites. Virtual clinical trials are witnessing growth due to increased patient enrolment through software solutions. In contrast, virtual patient recruitment software allows recruiting patients from across the globe, fulfills the demand, and increases the chances of success. It helps to eliminate the frequent traveling to study sites and do automation in medical data collection, increasing patient engagement, and retention.

Virtual collaboration strategies in medical research, using clinical trials management software, allow businesses to work rapidly and more efficiently, eliminate the need for document sharing to additional office locations, and reduce the burden.

Key players prefer the usage of unified platforms for conducting medical research. This provides multiple features that companies can use to conduct research. Medidata, a large clinical trials software provider, has one of the robust unified platforms most customers use.

As per the Clinical Trials Arena article 2022, IQVIA is one of the leading pharma companies in cloud computing. It shows that the filing of the companies in the pharmaceutical industry increased 12% between Q2 to Q3 in 2021.

One of the factors driving the market growth is the increasing complexity of clinical trial processes. Stringent regulation, the longer lifecycle of research, and high cost significantly increased the adoption of digital tools in tests to reduce the cost and timeline challenges.

During the pandemic COVID-19, most biopharma companies rapidly turned toward vaccine production. As well as running clinical trials were conducted using software solutions like remote monitoring and more.

Key QuestionsAnswered:
1. What was the global clinical trials management software market value in 2021?
2. How big is the clinical trials management system market?
3. Who are the key vendors in the clinical trials management systems market?
4. What are the factors driving the clinical trials management software market growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Deployment
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Delivery
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Feature
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Demand for Advanced Software

8 Premium Insights
8.1 Overview

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 New Technologies in Clinical Trials
9.2 Increased Virtual Clinical Trials
9.3 Unified Clinical Trial Platforms for Next-Generation Clinical Trials

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Cloud Computing in Clinical Trials
10.2 Advent of Drug Discovery Start-Ups & Small Biopharma Companies
10.3 Increased Expenditure & R&D by Biopharma Companies

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Related to Data Handling
11.2 Data Security Risks
11.3 Use of Traditional Clinical Trial Methods

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Deployment
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 On-Enterprise
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 On-Site
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography

14 Delivery
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Web-Based
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Saas
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 On-Premise
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography

15 Feature
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Edc
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Ecoa & Epro
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Econsent
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography

16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Cros
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography
16.5 Medical Device Manufacturers
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.3 Market by Geography
16.6 Others
16.6.1 Market Overview
16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.6.3 Market by Geography

17 Geography

18 North America

19 Europe

20 APAC

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Share Analysis
23.2.1 Bsi Business Systems Integration AG
23.2.2 Clario
23.2.3 Dassault Systemes
23.2.4 Iqvia
23.2.5 Labcorp Drug Development
23.2.6 Oracle Corporation
23.2.7 Parexel International Corporation

24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Bsi Business Systems Integration AG
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.1.3 Key Strategies
24.1.4 Key Strengths
24.1.5 Key Opportunities
24.2 Clario
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.2.3 Key Strategies
24.2.4 Key Strengths
24.2.5 Key Opportunities
24.3 Dassault Systemes
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.3.3 Key Strategies
24.3.4 Key Strengths
24.3.5 Key Opportunity
24.4 Iqvia
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.4.3 Key Strategies
24.4.4 Key Strengths
24.4.5 Key Opportunities
24.5 Labcorp Drug Development
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.5.3 Key Strategies
24.5.4 Key Strengths
24.5.5 Key Opportunities
24.6 Oracle Corporation
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.6.3 Key Strategies
24.6.4 Key Strengths
24.6.5 Key Opportunities
24.7 Paraxel International Corporation
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.7.3 Key Strategies
24.7.4 Key Strengths
24.7.5 Key Opportunities

25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Advarra
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.2 Arisglobal
25.2.1 Business Overview
25.2.2 Product Offerings
25.3 Astracore
25.3.1 Business Overview
25.3.2 Product Offerings
25.4 Axiom Real-Time Metrics
25.4.1 Business Overview
25.4.2 Product Offerings
25.5 Castor Edc
25.5.1 Business Overview
25.5.2 Product Offerings
25.6 Clincapture
25.6.1 Business Overview
25.6.2 Product Offerings
25.7 Datatrial
25.7.1 Business Overview
25.7.2 Product Offerings
25.8 Datatrak Int.
25.8.1 Business Overview
25.8.2 Product Offerings
25.9 Ibm
25.9.1 Business Overview
25.9.2 Product Offerings
25.10 Florence Healthcare
25.10.1 Business Overview
25.10.2 Product Offerings
25.11 Fortress Medical
25.11.1 Business Overview
25.11.2 Product Offerings
25.12 Medrio
25.12.1 Business Overview
25.12.2 Product Offerings
25.13 Openclinica, LLC
25.13.1 Business Overview
25.13.2 Product Offerings
25.14 Realtime Software Solutions
25.14.1 Business Overview
25.14.2 Product Offerings
25.15 Research Manager
25.15.1 Business Overview
25.15.2 Product Offerings
25.16 Reify Health, Inc.
25.16.1 Business Overview
25.16.2 Product Offerings
25.17 Signant Health
25.17.1 Business Overview
25.17.2 Product Offerings
25.18 Sofpromed
25.18.1 Business Overview
25.18.2 Product Offerings
25.19 Statsols
25.19.1 Business Overview
25.19.2 Product Offerings
25.20 Veeva Systems
25.20.1 Business Overview
25.20.2 Product Offerings

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bud3ub

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


