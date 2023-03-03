Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market 2022-2028: Efficiency of Support Services in Overcoming the Barriers Encountered while Conducting Clinical Trials Bolsters Adoption

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo





MARKET OUTLOOK

The publisher's report puts forth that the global clinical trials support services market would register growth at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast phase of 2022-2028.



The rise in the incidence of diseases has majorly increased the demand for clinical trials support services, which is expected to drive the market growth. Further, the efficiency of support services in overcoming the barriers encountered while conducting clinical trials is another key factor supporting growth.



On the other hand, the delays in receiving regulatory approval for carrying out clinical trials due to stringent regulations are hindering the growth process. Moreover, the disadvantages associated with the use of open-source software are also negatively impacting market progress.



However, the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals & vaccines, along with the growing number of strategic acquisitions by market players, are expected to open up new growth opportunities for the clinical trial support services market.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market for clinical trials support services encompasses North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



North America is the leading region in the global market, and held the largest market share in 2021. Most key players in the clinical trials support services market, such as IQVIA, Parexel, and Charles River Laboratories, among others, are based in the United States. This largely benefits the North American market.



Whereas, the high population of the Asia-Pacific, especially Asia, adds an advantage to the market in this region. This is because researchers gain access to a large number of potential trial participants. The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market over the considered period.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Clinical Trials Support Services Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Key Players' Promising Collaborations

2.2.2. Increase in Screening Tests

2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Buying Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Performance

2.4.2. Ease of Use

2.4.3. Security

2.4.4. Cost Effectiveness

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Regulatory Framework

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Acquisitions

2.9.2. Product Launches

2.9.3. Contracts & Agreements

2.9.4. Investments & Expansions

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Need to Overcome the Barriers in Clinical Trials

2.10.2. Rise in Trials Due to Increased Disease Incidence

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Delayed Approval Due to Stringent Regulatory Framework

2.11.2. Use of Open-Source Software

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Increasing Demand for Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals

2.12.2. Data Management Service Expected to Witness Notable Growth

2.12.3. Acquisitions in the Clinical Trials Support Services Market



3. Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market Outlook - by Phase Type

3.1. Phase I

3.2. Phase Ii

3.3. Phase Iii

3.4. Phase Iv



4. Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market Outlook - by Service

4.1. Clinical Trial Site Management

4.2. Administrative Services

4.3. Patient Recruitment Management

4.4. Regulatory Services

4.5. Data Management

4.6. Other Services



5. Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market Outlook - by Sponsor

5.1. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.2. Medical Device Companies

5.3. Other Sponsors



6. Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Iqvia

7.2. Parexel

7.3. Icon plc

7.4. Syneos Health

7.5. Labcorp Drug Development

7.6. Clinipace

7.7. Kcr

7.8. Charles River Laboratories

7.9. Medpace

7.10. Alcura

7.11. Psi Cro

7.12. Worldwide Clinical Trials

7.13. Cti Clinical Trial and Consulting Services Inc

7.14. Wuxi Apptec

7.15. Advanced Clinical



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Iqvia

Parexel

Icon plc

Syneos Health

Labcorp Drug Development

Clinipace

Kcr

Charles River Laboratories

Medpace

Alcura

Psi Cro

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Cti Clinical Trial and Consulting Services Inc

Wuxi Apptec

Advanced Clinical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pu7gir

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-trials-support-services-market-2022-2028-efficiency-of-support-services-in-overcoming-the-barriers-encountered-while-conducting-clinical-trials-bolsters-adoption-301761438.html

SOURCE Research and Markets