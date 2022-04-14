Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market Report 2022-2027 - Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline







DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market: Strategy & Trends with Volume & Price Forecasts by Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Covid-19, and Molecular Dx by Country. Updated with Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Clinical Laboratory rose to the COVID challenge, but the end of the pandemic has created a new approach to diagnostics. Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand for clinical lab services but Molecular Diagnostics is driving runaway growth. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.



The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Based on extensive primary and secondary research the testing volume data is broken down into price and volumes allowing researchers and investors to quickly create informed and reasonable forecasts of demand. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.



Trends like:

The genetic blizzard

Emerging economies and global prosperity

Pharmacogenomics

Healthcare expansion in China

Climate change

Globalization

Automation

Key Topics Covered:

Trends Driving a Changing Market

Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

Understanding the Impact of Aging Population

COVID Related Testing Growth

Point of Care Testing can increase demand

Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

Factors at Work to Shrink the Market

Lower Unit Costs

Economic or population contraction

Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

Wellness has a downside

Test Displacement Impacts Important

Point of Care Testing

Automation

Stranded LIMS Investment

Software as a Service

Physician Office and Access Systems

Environment and Evolution

Diagnostic Technology Development

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

Impact of NGS on pricing

POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

CGES Testing, A Brave New World

Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth

Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

Seegene to Enter Syndromic MDx Space

EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory

Molecular Health, EDGC Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership

ProPhase Labs Acquires Nebula Genomics for $14.6M

Karius Cell-Free DNA Method to Detect Infection Validated

South Korean Firm EDGC to Expand Into Liquid Biopsy Space With Cf DNA Platform

TruDiagnostic Receives CLIA Certification for Kentucky Laboratory

Enzo Biochem Q2 Revenues Up 62 Percent

Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for High-Throughput COVID-19 Assay

FDA Issues Alert - False Negatives due to SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Will Labs Use Expanded Molecular Testing Capacities Post-COVID-19?

Chinese Infectious Dx Firm Vision Medicals Completes Series B Financing

Cooperative Aims to Expand Clinical, Commercial NGS Access

Emerging COVID-19 Sequencing Assays - An Alternative to Existing Diagnostics?

CDC Ranks Two More Microbes as 'Urgent Threat'

ACLA Requests $5 billion to keep private labs going

Applied Biology to Launch New Laboratory for Hair and Skin Disorders

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Outreach Operations

Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Boston Clinical Laboratory Services

CLA Urges FDA to Halt Crackdown on PGx Testing

Quest Diagnostics Subsidiary Buys True Health Dx Assets

BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association

