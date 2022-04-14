Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market Report 2022-2027 - Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline
The Clinical Laboratory rose to the COVID challenge, but the end of the pandemic has created a new approach to diagnostics. Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand for clinical lab services but Molecular Diagnostics is driving runaway growth. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.
Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
Based on extensive primary and secondary research the testing volume data is broken down into price and volumes allowing researchers and investors to quickly create informed and reasonable forecasts of demand. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.
The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Trends like:
The genetic blizzard
Emerging economies and global prosperity
Pharmacogenomics
Healthcare expansion in China
Climate change
Globalization
Automation
Key Topics Covered:
Trends Driving a Changing Market
Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides
Understanding the Impact of Aging Population
COVID Related Testing Growth
Point of Care Testing can increase demand
Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity
Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream
Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline
Factors at Work to Shrink the Market
Lower Unit Costs
Economic or population contraction
Testing usage analysis curtailing growth
Wellness has a downside
Test Displacement Impacts Important
Point of Care Testing
Automation
Stranded LIMS Investment
Software as a Service
Physician Office and Access Systems
Environment and Evolution
Diagnostic Technology Development
Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
Impact of NGS on pricing
POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
CGES Testing, A Brave New World
Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth
Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments
Seegene to Enter Syndromic MDx Space
EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory
Molecular Health, EDGC Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership
ProPhase Labs Acquires Nebula Genomics for $14.6M
Karius Cell-Free DNA Method to Detect Infection Validated
South Korean Firm EDGC to Expand Into Liquid Biopsy Space With Cf DNA Platform
TruDiagnostic Receives CLIA Certification for Kentucky Laboratory
Enzo Biochem Q2 Revenues Up 62 Percent
Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for High-Throughput COVID-19 Assay
FDA Issues Alert - False Negatives due to SARS-CoV-2 Mutations
Will Labs Use Expanded Molecular Testing Capacities Post-COVID-19?
Chinese Infectious Dx Firm Vision Medicals Completes Series B Financing
Cooperative Aims to Expand Clinical, Commercial NGS Access
Emerging COVID-19 Sequencing Assays - An Alternative to Existing Diagnostics?
CDC Ranks Two More Microbes as 'Urgent Threat'
ACLA Requests $5 billion to keep private labs going
Applied Biology to Launch New Laboratory for Hair and Skin Disorders
Quest Diagnostics Acquires Outreach Operations
Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Boston Clinical Laboratory Services
CLA Urges FDA to Halt Crackdown on PGx Testing
Quest Diagnostics Subsidiary Buys True Health Dx Assets
BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association
Profiles of Key Companies
Acibadem Labmed Laboratory
ACM Medical Laboratory
Adicon Clinical Laboratories
American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l
American Pathology Partners
ARUP Laboratories
Ascend Clinical
Assurance Scientific Laboratories
Aurora Diagnostics
Bio-Reference Laboratories
Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH
BP Healthcare Group
Clinical Reference Laboratory
Clongen Laboratories
CompuNet Clinical Laboratories
Diagnosticos da America
DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
Enzo Biochem
Eone Laboratories
Eurofins Scientific
Exagen Diagnostics
Genzyme Corporation
Gribbles Pathology
Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.
Integrated Regional Laboratories
KDL Group
Laboratory Corporation of America
Lifelabs
Mayo Clinic Laboratories
Mid America Clinical Laboratories
MNG Labs
Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
NeoGenomics
OncoDNA
Pathology, Inc.
ProPhase Labs
Psychemedics Corporation
Quest Diagnostics
RDL Reference Laboratory
Sonic Healthcare
Spectra Laboratories
Sysmex Inostics
Unilabs
Overview of a Dynamic Market
Players in a Dynamic Market
Academic Research Lab
Diagnostic Test Developer
Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
Independent Testing Lab
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician Lab
Audit Body
Certification Body
Segmentation - Different Approaches
Traditional Market Segmentation
Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
Structure of Clinical Testing Industry
The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie
Key Role for Economies of Scale
Physician Office Lab's are Still Here
Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China
National and Regional Diversity
