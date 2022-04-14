U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market Report 2022-2027 - Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

·5 min read



DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market: Strategy & Trends with Volume & Price Forecasts by Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Covid-19, and Molecular Dx by Country. Updated with Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Clinical Laboratory rose to the COVID challenge, but the end of the pandemic has created a new approach to diagnostics. Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand for clinical lab services but Molecular Diagnostics is driving runaway growth. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Based on extensive primary and secondary research the testing volume data is broken down into price and volumes allowing researchers and investors to quickly create informed and reasonable forecasts of demand. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

  • The genetic blizzard

  • Emerging economies and global prosperity

  • Pharmacogenomics

  • Healthcare expansion in China

  • Climate change

  • Globalization

  • Automation

Key Topics Covered:

Trends Driving a Changing Market

Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

  • Understanding the Impact of Aging Population

  • COVID Related Testing Growth

  • Point of Care Testing can increase demand

  • Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

  • Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

  • Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

Factors at Work to Shrink the Market

  • Lower Unit Costs

  • Economic or population contraction

  • Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

  • Wellness has a downside

  • Test Displacement Impacts Important

  • Point of Care Testing

Automation

  • Stranded LIMS Investment

  • Software as a Service

  • Physician Office and Access Systems

Environment and Evolution

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

  • Impact of NGS on pricing

  • POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

  • Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

  • CGES Testing, A Brave New World

  • Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth

  • Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

  • Seegene to Enter Syndromic MDx Space

  • EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory

  • Molecular Health, EDGC Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership

  • ProPhase Labs Acquires Nebula Genomics for $14.6M

  • Karius Cell-Free DNA Method to Detect Infection Validated

  • South Korean Firm EDGC to Expand Into Liquid Biopsy Space With Cf DNA Platform

  • TruDiagnostic Receives CLIA Certification for Kentucky Laboratory

  • Enzo Biochem Q2 Revenues Up 62 Percent

  • Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for High-Throughput COVID-19 Assay

  • FDA Issues Alert - False Negatives due to SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

  • Will Labs Use Expanded Molecular Testing Capacities Post-COVID-19?

  • Chinese Infectious Dx Firm Vision Medicals Completes Series B Financing

  • Cooperative Aims to Expand Clinical, Commercial NGS Access

  • Emerging COVID-19 Sequencing Assays - An Alternative to Existing Diagnostics?

  • CDC Ranks Two More Microbes as 'Urgent Threat'

  • ACLA Requests $5 billion to keep private labs going

  • Applied Biology to Launch New Laboratory for Hair and Skin Disorders

  • Quest Diagnostics Acquires Outreach Operations

  • Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Boston Clinical Laboratory Services

  • CLA Urges FDA to Halt Crackdown on PGx Testing

  • Quest Diagnostics Subsidiary Buys True Health Dx Assets

  • BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association

Profiles of Key Companies

  • Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

  • ACM Medical Laboratory

  • Adicon Clinical Laboratories

  • American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

  • American Pathology Partners

  • ARUP Laboratories

  • Ascend Clinical

  • Assurance Scientific Laboratories

  • Aurora Diagnostics

  • Bio-Reference Laboratories

  • Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

  • BP Healthcare Group

  • Clinical Reference Laboratory

  • Clongen Laboratories

  • CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

  • Diagnosticos da America

  • DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

  • Enzo Biochem

  • Eone Laboratories

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Exagen Diagnostics

  • Genzyme Corporation

  • Gribbles Pathology

  • Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.

  • Integrated Regional Laboratories

  • KDL Group

  • Laboratory Corporation of America

  • Lifelabs

  • Mayo Clinic Laboratories

  • Mid America Clinical Laboratories

  • MNG Labs

  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

  • NeoGenomics

  • OncoDNA

  • Pathology, Inc.

  • ProPhase Labs

  • Psychemedics Corporation

  • Quest Diagnostics

  • RDL Reference Laboratory

  • Sonic Healthcare

  • Spectra Laboratories

  • Sysmex Inostics

  • Unilabs

Overview of a Dynamic Market

Players in a Dynamic Market

  • Academic Research Lab

  • Diagnostic Test Developer

  • Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

  • Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

  • Independent Testing Lab

  • Public National/regional lab

  • Hospital lab

  • Physician Lab

  • Audit Body

  • Certification Body

Segmentation - Different Approaches

  • Traditional Market Segmentation

  • Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

  • The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie

  • Key Role for Economies of Scale

  • Physician Office Lab's are Still Here

  • Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China

National and Regional Diversity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdnmns

