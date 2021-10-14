U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market Report 2021: Clinical Labs Under Pressure as Covid Pandemic Closes Healthcare Operation

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market, Q4 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

The Clinical Laboratory has seen steady growth for the last 20 years, but this is changing with the effect of the COVID pandemic on healthcare and economic activity. Worse still, Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2021 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

  • Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for High-Throughput COVID-19 Assay

  • FDA Issues Alert - False Negatives due to SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

  • Will Labs Use Expanded Molecular Testing Capacities Post-COVID-19?

  • Cooperative Aims to Expand Clinical, Commercial NGS Access

  • Emerging COVID-19 Sequencing Assays - An Alternative to Existing Diagnostics?

  • CDC Ranks Two More Microbes as 'Urgent Threat'

  • ACLA Requests $5 billion to keep private labs going

  • Applied Biology to Launch New Laboratory for Hair and Skin Disorders

  • Quest Diagnostics Acquires Outreach Operations

  • Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Boston Clinical Laboratory Services

  • CLA Urges FDA to Halt Crackdown on PGx Testing

  • Quest Diagnostics Subsidiary Buys True Health Dx Assets

  • BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association

  • Predictive Laboratories Announces Research Collaboration

  • NEOMED-LABS / Pacific Biomarkers Acquires PAIRimmune Francais

  • LabCorp and Envigo Complete Transactions

  • PathGroup Acquires Pathologists Bio-Medical Laboratories

  • Predictive Technology Acquires Taueret Laboratories

  • Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Business of Boyce & Bynum Pathology

  • Laboratories

  • Gestalt Diagnostics Expands Market Reach with Peak Medical Acquisition

  • Amazon exploring consumer health diagnostics

  • Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Operation in Central Michigan

  • NeoGenomics to acquire Genoptix, Inc

  • Quest Diagnostics to Acquire U.S. Laboratory Services Business of Oxford Immunotec

  • Charles River Labs to acquire contract research firm for $800M

  • GROUPE BIO7 to be Sold to CERBA HEALTHCARE

  • GE Healthcare and Roche Partner to Develop Digital Diagnostics Platform

Trends Driving a Changing Market

Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

  • Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.

  • COVID Related Testing Growth

  • Point of Care Testing can increase demand

  • Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

  • Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

  • Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

Factors at Work to Shrink The Market

  • COVID 19 Recession

  • Economic or population contraction.

  • Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

  • Wellness has a downside

  • Test Displacement Impacts Important

  • Point of Care Testing

Automation

  • Stranded LIMS Investment

  • Software as a Service

  • Physician Office and Access Systems

Environment and Evolution

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

  • Impact of NGS on pricing

  • POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

  • Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

  • CGES Testing, A Brave New World

  • Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth

  • Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

Profiles of Key Companies

  • Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

  • ACM Medical Laboratory

  • Adicon Clinical Laboratories

  • American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

  • American Pathology Partners

  • ARUP Laboratories

  • Ascend Clinical

  • Aurora Diagnostics

  • Bio-Reference Laboratories

  • Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

  • BP Healthcare Group

  • Clinical Reference Laboratory

  • Clongen Laboratories

  • CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

  • Diagnosticos da America

  • DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd

  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Exagen Diagnostics

  • Genomic Health

  • Genzyme Corporation

  • Gribbles Pathology

  • Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd

  • Integrated Regional Laboratories

  • KDL Group

  • Laboratory Corporation of America

  • Lifelabs

  • Mayo Clinic Laboratories

  • Mid America Clinical Laboratories

  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

  • NeoGenomics

  • Pathology, Inc.

  • Psychemedics Corporation

  • Quest Diagnostics

  • RDL Reference Laboratory

  • Sonic Healthcare

  • Spectra Laboratories

  • Synlab Group

  • Unilabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgr97x

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-in-vitro-diagnostic-medical-laboratory-services-market-report-2021-clinical-labs-under-pressure-as-covid-pandemic-closes-healthcare-operation-301400389.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

