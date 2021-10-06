Global Clinical In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Markets, 2021-2024 - Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline
The Clinical Laboratory has seen steady growth for the last 20 years, but this is changing with the effect of the COVID pandemic on healthcare and economic activity.
Worse still, Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.
The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report from Howe Sound Research. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
Trends Driving a Changing Market
Growth is Pushed from Many Sides
Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.
COVID Related Testing Growth.
Point of Care Testing can increase demand
Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity
Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream
Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline
Factors at Work to Shrink the Market.
COVID 19 Recession.
Economic or population contraction.
Testing usage analysis curtailing growth.
Wellness has a downside
Test Displacement Impacts Important
Point of Care Testing
Automation
Stranded LIMS Investment
Software as a Service
Physician Office and Access Systems
Environment and Evolution
Diagnostic Technology Development
Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution.
Impact of NGS on pricing
POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
CGES Testing, a Brave New World
Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at the Forefront of Growth
Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay
Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments
Private labs say demand for coronavirus tests is down
CDC Ranks Two More Microbes as 'Urgent Threat'
Applied Biology to Launch New Laboratory for Hair and Skin Disorders
Quest Diagnostics Acquires Outreach Operations
Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Boston Clinical Laboratory Services
CLA Urges FDA to Halt Crackdown on PGx Testing
ACLA Requests $5 billion to keep private labs going
Quest Diagnostics Subsidiary Buys True Health Dx Assets
BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association
Predictive Laboratories Announces Research Collaboration
NEOMED-LABS / Pacific Biomarkers Acquires PAIRimmune Francais
LabCorp and Envigo Complete Transactions
PathGroup Acquires Pathologists Bio-Medical Laboratories
Predictive Technology Acquires Taueret Laboratories
Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Business of Boyce & Bynum Pathology
Laboratories
Gestalt Diagnostics Expands Market Reach with Peak Medical Acquisition
Amazon exploring consumer health diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Operation in Central Michigan
NeoGenomics to acquire Genoptix, Inc.
Quest Diagnostics to Acquire U.S. Laboratory Services Business of Oxford Immunotec
Charles River Labs to acquire contract research firm for $800M
GROUPE BIO7 to be Sold to CERBA HEALTHCARE
GE Healthcare and Roche Partner to Develop Digital Diagnostics Platform
Digipath Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Clinical Lab Companies
PSP to acquire European medical lab services company
Mars, Incorporated to Acquire VCA Inc.
Grifols acquires Hologic's blood screening unit for $1.85bn
LabCorp to acquire clinical laboratories from Mount Sinai.
PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 billion
LabCorp to Acquire Chiltern for Approximately $1.2 Billion in Cash
Precipio Diagnostics and Transgenomic Complete Merger
$550 Dock Turns a Smartphone into a Medical Lab.
LabCorp & Interpace Extend Deal, Boost Cancer Portfolio
Quest Diagnostics to Acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care
Quest Diagnostics to Acquire MedXM
Overview of Clinical Diagnostic Acquisition Activity
New Sysmex Device Provides Blood Test Results at Point of Care in Minutes
FDA, Congress Return Attention to Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing
QIAGEN Enters into Agreement to Acquire STAT-Dx.
