U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.00
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,337.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,694.25
    -6.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.40
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.62
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    +1.30 (+6.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3890
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,490.75
    +803.12 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.16
    +1.31 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.19
    -42.66 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

The global cloud advertising market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period, to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.7 billion in 2021

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Marketing has evolved to a great extent in the past decade; new forms of marketing have taken over with continuously upgrading tools. Marketers can target the specific customer they want from the comfort of their homes.

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Advertising Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06175236/?utm_source=GNW
Outdoor marketing is no longer the only medium to reach the targeted audience; nowadays, marketers can market their products and services to the target audience they like. Different forms of marketing can help end users reach the exact kind of customer they want. Different types of marketing, such as social media marketing, email marketing, etc., help end users analyze the target audience. Data analytics provide marketers accurate details of their target audience so that advertising can be optimized and lead to efficient results. This increasing demand for targeted marketing and consumer analytics bolsters the growth of the cloud advertising market.

The platform segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.
The cloud advertising market, by component, covers platforms and services.The platforms segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Cloud advertising helps companies create, manage, and execute customer engagement to drive revenue growth across industries.Platforms allow organizations to create personalized and automated web-based marketing campaigns across touchpoints, such as email, social media, web, and mobiles.

They manage repetitive tasks associated with campaign follow-ups and send one-pagers and emails at regular intervals.They also provide integrated data, build customer profiles, make instant content delivery and reporting, and help collaborate with other team members.

Platforms have a complete set of marketing tools, such as omnichannel campaign management, content management, data management, testing and personalization, and analytics. They offer capabilities such as AI technology to analyze consumer data in real-time and modify the content to be displayed. Cloud advertising uses data science and machine learning algorithms to boost conversion, visitor engagement, and loyalty.

The public cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020

The deployment model segment includes public cloud and private cloud.The public cloud segment holds the largest market share in 2021.
Public cloud is built on the cloud computing model, which shares resources (such as CPUs, servers, and racks) among various businesses, depending on the demand.In the public deployment model, various resources, such as applications, storage, virtual servers, and hardware, are available to client enterprises over the internet.

The services offered over the public deployment model are either free or subscription-based.The advantages of using the public cloud include simplicity and ease of deployment.

Moreover, the initial investment required for this deployment is minimum, and there are no responsibilities involved in managing the infrastructure. The public cloud offers various benefits to organizations; these include scalability, reliability, flexibility, utility-style costing, and location independence services. The major concern about the public cloud is data security, and due to this reason, several enterprises are moving toward private and hybrid cloud models for their cloud operations.

North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period
The geographic analysis of the cloud advertising market includes five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.Among all regions, North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue till 2026.

The region is expected to hold the largest market size, as the cloud marketing technology already has a strong presence here.It constitutes developed economies: the US and Canada.

The early adoption of digital marketing, the presence of top players, and globalization of cloud services in North America are expected to drive the cloud advertising market.Enterprises in the region are investing heavily in digital marketing initiatives and improving customer experience.

In North America, the percentage of social media users, smartphone users, and ad spending is exceptionally high compared to other regions. The penetration of mobile devices in the US is more than 90%, followed by Canada. It provides marketers with a strong channel to target potential customers. Verticals, including consumer goods and retail, and media and entertainment, are expected to invest in cloud marketing technology. The growing demand for personalized content and experience would further drive the adoption in North America.
Vendors have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches and enhancements, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their presence in the cloud advertising market.They have been adopting a combination of organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their customer base and market share.

Service enhancements to meet dynamic market needs and partnerships have been the active strategies implemented by the major vendors in recent years.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier I: 25%, Tier II: 25%, and Tier III: 50%
• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, D-Level: 25%, and Others: 40%
• By Region: North America: 48%, Europe: 27%, APAC: 15%, and RoW: 10%

The report profiles the following key vendors:
1. Adobe (US)
2. Oracle (US)
3. Salesforce (US)
4. Google (US)
5. IBM (US)
6. SAP (Germany)
7. Acquia (US)
8. Demandbase (US)
9. Experian (US)
10. Kubient (US)
11. FICO (US)
12. HubSpot (US)
13. Imagine Communications (US)
14. InMobi (India)
15. Marin Software (US)
16. Sitecore (US)
17. MediaMath (US)
18. Nielsen (US)
19. PEGA (US)
20. Sailthru (US).

Research Coverage
The report segments the global cloud advertising market by component, Platforms and Services.By application, the cloud advertising market has been segmented into campaign management, customer management, experience management, analytics and insights, and real-time engagement.

Based on organization size, the cloud advertising market has been classified into large enterprises and SMEs.Based on deployment model, the market has been classified into public cloud and private cloud.

By vertical, the cloud advertising market has been classified into Retail and Consumer Goods; BFSI; Education; Travel and Hospitality; Telecommunications; Manufacturing; Media and Entertainment and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The cloud advertising market report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud advertising market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06175236/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • How Carvana will reach profitability by 2023

    Wedbush Securities Seth Basham&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Carvana will meet consumers' demand, why Wedbush upgraded its price target and the outlook of growth for the company.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Are Algorithms To Blame For Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis?

    As Europe’s energy crisis continues it is beginning to become clear that Russia may have influenced natural gas markets by using its trading arms to drive prices higher

  • Tesla Keeps Cruising Higher As Production Is About To Begin In New Factory

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after CEO Elon Musk said Saturday the company plans to start rolling cars off the production line at its new factory Giga Berlin. Cars may begin to roll off the line as early as next month, and plans are made to produce 5,000 to 10,000 a day. Tesla shares are up 1.2% at $794.90 at publication time. See Also: Tesla Plans To Roll Out First Cars From Berlin Next Month, Elon Musk Warns Of Volume-Production Challenges Tesla Daily Chart Analys

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.