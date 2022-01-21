Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Report 2021-2026 with Company Profiles of 1Stream, Amazon Web Services, Five9, Oracle and Teleforge

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview of the global cloud-based contact center market and analyzes market trends. The report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026, with 2020 serving as the base year.

A cloud-based contact center is typically a comprehensive set of cloud-hosted services, tools and applications for contact centers, usually deployed in enterprises that require several communication channels (including voice, email, social media and web), agent management, sophisticated call routing and analytics.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, cloud-based contact centers are increasingly being preferred by enterprises to handle inbound and outbound customer communications effectively and to deliver flexibility in managing customer service operations with the help of remote workforce.

Cloud-based solutions provide high levels of business continuity, as cloud service providers often provide backup service as a default offering. Owing to this, businesses can achieve increased productivity, as they can completely focus on the performance of their employees rather than worrying about the hardware/system maintenance. Such benefits of cloud-based solutions are expected to drive the demand for the market studied.

Cloud-based contact centers also provide the benefit of lower capital expenditure requirements, thus making the business more compelling. Deploying a cloud-based solution can bring down the CapEx requirement significantly, as the businesses need not invest in hardware components.

The cloud-based solution experienced tremendous growth in the past few years, as this technology allows the user to access the data from remote locations as well. The increasing realization among companies about the importance of saving money and resources by moving their data to the cloud, rather than building and maintaining on-premise infrastructure, is driving the demand for cloud-based solutions and, hence, the adoption of cloud-based contact center services.

Story continues

According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index, it is estimated that by end of 2021, 94% of all workloads and computing instances will be processed by cloud data centers, with only 6% by traditional data centers. This points to the global potential for cloud-based deployment of contact centers in the near future.

Digital transformation and the application of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), unified omnichannel communications, and machine-to-machine communications via the Internet-of- Things (IoT), have opened a whole new window of opportunity for the players in the contact center market to go further into predictive analytics, to help streamline call center experiences for customers and agents.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis has forced the businesses to adhere to strict requirements to ensure the ongoing safety of their employees and customers alike. The need for remote working has resulted in a sudden shift from traditional on-premise contact centers to cloud-based contact centers. This could be observed as a notable trend in the foreseeable future, as remote working became the new normal.

However, cloud-based offerings bring many unique security issues and challenges. Data stored in the cloud with a third-party provider can be accessed by the provider, thus resulting in poor visibility and limited control over that data. Though the majority of the companies keep customer data on their own premises, they still need a connection to the cloud provider to handle screen pops and data lookup, among other things. With the associated threats, certain businesses are still reluctant to incorporate these solutions, which is a challenge for the market.

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including 1Stream Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Five9 Inc., Oracle Corp. and Teleforge Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Future of Cloud-Based Contact Centers

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Cloud-Based Contact Centers

Solution Deployments

Investments

Collaborations

Product Launches

Free Trials

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Solutions

Automatic Call Distribution

Agent Performance Optimization

Dialers

Interactive Voice Response

Computer Telephony Integration

Analytics and Reporting

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer

Logistics and Transport

Healthcare

Other End-User Industries

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking

Strategic Analysis

Product Innovations

Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions and Market Expansions

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

1Stream Inc.

3Clogic Inc.

8X8 Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Avoxi Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Five9 Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Mitel Networks Corp.

Nice Incontact Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Ringcentral Inc.

Teleforge Corp.

Chapter 11 Appendix: List of Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tivm5v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



