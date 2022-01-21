U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.00
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,654.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,780.25
    -60.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.10
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    -1.33 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.90
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.03
    +2.18 (+9.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8970
    -0.2030 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,967.55
    -3,174.53 (-7.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.16
    -74.10 (-7.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.77
    -54.24 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Report 2021-2026 with Company Profiles of 1Stream, Amazon Web Services, Five9, Oracle and Teleforge

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global cloud-based contact center market and analyzes market trends. The report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026, with 2020 serving as the base year.

A cloud-based contact center is typically a comprehensive set of cloud-hosted services, tools and applications for contact centers, usually deployed in enterprises that require several communication channels (including voice, email, social media and web), agent management, sophisticated call routing and analytics.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, cloud-based contact centers are increasingly being preferred by enterprises to handle inbound and outbound customer communications effectively and to deliver flexibility in managing customer service operations with the help of remote workforce.

Cloud-based solutions provide high levels of business continuity, as cloud service providers often provide backup service as a default offering. Owing to this, businesses can achieve increased productivity, as they can completely focus on the performance of their employees rather than worrying about the hardware/system maintenance. Such benefits of cloud-based solutions are expected to drive the demand for the market studied.

Cloud-based contact centers also provide the benefit of lower capital expenditure requirements, thus making the business more compelling. Deploying a cloud-based solution can bring down the CapEx requirement significantly, as the businesses need not invest in hardware components.

The cloud-based solution experienced tremendous growth in the past few years, as this technology allows the user to access the data from remote locations as well. The increasing realization among companies about the importance of saving money and resources by moving their data to the cloud, rather than building and maintaining on-premise infrastructure, is driving the demand for cloud-based solutions and, hence, the adoption of cloud-based contact center services.

According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index, it is estimated that by end of 2021, 94% of all workloads and computing instances will be processed by cloud data centers, with only 6% by traditional data centers. This points to the global potential for cloud-based deployment of contact centers in the near future.

Digital transformation and the application of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), unified omnichannel communications, and machine-to-machine communications via the Internet-of- Things (IoT), have opened a whole new window of opportunity for the players in the contact center market to go further into predictive analytics, to help streamline call center experiences for customers and agents.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis has forced the businesses to adhere to strict requirements to ensure the ongoing safety of their employees and customers alike. The need for remote working has resulted in a sudden shift from traditional on-premise contact centers to cloud-based contact centers. This could be observed as a notable trend in the foreseeable future, as remote working became the new normal.

However, cloud-based offerings bring many unique security issues and challenges. Data stored in the cloud with a third-party provider can be accessed by the provider, thus resulting in poor visibility and limited control over that data. Though the majority of the companies keep customer data on their own premises, they still need a connection to the cloud provider to handle screen pops and data lookup, among other things. With the associated threats, certain businesses are still reluctant to incorporate these solutions, which is a challenge for the market.

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including 1Stream Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Five9 Inc., Oracle Corp. and Teleforge Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Future of Cloud-Based Contact Centers

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Cloud-Based Contact Centers

  • Solution Deployments

  • Investments

  • Collaborations

  • Product Launches

  • Free Trials

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

  • Solutions

  • Automatic Call Distribution

  • Agent Performance Optimization

  • Dialers

  • Interactive Voice Response

  • Computer Telephony Integration

  • Analytics and Reporting

  • Services

  • Professional Services

  • Managed Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

  • Public Cloud

  • Private Cloud

  • Hybrid Cloud

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

  • IT and Telecom

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Retail and Consumer

  • Logistics and Transport

  • Healthcare

  • Other End-User Industries

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Ranking

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Product Innovations

  • Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Acquisitions and Market Expansions

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • 1Stream Inc.

  • 3Clogic Inc.

  • 8X8 Inc.

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • Avaya Inc.

  • Avoxi Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Five9 Inc.

  • Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

  • Mitel Networks Corp.

  • Nice Incontact Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Ringcentral Inc.

  • Teleforge Corp.

Chapter 11 Appendix: List of Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tivm5v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapThe comp

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • With Activision Blizzard deal, Microsoft’s Game Pass is now a huge problem for Sony

    With the addition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft's Game Pass is a gaming behemoth that spells trouble for Sony's PlayStation.

  • Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, profit taking

    London (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories and as investors took profits. Brent crude futures were down $1.49, or 1.6%, to $86.89 a barrel by 1010 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $1.52, or 1.7%, to $84.03 a barrel.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Schlumberger Is Set to Rally Further as Oil Prices Climb

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd is scheduled to report their earnings Friday morning. In this daily bar chart of SLB, below, we can see that SLB has been making higher lows and higher highs the past 12 months - the simple definition of an uptrend. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a base the past five months and a move over the October high would be encouraging.

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • This is the most important question you'll get asked in a job interview

    Your interview is progressing well. And then comes that final question. “Do you have any questions for us?”

  • Netflix Plunges After Forecast for New Customers Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. expects to add just 2.5 million subscribers this quarter, a number that falls short of Wall Street’s estimates and would mark the slowest start to a new year for the company in at least a decade. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapShares of Ne

  • Here Are the 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Well-chosen growth stocks can help you earn a fortune in the stock market. As the world's largest chip foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stands to profit from this global megatrend perhaps more than any other company. TSMC, as the company is known, manufactures chips designed by companies like Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, and Qualcomm, as well as hundreds of other customers.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Analysts Just Shipped An Upgrade To Their Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Estimates

    Shareholders in Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...